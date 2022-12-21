ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Birmingham, AL

weisradio.com

Cold Weather on Tap for Christmas

URGENT – WEATHER MESSAGE. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Calhoun- Cherokee-Cleburne-Pickens-Tuscaloosa-Jefferson-Shelby-St. Clair- Talladega-Clay-Randolph-Sumter-Greene-Hale-Perry-Bibb-Chilton- Coosa-Tallapoosa-Chambers-Marengo-Dallas-Autauga-Lowndes-Elmore- Montgomery-Macon-Bullock-Lee-Russell-Pike-Barbour- Including the cities of Hamilton, Sulligent, Vernon, Fayette,. Double Springs, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, Anniston, Centre,. Heflin, Carrollton, Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, Hoover, Columbiana,. Pelham, Alabaster, Pell City, Moody, Talladega, Sylacauga,. Ashland, Roanoke, Livingston, Eutaw, Greensboro, Moundville,. Marion, Centreville, Clanton, Rockford, Alexander...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
weisradio.com

Wind Chill Warnings and Hard Freeze Warnings

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Marion-Lamar-Fayette-Winston-Walker-Blount-Etowah-Cherokee- Including the cities of Hamilton, Sulligent, Vernon, Fayette,. Double Springs, Jasper, Oneonta, Gadsden, Centre, Birmingham,. Hoover, Pell City, and Moody. 246 AM CST Fri Dec 23 2022. …WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY…. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Multiple reports of pipes bursting this Christmas weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas Eve is not turning out the way several people across Birmingham expected. Numerous calls came in to WBRC Saturday. People are frustrated because they say they have no running water due to their pipes bursting and flooding their homes. They said their water has been turned off as a result with no indication of when it’ll be back on.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WRBL News 3

Landfill fire near Birmingham burning for almost a month

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – An underground fire has been raging at an environmental landfill near Birmingham for almost a month, covering Alabama’s largest metro area with smoke. Al.com reports officials now are trying to determine the next steps and who will cover the costs associated with putting it out. The news site says the fire […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Woman, 87, dies after Tuscaloosa Co. crash

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An 87-year-old woman from Tuscaloosa died December 23, 2022 after she was critically injured in a two-vehicle crash on December 22. Authorities say Marilyn J. Morse was hurt when the 2013 Ford Edge she was a passenger in was hit by a 2017 Nissan Versa driven by Jerry Fleming, 66, of Tuscaloosa.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Impact Weather: dangerously cold through Christmas Day

Impact Day: The coldest air in years keeps Alabama in the deep freeze through Christmas Day with dangerous wind chills and pipe-freezing cold temperatures. Check the video forecast for the latest. IMPACT WEATHER FOR CHRISTMAS. It gets frigid again overnight, and most of North and Central Alabama remain below freezing...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Rolling blackouts implemented in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) initiated Step 50 of its Emergency Load Curtailment Program and requested local power boards implement rolling blackouts early Saturday morning throughout Cullman. The service disruption will occur in roughly 15 to 30 minute intervals across Cullman and will continue until TVA makes the determination to end the blackouts.
CULLMAN, AL
birminghamtimes.com

How Long Will Bitter-Cold Temps Continue to Freeze Birmingham (AL)?

Temperatures across north Alabama were between 4- and 14-degrees Friday morning as the Arctic Front arrived, with wind chills as low as minus 15 degrees. Friday was mostly sunny and windy with temperatures remaining well below freezing over the northern two-thirds of the state. Communities north of Birmingham didn’t get out of the teens, and the wind chill index remained below zero through much of the day.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

UPDATE: No injures reported at Nucor Steel Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham & Rescue Service Department responded to Nucor Steel Birmingham Friday afternoon after reports of two people injured on the job site. According to a representative with Nucor Steel, an employee was near an electrical event, but no one was electrocuted or injured. Get news...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

100+ people stay at BJCC warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — More people are expected at Birmingham's warming station Friday as the extreme cold temperatures continue to grip the area. According to Director of Communications Rick Journey, about 120 people stayed overnight at the warming station opened at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex's South Exhibition Hall. Mr. Journey...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

What’s the coldest Christmas that Alabama has ever seen?

Alabama is bracing itself for its coldest Christmas in years. A surge of freezing Arctic air is heading our way, with the National Weather Service predicting temperatures as low as the single digits in parts of the state. But it likely won’t be the coldest Christmas on record. According...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Bitter cold will not freeze holiday package delivery in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The United States Postal Service continues to deliver holiday cheer, despite the arctic air that will descend on our region. Antonia Shields has been a letter carrier in Birmingham for 28 years. She said she’ll start her day by wearing extra layers Friday, so she will be just fine in the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
CBS 42

Firefighters preparing for severe cold weather in central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — No matter how low the temperature drops, first responders will be available to help those in need, but it can be challenging. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks said house fire calls are usually high when the weather gets cold due to people trying to find ways to warm […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
sylacauganews.com

Wharf restaurant to break ground in Sylacauga in 2023 after January’s Alex City opening

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Wharf Casual Seafood will open its sixth Alabama location in Sylacauga at some point in 2023 after it celebrates its Alexander City opening next month. Wharf offers a large variety of seafood options including fish tacos, burgers, salads, po-boys, gumbo, shrimp n’ grits, and combination platters that come with a multitude of side options as well as cocktail drinks and a kids’ menu.
SYLACAUGA, AL
wbrc.com

How you can help the warming station in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many people are trying to escape those frigid temperatures in Birmingham. The city, BJCC and Jimmie Hale Mission are all partnering together to open a warming station for those seeking shelter. The mission’s Executive Director Perryn Carroll stresses this is not just making people more comfortable,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Man overcomes homelessness, studies at UAB to give back

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - This Christmas, there are a lot of things to be thankful for, and a Birmingham man says he is especially grateful this year looking back. Dan McDaniels has transformed incredibly over the last few years. He credits his loving father, The Salvation Army, and an encouraging friend for coming out the other side.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

