Thousands rally in Nagorno-Karabakh to protest blockade of only land link to Armenia: AFP
Thousands rallied on Sunday in Azerbaijan, in the Nagorno-Karabakh region's largest city Stepanakert, to protest the blockade of the only land link to Armenia, an AFP journalist saw. For nearly two weeks Azerbaijani activists have blocked the Lachin corridor to protest what they claim is illegal mining. Yerevan has accused...
Former guerrilla leader Prachanda returns as Nepal PM
Nepal's president appointed former guerrilla leader Pushpa Kamal Dahal prime minister for the third time on Sunday, after his Maoist party cobbled together a coalition following elections last month. Dahal, better known by his nom de guerre Prachanda or "the fierce one", hid out for years in the jungle during...
Tunisia rights group slams 'inhumane' move to deport migrants
A Tunisian rights group condemned Sunday a "repressive and inhumane" government decision to deport a group of migrants who had been evacuated from a defunct refugee camp. The 25 men from Egypt, Niger, Nigeria and Sudan had sought asylum in Tunisia after fleeing violence in neighbouring Libya in 2011, but their requests were denied, said Romdhane Ben Amor of the Tunisian Forum for Social and Economic Rights (FTDES).
Fiji govt accused of stoking fear to stay in power as troops deployed
Fiji's opposition on Friday accused the government of sowing "fear and chaos" in a bid to stay in power, as the military deployed to the streets of the capital Suva. AFP reporters witnessed a small number of military vehicles on patrol, a day after Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama announced their mobilisation to maintain "law and order".
DR Congo ex-presidential adviser acquitted of graft
A court in the DR Congo's capital Kinshasa acquitted an ex-presidential adviser of corruption Friday, a defence lawyer said, closing a case that provoked uproar in the central African nation. In September, the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project and Swiss newspaper Le Temps published an investigation into Vidiye Tshimanga,...
Scottish parliament passes law easing gender change rules
Lawmakers in Scotland passed a contentious law on Thursday making it easier and faster for people to change their gender, despite a rare rebellion within the ruling Scottish National Party against it. The legislation, which drops the requirement for a gender dysphoria medical diagnosis in order for someone to alter...
MEP in Qatar-linked graft probe to stay in detention
A court on Thursday ordered Greek MEP Eva Kaili to remain in custody in Belgium over corruption allegations linked to Qatar that have rocked the European Parliament, prosecutors said. Kaili, who was one of four suspects arrested earlier this month, had protested her innocence and asked the hearing to grant...
Clashes in Sudan's Darfur kill 11: doctor
At least 11 people have been killed in ongoing clashes between Arab and non-Arab groups in Sudan's restive Darfur region, a doctor said Saturday. Violence erupted on Wednesday around 20 kilometres (12 miles) from the South Darfur state capital Nyala pitting Arab herders against farmers from the Daju minority and other non-Arab ethnic groups, witnesses said.
Suspect says paid $8,000 for killing Paraguayan prosecutor on honeymoon
A suspect in the murder of a Paraguayan anti-drug prosecutor shot dead while honeymooning on a Caribbean island has confessed to accepting $8,000 for the execution-style killing, Venezuela said Thursday. Venezuela's Interior Minister Remigio Ceballos shared a video with journalists in which Gabriel Carlos Luis Salinas Mendoza, a Venezuelan citizen...
Taliban order NGOs to stop women employees from working over 'hijab'
Afghanistan's Taliban rulers ordered all national and international NGOs to stop their women employees from working after "serious complaints" about their dress code, the economy ministry said on Saturday. The order, which drew swift international condemnation, threatened to suspend the operating licences of non-governmental organisations that failed to implement the...
Salvadoran troops encircle capital district in second gang crackdown
More than 1,000 soldiers surrounded a district in El Salvador's capital on Saturday as part of President Nayib Bukele's war on gangs, the second such operation this month in the Central American country. "As of this morning, the Tutunichapa district in San Salvador is totally surrounded," Bukele posted on Twitter.
