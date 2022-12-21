Read full article on original website
Christmas Winds were strong locally
The National Weather Service reported the peak wind gust on Christmas Day was 82 mph in the Sunlight Basin Northwest of Cody. In Fremont County, Dubois had the strongest peak gust at 48 mph while Pavillion had a 47 mph gust. See the regional peak wind gusts in the chart below:
Fort Washakie Man Sentenced to Prison for Violent Crime
A Fort Washakie man was recently sentenced in Wyoming Federal Court to almost three years in prison for a violent crime. According to information from the Department of Justice, 20-year-old Caleb Engavo was sentenced by Chief U.S. District Court Judge Scott Skavdahl to 33 months in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Engavo also received three years of supervised release that will begin following his prison sentence and was ordered to pay a $100 special assessment.
Charges Against Quiver Dismissed in Dewey Homicide
Three were originally charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey after she was found beaten, stabbed, her body face down under a burning tire in a bathtub in Riverton in August. But charges have been dismissed against a man initially charged as an accessory in her murder. Jason Quiver,...
Tuesday Weather: Warmer, Windy with snow in the Mountains
Snow across the west today and tonight; high wind for portions east this afternoon/evening. Temperatures remain warm today. Today’s high temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s in Dubois and Jeffrey City, Near 40 at Riverton, the upper 30s at Lander, Near 30 at Thermopolis and the low 20s Shoshoni and Worland. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Wind River Range and near Dubois. A high Wind Warning from South Pass City, Jeffrey City and into Natrona County.
Sublette County Arrest Report for December 12-19, 2022
PINEDALE — The following individual was booked into the Sublette County Detention Facility from December 12-19, 2022. Calleen Richards, of Rock Springs, WY, was arrested on December 16 for allegedly driving under the influence, open container, and failure to maintain lane of travel. A criminal charge is merely an...
Emergency Medical District Bill Introduced in State Legislature
Lander Lawmakers Senator Cale Case and Representative Lloyd Larsen have introduced SF 43 into the hopper at the state legislature that would create a special district for Emergency Medical Services. Fremont County has been struggling to afford its private ambulance service, Priority Ambulance dba Frontier Ambulance for the past two years. The proposed legislation would allow the county commissioners to enact a resolution for such a district. The proposed district would be submitted to the county assessor and department of revenue for review for any conflict, overlap, gap or other boundary issue. The maximum tax that could be levied on property owners would be four mills, if voters approved. A Committee has not yet been assigned for the bill. In an email, the Lander Chamber of Commerce has expressed its support of the bill through the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation which has supported the previous bills of this type. Federation is based in Cheyenne and the Lander Chamber is a member of that Federation.
Fay Roselynee Johnson
Fay was born May 17, 1936 at Bishop Randall Hospital in Lander, Wyoming to Forrest and Anna Margaretta (Van Patten) Sprout, the third of six children. Fay was a fourth generation Lander family (Doane, VanPatten, Sprout) growing up on Mexican Creek and Lyons Valley. She married Richard “Dick” Arlan Johnson...
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
Betty Joline “Betty Jo” Johnson St. Clair
Betty Jo St. Clair of Thermopolis died Dec. 7 at the Hospice of the Valley in Surprise, Arizona. No services are planned at this time.
