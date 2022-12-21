ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pakistan recall Hasan Ali for New Zealand Tests, Shaheen still out

By ESPNcricinfo staff
 4 days ago

Pakistan have recalled fast bowler Hasan Ali and picked uncapped middle-order batter Kamran Ghulam for the upcoming two-match Test series against New Zealand at home. Shaheen Shah Afridi continues to miss out as he recovers from a knee injury he picked up in the 2022 T20 World Cup final.

Naseem Shah , who missed the last two Tests against England with a shoulder injury, has also returned to the squad after being declared fit. But Haris Rauf , who had also picked up an injury during the first Test against England and did not play in the next two matches, is still recovering, and has been left out.

Ghulam, 27, had also been picked for the Bangladesh Test series a year ago but didn't get a game then. He has played 44 first-class matches and averages 47.36, having struck 10 centuries and 18 half-centuries for his 3268 runs. He replaces Azhar Ali in the squad after the senior batter's retirement.

Hasan returns to the squad after being dropped for the series against England, which the visitors swept 3-0. His last Test was against Sri Lanka in Galle in July.

Medium-pacer Mohammad Ali and bowling allrounder Faheem Ashraf , who were in the squad for the England Tests, have both been excluded for the upcoming series and advised to participate in the ongoing Pakistan Cup, the PCB said in its statement.

The series will start on December 26 in Karachi and then move to Multan for the second game starting January 3.

Pakistan squad: Babar Azam (capt), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood and Zahid Mehmood

More to follow...

