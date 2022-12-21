ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Comeback

NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news

The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CINCINNATI, OH
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 16 Performances: Panthers Run Over Lions

Panthers churn out more than 300 yards rushing thanks to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Plus, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal lifts Vikings to another dramatic win. Week 16 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Christmas Day tripleheader and Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Jets’ Robert Saleh Says Fans ‘Haven’t Seen the Last of’ Zach Wilson

The quarterback was benched in the third quarter after dismal performance in Thursday night’s 19–3 loss to the Jaguars. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in the third quarter after a rough start in the team’s 19–3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Fans...
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew

The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews had quite the close call with an errant football during Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game in Dallas. Andrews went...
DALLAS, TX
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate

Three NFL teams have playoff spots on the line this week, while another two are playing for a division title. With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
Report: Jets Expected to Move on From Wilson After Season

The quarterback has been New York's starter for the past two seasons. The Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson multiple times this year, with the latest coming during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars. Now, it appears that is a sign that the relationship between the two sides is all but over.
NEW YORK STATE
Kelce Brothers Joke About Travis’s ‘Rivalry’ With Geno Smith

The Seahawks-Chiefs game is for more than just playoff positioning. When the Chiefs and Seahawks play on Saturday, there is apparently a hidden rivalry between the two teams that no one knows about. On the New Heights Podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce was trying to play up...
SEATTLE, WA
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Pay Homage to Immaculate Reception

The Hall of Famer died unexpectedly this week at age 72. The Steelers officially retired Franco Harris’s No. 32 jersey before Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, just days after Harris died unexpectedly. The honor also comes as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension

Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
CLEVELAND, OH
Report: Giants Sign RP Rogers, Reuniting Him With Twin Brother

San Francisco will be the site of a family reunion in 2023. San Francisco will be the site of a family reunion in 2023 after the Giants agreed to sign left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers to a three-year deal worth $33 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Rogers will now...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

