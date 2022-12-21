Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news
The Cincinnati Bengals’ worst fears were realized on Christmas. Offensive lineman La’el Collins will miss the rest of the season. Collins suffered an awful knee injury in the Bengals’ 22-18 victory over the New England Patriots. On Christmas, the Bengals and their right tackle received an unfortunate gift. An MRI revealed that he tore both Read more... The post NFL world reacts to awful Bengals news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Chargers-Colts ‘Monday Night Football’ Week 16 Odds and Betting Preview
A best bet for Monday night’s game between the visiting and favored Chargers and the Colts, who are starting Nick Foles. The Chargers (8-6) head to Indianapolis to take on the Colts (4-9-1) in Week 16 for Monday Night Football. After opening as 3.5-point favorites, the Chargers are now...
MMQB Awards the Best NFL Week 16 Performances: Panthers Run Over Lions
Panthers churn out more than 300 yards rushing thanks to D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Plus, Greg Joseph’s 61-yard field goal lifts Vikings to another dramatic win. Week 16 on the NFL schedule is almost in the books (we still have a Christmas Day tripleheader and Monday Night Football) and the best performances deserve to be recognized by our MMQB staff. Even if you’re feeling down because your team didn’t win, maybe one of your favorite players or coaches gets awarded a game ball by our staff.
Jets’ Robert Saleh Says Fans ‘Haven’t Seen the Last of’ Zach Wilson
The quarterback was benched in the third quarter after dismal performance in Thursday night’s 19–3 loss to the Jaguars. Jets quarterback Zach Wilson was benched in the third quarter after a rough start in the team’s 19–3 loss to the Jaguars on Thursday Night Football. Fans...
Erin Andrews Deftly Deflects Pass by Eagles’ Gardner Minshew
The veteran Fox reporter had quite the close call on the Cowboys sideline during Sunday’s game in Dallas. View the original article to see embedded media. Fox Sports reporter Erin Andrews had quite the close call with an errant football during Sunday’s Eagles-Cowboys game in Dallas. Andrews went...
NFL Playoff Scenarios Entering Saturday’s Week 16 Slate
Three NFL teams have playoff spots on the line this week, while another two are playing for a division title. With three weeks left until the playoffs, Week 16 presents a variety of scenarios for teams looking to lock up a playoff berth. After the Jets loss on Thursday night, which sent the Bengals to the playoffs, three teams have the opportunity to join Cincinnati if games breaks their way this weekend.
Report: Jets Expected to Move on From Wilson After Season
The quarterback has been New York's starter for the past two seasons. The Jets have benched quarterback Zach Wilson multiple times this year, with the latest coming during Thursday night’s loss to the Jaguars. Now, it appears that is a sign that the relationship between the two sides is all but over.
Kelce Brothers Joke About Travis’s ‘Rivalry’ With Geno Smith
The Seahawks-Chiefs game is for more than just playoff positioning. When the Chiefs and Seahawks play on Saturday, there is apparently a hidden rivalry between the two teams that no one knows about. On the New Heights Podcast hosted by the Kelce brothers, Jason Kelce was trying to play up...
Steelers Honor Franco Harris, Pay Homage to Immaculate Reception
The Hall of Famer died unexpectedly this week at age 72. The Steelers officially retired Franco Harris’s No. 32 jersey before Saturday night’s game against the Raiders, just days after Harris died unexpectedly. The honor also comes as the organization celebrates the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception.
Report: Browns, OT Conklin Agree to $60 Million Extension
Cleveland will keep the two-time All-Pro in-house for at least the next few seasons. The Browns and right tackle Jack Conklin have agreed to a four-year, $60 million extension, as first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The deal will pay Conklin $31 million guaranteed and keep one of Cleveland’s...
Report: Giants Sign RP Rogers, Reuniting Him With Twin Brother
San Francisco will be the site of a family reunion in 2023. San Francisco will be the site of a family reunion in 2023 after the Giants agreed to sign left-handed reliever Taylor Rogers to a three-year deal worth $33 million, according to MLB.com’s Mark Feinsand. Rogers will now...
A Sports Reporter Goes Viral for His Hilarious Reaction After Being Forced to Cover a Blizzard
Iowa sports reporter Mark Woodley goes viral for his coverage of a blizzard. 1. This is the final Traina Thoughts of 2022, so I just want to take a quick moment here to thank you all for reading this past year. Some of you have been with me since the old Hot Clicks days (which completely blows me away), and your loyalty is never taken for granted.
