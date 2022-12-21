Kalamazoo Dept. of Public Safety hiring dozens from entry level to experienced

Many industries are dealing with severe staffing shortages right now, and law enforcement is no exception.

A West Michigan public safety department has a dedicated team to help with hiring for that reason.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety currently has 30 positions they are looking to fill. They include everything from a public safety officer to special teams positions as well as firefighters and EMTs.

"It has been a great experience. I have been with this department almost 16 years. I don’t see myself going anywhere else," said Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety Co-Lead Recruiter Sergeant Fidel Mireles.

Sergeant Mireles started with KDPS around 16 years ago. Now, he's leading the hiring process.

"Our department realized that we need more focus if we want more applicants. We need officers dedicated to the recruitment process itself, and our department has done that very well to get more applicants into the door," said Sergeant Mireles.

One of its key hiring points?

"If you join this department at 21, you are going to retire before you’re 50, so you’re going to have your whole life still ahead of you with a pension and a whole lot of choices and options you have after retirement," said Sergeant Mireles.

With 30 open positions, KDPS is hiring for pretty much everything across the board. That's including entry-level public safety officers as well as more experienced positions.

"The lateral process is for those officers who are MCO certified and/or similar certified from out of state as well as fire one, fire two and medical first responders/firefighters who are full-time at a current fire station," said Sergeant Mireles.

Mireles said he couldn't imagine himself anywhere else and hopes others find their home inside KDPS as well.

"With our department, I believe it is one of the best opportunities to grow laterally and vertically because we have so much to offer in that aspect, especially with our specialty teams," said Sergeant Mireles.

The application process is open until Friday, December 23rd.

Application

KDPS’ hiring process includes an application, a written test, a physical agility test, a background investigation and several interviews throughout the process. If these steps are successfully completed, it is anticipated that an offer of employment will be given in March 2023.

Qualifications:

To be considered for employment, applicants must be a U.S. citizen, have a high school diploma or GED equivalent, possess a valid driver’s license, and be 21 years old at time of appointment (April 2023). Applicants will also be required to pass a written and physical test and undergo an extensive background investigation. KDPS seeks candidates with integrity, a strong work ethic and a desire to serve the Kalamazoo community.

Benefits

Public Safety Officers (PSOs) protect and serve the community by responding to calls for service involving police, fire and medical emergencies in a professional and caring manner, to enhance the quality of life for all people in the City of Kalamazoo. KDPS offers a meaningful career that promotes balance between life and career, and has opportunities for professional development and advancement through promotion.

Applicants do not need to have prior police or fire certifications to be considered, as KDPS will sponsor hired applicants through the police academy and provide fire training, if needed. Additional benefits include, but are not limited to, a Spanish language bonus, veteran on-the-job, training education benefits, a defined benefit pension plan, a $5,000 annual residency bonus, tuition reimbursement program, the federal direct student loan forgiveness program, and more.

Additionally, KDPS offers lateral transfers for current police officers (MCOLES certified/certifiable) and full-time firefighter/medical first responders. Police officers or firefighters currently employed full-time and in good standing with another police or fire agency have the opportunity to laterally transfer up to three (3) years of police experience in regard to the current wage scale. This lateral transfer will significantly increase starting wages for eligible new hires.

Advancement Opportunities

There are multiple career advancement opportunities for PSOs to include the positions of: detective, canine handler, community policing officer, narcotics investigator, crime lab technician, SWAT technician, bomb squad technician, recruiter, fire marshal, honor guard member, peer fitness trainer, training officer, technical rescue team member, command officer and more.

Information is available on their website and questions can be submitted through the "contact" link at the top of the homepage.

To speak to a recruiter about a career with KDPS please call (269) 337.8238 or email:



Sgt. Fidel Mireles (mirelesf@kalamazoocity.org)

Lt. Lakisha McMillon (mcmillonl@kalamazoocity.org)

For jobs at other local departments, contact them directly.