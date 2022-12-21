Read full article on original website
Shazam!'s Zachary Levi defends changes made by DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran
Shazam! star Zachary Levi has defended the changes made by DC bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran. There has been much overhaul since the pair became the co-CEOs of DC Studios in November, with Henry Cavill leaving his role as Superman and a planned third Wonder Woman film being scrapped.
Death in Paradise stars call for more Christmas special episodes
Death in Paradise stars Ginny Holder and Tahj Miles have called for more Christmas special episodes. The second festive special for the BBC’s detective show airs tonight (December 26), with the pair, who play Darlene Curtis and Marlon Pryce respectively, hoping for further holiday episodes in the future. “The...
Emily In Paris star shares hope for his character in season 4
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris star Lucien Laviscount has shared his hopes for Alfie in the fourth season of the Netflix show. In the season three finale, Camille (Camille Razat) dropped a massive bombshell by backing out of her wedding with Gabriel (Lucas Bravo), which confused matters for Emily (Lily Collins) and Alfie.
Celebs Go Dating expert Anna Williamson reveals "very close" friendship with co-star
Celebs Go Dating’s Anna Williamson has opened up about her "close" relationship with co-star and fellow relationship expert Paul Carrick Brunson. Reality TV fans recently got to see the duo at work on season 11 of the hit E4 show, offering up dating advice to a wide range of celebrities.
Emily in Paris star was originally told she was "much too old" to play Sylvie
Emily in Paris' Sylvie Grateu is quite possibly the breakout character for the show, but things could have been very different if Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu wasn't cast in the role,. As the actress recently revealed, she was initially told that she wouldn't be considered for the role due to her age.
Wednesday creators on why they decided to make a show solely based on her character
Wednesday creators Al Gough and Miles Millar have revealed their reasons for making a spin-off solely on the eponymous character. The Netflix series, which stars Jenna Ortega in the lead role, focuses on Wednesday as she navigates adolescence at Nevermore Academy, and the pair have disclosed that they wanted to offer an expanded depiction of the character from The Addams Family.
Emily in Paris creator talks season 3 finale bombshell
Emily in Paris season 3 spoilers follow. Emily in Paris creator Darren Star has discussed the shock finale for the third season of the Netflix show. Just as it looked like Camille (Camille Razat) and Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) would get their happy ending, the former backed out due to his feelings for Emily (Lily Collins). This also caused ramifications for Alfie (Lucien Laviscount), who stormed out of the chapel after having his heart broken by Emily.
The Witcher: Blood Origin boss reveals why two episodes were cut ahead of launch
The boss for The Witcher: Blood Origin has revealed why two episodes from the Netflix miniseries were cut. The prequel, which is set 1200 years before the parent series, will launch on Christmas Day with its four episodes, but showrunner Declan de Barra has revealed it was originally meant to consist of six parts.
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson reveals season 4 talks were had before the show ended
His Dark Materials star Amir Wilson has revealed there had been talks for a possible season 4 of the BBC show. The fantasy drama based on the novel trilogy of the same name by Philip Pullman has just debuted a third and final season. The show airs its final episode in the US on HBO today (December 26), while fans based in the UK will have to wait till early February to watch the series finale.
The Witcher: Blood Origin star confirms major character is queer
The Witcher: Blood Origin star Francesca Mills has explained her character's relationship to Gwen. Mills, recently seen in Harlots and Pistol, plays Meldof, a foul-mouthed dwarf with vengeance on her mind following Gwen's death. In an exclusive chat with Digital Spy, the actress confirmed Meldof and Gwen were more than friends.
New Puss in Boots movie features a tease for Shrek 5
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish spoilers follow. The latest Shrek spin-off, Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, isn't coming out in the UK until next year, but it's out in US cinemas already. While the delay may be disappointing, it does mean that we get to delve into the...
My Hero Academia live-action movie heads to Netflix with Obi-Wan writer
An upcoming live-action adaptation of My Hero Academia will land on Netflix. The manga series had already been adapted in a long-running anime, premiered in 2016. It will now get the live-action treatment from Shinsuke Sato, the director and writer of Alice in Borderland, the dystopian hit also available on the streamer.
The Boulet Brothers: Dragula winner Landon Cider reveals if he would ever return to the show
The Boulet Brothers: Dracula winner Landon Cider has revealed that he would love to return to the show — not as a contestant this time, but as a judge. In an interview with Digital Spy about his new show Call Me Mother, the star talked about his thoughts on the new Dragula season and his hopes of returning.
Indiana Jones 5 director addresses Disney+ spin-off cast query
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny director James Mangold has addressed questions about the upcoming Disney+ spin-off series. Mangold, who previously made Ford v Ferrari, initially tweeted on Monday to deny rumours that an alternative ending for the fifth instalment in the Indy franchise had been filmed, but one user changed topics to the planned television spin-off.
Invincible reveals promising season 2 update
There is good news for Invincible fans, because we now know that the second season of the popular animated series is set to premiere in 2023. During an interview with Collider about the success of the Lord of the Rings series Rings of Power, Vernon Sanders, Head of Television at Amazon Studios, opened up about when we can expect to see the new season.
EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw explains reason behind Mick's tragic exit
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders boss Chris Clenshaw has explained the reason behind Mick Carter's tragic exit. Danny Dyer's final scenes aired in the show's much-anticipated Christmas Day episode, as Mick seemingly drowned while trying to save Linda from the water. Dyer's exit was confirmed earlier this year, but Clenshaw revealed...
Avatar: The Way of Water star teases character’s future in upcoming sequels
Avatar: The Way Of Water may only just have been released, but there's plenty more to come from the world of Pandora. Director James Cameron has already promised a further three sequels, with one set to be released every two years. Speaking exclusively to Digital Spy, star Stephen Lang shared...
God of War Ragnarök announces new mode for 2023
God of War Ragnarök is getting a New Game Plus mode in 2023!. Kratos and Atreus' latest adventure was only released in November, but plenty of players already have their Platinum trophies and high-level equipment and want more to do. Thankfully for them, it appears Sony's Santa Monica Studio has been listening.
EastEnders airs Janine Butcher exit scenes as Charlie Brooks bows out
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders star Charlie Brooks has left the show, after a year back in the role of scheming Janine Butcher. Janine's final scenes aired in the show's Boxing Day special (December 26), which explored the aftermath of Mick's tragic disappearance. As a distraught Linda returned home, she was...
Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Melissa Fumero shares appeal of starring in a Christmas film
Melissa Fumero has kept busy since beloved sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine came to an end. On top of Netflix's Blockbuster, she's also the star of new comedy break-up movie Bar Fight!. Set at Christmas, the film tells the story of couple Nina and Allen who decide to battle it out for...
