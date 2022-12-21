Read full article on original website
Meteorite found in Somalia turns out to contain two minerals that are not found on Earth
A meteorite that fell in Somalia in 2020 is home to at least two minerals that are not found on our planet. The two minerals were identified by researchers at the University of Alberta, a press release said. Tons of space material enters the Earth's atmosphere every day and burn...
What Is the Closest Place on Earth to Paradise?
What does humanity consider paradise?Photo byImage by Jan Alexander from Pixabay. Paradise, is a word that can have many definitions as for all of us, paradise may be different. However, a more general description of this word is a perfect environment where beauty, freedom, and a prosperous life take president. Many people like to refer to paradise as heaven on Earth and although our planet is becoming far from that, experts have determined what country comes the closest to being defined as paradise on Earth.
Futurism
Scientists Release Audio of NASA Rover Getting Swallowed by a 387 Foot Dust Devil On Mars
As an imposing dust devil rattled NASA's Perseverance rover on Mars, its onboard SuperCam microphone was kept hot, producing the first ever sound recording of the fascinating yet little understood weather phenomenon on the Red Planet. That's cool on its own, but the recording in conjunction with other measurements taken...
Starship: SpaceX will soon overtake NASA to have the world's most powerful rocket
SpaceX is preparing for the orbital launch of Starship, the massive fully reusable rocket it hopes to use to eventually send humans to Mars. SpaceX has explained in a regulatory filing that its test flight will last around 90 minutes and the beginning of its journey will see it roaring over the Gulf of Mexico as it makes its way to orbit.
Massive Shock Wave Barrels Towards Earth, Cracks Through Magnetosphere
Astronomers are constantly monitoring activity on our planet’s sun, keeping a close eye on hyperactive sunspots and solar flares. However, on Sunday night, a massive shock wave—believed to have originated from one such solar flare—barreled toward our planet. The impact was so strong it actually managed to crack the magnetosphere. This is significant because the magnetosphere protects Earth, and therefore us, from harmful radiation. The crack often takes hours to repair itself.
Centre Daily
Mysterious shipwreck found full of household items near Sweden is dated to 14th century
New details have emerged surrounding the mysterious wreckage of two medieval ships found off the coast of Sweden last spring. Researchers have finally determined their ages and far-flung origins. The merchant vessels were discovered near the construction of a railway tunnel in Varberg, about 120 miles north of Copenhagen, according...
'Moment of darkness' engulfed the earth today, and more is coming
Dark days are at hand. It's December, and solstice is right around the corner: The shortest day of the year happens on Dec. 21. But Tuesday made history, too, in the darkness department: almost 85% of people on Earth -- 6.88 billion out of 8 billion worldwide -- experienced a "moment of...
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Predict Earth's Oxygen Will Decrease, Suffocating Most Living Organisms
Oxygen is a chemical element that is essential to life, helping some living organisms breathe, fuel our cells, and support our bodies in their physiological processes. The element is also attributed for the proliferation of life and growth of our life from microorganisms, especially since the phenomenon around 2.4 to 2.1 billion years ago called the Great Oxidation Event (GOE).
Was A High-Altitude Airship Spotted Recently Near The South China Sea?
Lockheed MartinChina, among others, has been exploring the capabilities offered by high-flying, far-traveling airships that can perform various missions.
A Fireball That Exploded Over Canada Has Been Traced to a Very Unexpected Origin
Earth is under constant bombardment from space. Dust, pebbles, and chunks of rock fall into our atmosphere on a daily basis, sometimes burning up spectacularly in a blazing streak across the sky. These bolides, or fireballs, are typically larger pieces of asteroid or comet that have broken off their parent...
Moon’s wobble blamed for killing tens of millions of trees on Earth in new scientific discovery
THE Moon destroyed a forest on Earth just by wobbling, according to a new study. The theory solves a mystery from 2015 which involved tens of millions of mangrove trees dying in Australia. The dead trees had made up almost 10% of the forest along northern Australia’s Gulf of Carpentaria....
The discovery of underwater pyramids in Japan
It was in 1987 when a group of geologists and divers discovered an interesting location at the bottom of the Pacific Ocean. This location was first discovered by a director of a tourism company when he was scuba diving and noticed some pyramid-like structures.
Shock wave from sun has opened up a crack in Earth's magnetic field, and it could trigger a geomagnetic storm
A mysterious shock wave in a gust of solar wind has sent a barrage of high-speed material smashing into Earth's magnetic field, opening up a crack in the magnetosphere.
The Y Chromosome Is Going To Disappear, Scientists Say
"The human Y is in the very last stages of degeneration, and the big question is how long till it, too, gets lost," expert Jenny Graves told Newsweek.
How to watch tonight's rare and "magical" celestial events
Wednesday will be a "magical" night in the world of stargazing as four celestial events take place among the skies. The day will end with the earliest sunset of the year, the opposition of Mars and a rare event in which the December full moon, known as the "cold moon," will temporarily eclipse Mars. According to NASA, the sun will go down just before 4:45 p.m. EST on Wednesday, with twilight ending at 5:49 p.m. EST. While it will bring early darkness, it will pave the way for a magnificent night of stargazing. Along with the full moon, viewers will be able...
Scientists Discovered Something Morbidly Mysterious at The Bottom of The Indian Ocean
After discovering a host of bizarre creatures of the deep near Cocos (Keeling) Islands, Australia's national science agency CSIRO has found something quite surprising in the depths of the watery abyss: a shark graveyard, full of fossilized teeth, some millions of years old Initially, researchers thought they'd pulled up a net full of disappointing sediment and manganese nodules. Until they had a closer look. "It was amazing, it really was," Museums Victoria Research Institute collections officer Dianne Bray tells the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). "Not all were fossils, some were relatively recent mako sharks and two species of great white shark relatives." More than...
World's first propeller with 11 blades completes first test flight
The world's first 11-bladed propeller has successfully completed its first test flight, its developer MT-Propeller said in a press release. This marks yet another first for the developer who has previously made five, seven, and nine-bladed propellers before. The propeller on an aircraft converts the rotational energy of the engine...
Russia’s Only Aircraft Carrier Catches Fire—Again
A fire broke out on board Russia’s only aircraft carrier on Thursday, sparking an evacuation of around 20 people on board, according to state media reports. The heavy cruiser Admiral Kuznetsov was undergoing repairs in Murmansk, northwestern Russia, at the time of the incident. United Shipbuilding Corporation head Alexey Rakhmanov told the Russian TASS news agency: “The ship’s damage control system was promptly activated and there is no damage.” Local emergency services said no one was injured in the blaze. The news comes after another fire on the Admiral Kuznetsov in 2019 left two people dead and over a dozen injured during a refit at a floating dock. The vessel was also damaged in 2018 when a floating dock sank and one of its cranes crashed down on the ship’s flightdeck. Local reports differ about when the Admiral Kuznetsov will return to service with the Russian Navy.
Groundbreaking Mars mission comes to an end
After making groundbreaking discoveries about the mysterious interior of the red planet, the InSight lander's mission has officially ended.
Ars Technica
SpaceX set to launch two spacecraft to the Moon tonight
It has been a busy second half of the year for the Moon. Since late June, three US rockets have launched payloads to the Moon, and one more is set for early Friday morning. Across these four launches—two on SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket, one on Rocket Lab's Electron, and one on NASA's Space Launch System—there have been a total of 15 spacecraft sent to fly by the Moon, enter orbit, or land there. The most notable of these, of course, is NASA's Orion spacecraft, which is due to return to Earth on December 11.
