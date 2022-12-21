Read full article on original website
Positive News: Buffalo Wing Wings Employees Help Gift a Gardendale H.S. Student & Fellow Employee a Car for ChristmasZack LoveGardendale, AL
Gadsden Resident Posts "Misinformation Photos Purporting to Show Unsanitary Conditions" at Roebuck McDonald's on FBZack LoveGadsden, AL
The One Restaurant In Alabama You Never Knew You Would Love So MuchD_FoodVendorVestavia Hills, AL
3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama. They’re SacredD_FoodVendorAlabama State
Federal lawsuit alleges that inmate "baked to death" in prison cellAmy NiuBessemer, AL
weisradio.com
Cold Weather on Tap for Christmas
URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun- Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair- Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton- Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore- Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour- Including the cities of Hamilton, Sulligent, Vernon, Fayette,. Double Springs, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, Anniston, Centre,. Heflin, Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover, Columbiana,. Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody, Talladega, Sylacauga,. Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw, Greensboro, Moundville,. Marion, Centreville, Clanton, Rockford, Alexander...
weisradio.com
Wind Chill Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Cherokee- Including the cities of Hamilton, Sulligent, Vernon, Fayette,. Double Springs, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, Centre, Birmingham,. Hoover, Pell City, and Moody. 246 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022. …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...
wbrc.com
Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday. People are frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
wvtm13.com
Christmas Day will be near freezing, but Arctic air may send a few flurries south Monday
The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. Christmas Day:. Morning low temperatures still as cold as 10°F to 15°F. A mostly sunny sky...
wbrc.com
Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
wvtm13.com
Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day
Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
birminghamtimes.com
How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?
Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
wbrc.com
UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
wvtm13.com
100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?
Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
Over 3,000 Alabamians impacted by power outages amid extreme cold weather
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As extreme cold weather makes its way across central Alabama, thousands of people are suffering from power outages. According to Alabama Power, there are currently 270 active power outages with 3,762 customers being impacted. Of those, approximately 599 of those customers are in Jefferson County. There is no word yet on […]
The year in photos: Views of Alabama in 2022
CBS 42's year in photos is a curation of pictures taken throughout the year that shows the triumphs, tragedies, and everyday lives of Alabamians. Below each photo is a brief description and a link to the story that accompanied it.
Bitter cold will not freeze holiday package delivery in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Service continues to deliver holiday cheer, despite the arctic air that will descend on our region. Antonia Shields has been a letter carrier in Birmingham for 28 years. She said she’ll start her day by wearing extra layers Friday, so she will be just fine in the […]
wvtm13.com
Spire asks customers to take steps to lower energy use during frigid cold weather
The frigid weather conditions have prompted Spire Energy to ask customers to conserve energy. According to a news release, Spire says the extreme low temperatures could impact natural gas supply pressure to parts of their system. The areas of concern are communities in Chilton, northern Bibb, Shelby and western Jefferson...
Firefighters preparing for severe cold weather in central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No matter how low the temperature drops, first responders will be available to help those in need, but it can be challenging. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said house fire calls are usually high when the weather gets cold due to people trying to find ways to warm […]
sylacauganews.com
Wharf restaurant to break ground in Sylacauga in 2023 after January’s Alex City opening
SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Wharf Casual Seafood will open its sixth Alabama location in Sylacauga at some point in 2023 after it celebrates its Alexander City opening next month. Wharf offers a large variety of seafood options including fish tacos, burgers, salads, po-boys, gumbo, shrimp n’ grits, and combination platters that come with a multitude of side options as well as cocktail drinks and a kids’ menu.
wbrc.com
How you can help the warming station in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
wbrc.com
Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
