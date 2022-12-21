Read full article on original website
Egypt launches new bid round for Mediterranean, Nile Delta oil and gas exploration
CAIRO (Reuters) - Egypt has set a new international tender for oil and gas exploration rights in the Nile Delta and Mediterranean sea, the state news agency reported on Tuesday. The tender was set for 12 blocks, split evenly between onshore and offshore, and the deadline for offers in the...
Olympus Corp -Notice Concerning Transfer Of Shares Of Specified Subsidiary Engaged In Scientific Solutions Business
* OLYMPUS CORP: NOTICE CONCERNING TRANSFER OF SHARES OF SPECIFIED SUBSIDIARY ENGAGED IN SCIENTIFIC SOLUTIONS BUSINESS. * OLYMPUS CORP: ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF COMMENCEMENT DATE OF TRANSFER OF ALL SHARES OF EVIDENT CORPORATION ("EVIDENT"), A SPECIFIED SUBSIDIARY OF OLYMPUS, TO K.K. BCJ-66, A SPECIAL PURPOSE COMPANY INDIRECTLY OWNED BY FUNDS ADVISED BY BAIN CAPITAL PRIVATE EQUITY.
China’s move to open up travel sparks concern over spread of new Covid variants
As China abruptly dropped some of its toughest Covid-19 restrictions – including scrapping quarantine rules for travellers – virologists are watching nervously to see how this may impact Covid-19 variants and their global spread, with some countries already ramping up precautionary measures. The decision on Monday to drop...
Electric Vehicles Tax Credit Explainer
FILE - This Aug. 23, 2020 photo shows a long line of unsold 2020 models charge outside a Tesla dealership in Littleton, Colo. Starting Jan. 1, 2023, many Americans will qualify for a tax credit of up to $7,500 for buying an electric vehicle. The credit, part of changes enacted by the Inflation Reduction Act, is designed to spur EV sales and reduce greenhouse emissions. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)
Italy's Nexi signs digital payments deal with TIM's Olivetti
MILAN, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Nexi and Telecom Italia's Olivetti have teamed up to provide advanced electronic payment solutions to businesses, the companies said on Tuesday. Under the accord, Nexi's payment systems will be built into Olivetti's cash registers, they said in a joint statement, with the companies also planning to develop and sell integrated tax and payment solutions for retailers.
Instacart cuts internal valuation another 20%: report
Instacart has reportedly cut its valuation another 20% to $10 billion, which is down from $13 billion in October.
Vietnam central bank buys dollars to shore up reserves after
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it was making efforts to shore up foreign exchange reserves by buying up more U.S. dollars, after it was forced to sell a large amount of greenback earlier in the year to support its dong currency. "There have been positive signals...
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher on easing China COVID curbs; Tesla weighs on Nasdaq
Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones opened higher on Tuesday after China further relaxed its COVID-19 curbs by scrapping the quarantine rule for inbound travelers, while a drop in Tesla shares weighed on the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.30 points, or 0.06%, at the open to...
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,817.25 per ounce by 1733 GMT, rising to...
Gold gains on dollar weakness as China relaxes COVID curbs
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key psychological threshold of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar weakened following China's decision to further ease COVID-19 restrictions. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,809.20 per ounce by 1136 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7% to $1,817.60. Gold is performing in...
Gold firms as softer dollar boosts appeal
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a dip in the dollar made bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,807.69 per ounce, as of 0704 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to...
SpringWorks Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To FDA For Nirogacestat For Treatment Of Adults With Desmoid Tumors
* SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR NIROGACESTAT FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH DESMOID TUMORS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:. Disclaimer. The above content is directly sourced from Reuters under a contractual arrangement. The content is being provided as a convenience...
