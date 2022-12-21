Read full article on original website
WBBJ
Police say man arrested for burning Christmas tree, presents
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Police Department says that a man has been arrested for allegedly taking and burning presents, along with a Christmas tree. The department says that a neighbor told officers that a man, later IDed as James Walker, was walking in and out of the Greentree apartment and putting items into his car around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.
fox17.com
Salvation Army ends bell ringing campaign early amidst upcoming winter weather
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Salvation Army is ending its seasonal bell ringing campaign early as temperatures begin to drop to the coldest in years. They say the organization cannot safely station volunteers outside over the next two days. There are still a number of places that allow bell...
fox17.com
Tennessee Governor Bill Lee issues pardons, immediate parole eligibility to 46 individuals
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has granted executive clemency to 16 people and expedited parole eligibility for another 30 incarcerated individuals, which makes them immediately eligible for parole. Gov. Lee made the announcement on Thursday, stating “After thoroughly reviewing the merits of each case, I have decided to grant 16...
fox17.com
Three killed in separate weather-related crashes, Kentucky governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — At least three people have died in separate accidents in Kentucky as extreme winter weather batters the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted the update Friday morning, pleading with Kentuckians to stay off the icy roadways if possible. Arctic air blasted much of the US overnight...
fox17.com
Tennessee among states with highest flu activity as first child deaths reported
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--Tennessee is among eight states and New York City experiencing the highest levels of flu activity in the nation according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). According to the CDC Influenza weekly report, Tennessee, Kentucky, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Colorado, New Mexico, Idaho, Washington, and New York...
fox17.com
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
fox17.com
TDOT: We'll do our job to treat roads, but drivers should plan ahead
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — As the state prepares for subzero temperatures and light snow accumulation, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is urging drivers to plan ahead. Dangerous driving conditions are expected as temperatures will drastically drop Thursday evening into Friday morning. Some snow is possible, which would quickly...
fox17.com
TVA power grid stabilized, rolling blackouts paused for Tennessee
UPDATE: (12/23 1:14 p.m.) The TVA has stabilized their power grid, which has paused the mandated rolling blackouts across the state. NES released the following statement Friday afternoon:. “For load curtailment to be successful, it must happen immediately. Every second delay brings us closer to an undesired outcome for everyone...
