BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday. People are frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 13 HOURS AGO