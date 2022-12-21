ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

WBBJ

Police say man arrested for burning Christmas tree, presents

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says that a man has been arrested for allegedly taking and burning presents, along with a Christmas tree. The department says that a neighbor told officers that a man, later IDed as James Walker, was walking in and out of the Greentree apartment and putting items into his car around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
DYERSBURG, TN
fox17.com

Three killed in separate weather-related crashes, Kentucky governor says

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — At least three people have died in separate accidents in Kentucky as extreme winter weather batters the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted the update Friday morning, pleading with Kentuckians to stay off the icy roadways if possible. Arctic air blasted much of the US overnight...
KENTUCKY STATE
fox17.com

Tennessee among states with highest flu activity as first child deaths reported

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among eight states and New York City experiencing the highest levels of flu activity in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC Influenza weekly report, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington, and New York...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TDOT: We'll do our job to treat roads, but drivers should plan ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the state prepares for subzero temperatures and light snow accumulation, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is urging drivers to plan ahead. Dangerous driving conditions are expected as temperatures will drastically drop Thursday evening into Friday morning. Some snow is possible, which would quickly...
TENNESSEE STATE
fox17.com

TVA power grid stabilized, rolling blackouts paused for Tennessee

UPDATE: (12/23 1:14 p.m.) The TVA has stabilized their power grid, which has paused the mandated rolling blackouts across the state. NES released the following statement Friday afternoon:. “For load curtailment to be successful, it must happen immediately. Every second delay brings us closer to an undesired outcome for everyone...
TENNESSEE STATE

