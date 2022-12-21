Read full article on original website
Olympus Corp -Notice Concerning Transfer Of Shares Of Specified Subsidiary Engaged In Scientific Solutions Business
* OLYMPUS CORP: NOTICE CONCERNING TRANSFER OF SHARES OF SPECIFIED SUBSIDIARY ENGAGED IN SCIENTIFIC SOLUTIONS BUSINESS. * OLYMPUS CORP: ANNOUNCES POSTPONEMENT OF COMMENCEMENT DATE OF TRANSFER OF ALL SHARES OF EVIDENT CORPORATION ("EVIDENT"), A SPECIFIED SUBSIDIARY OF OLYMPUS, TO K.K. BCJ-66, A SPECIAL PURPOSE COMPANY INDIRECTLY OWNED BY FUNDS ADVISED BY BAIN CAPITAL PRIVATE EQUITY.
Interra Resources Says Goldpetrol Joint Operating Commenced Drilling Development Well CHK 1238 In Chauk Oil Field In Myanmar
* GOLDPETROL JOINT OPERATING CO COMMENCED DRILLING DEVELOPMENT WELL CHK 1238 IN CHAUK OIL FIELD IN MYANMAR
Rachel Marsden: Europe probe should terrify Washington
While all eyes were on the FIFA football World Cup in Qatar earlier this month, Belgian authorities were raiding the European Parliament itself and 20 other locations, including private residences of parliamentarians. What reportedly started out as an investigation into Chinese and Russian foreign influence on the European Union institutions that set top-down laws for all of Europe, uncovered something else. Within days, authorities were releasing photos of the hundreds of thousands of euros allegedly seized at the homes of EU employees and officials, including...
Australian shares likely to fall on weakness in tech stocks
The Australian share market is expected to fall at open on Wednesday. According to the latest SPI futures, the ASX 200 would open 51 points or 0.7% lower. On Wall Street, the Dow Jones rose 0.11%, the S&P 500 fell 0.40%, and the NASDAQ ended 1.38% lower. The Australian share...
US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Dow opens higher on easing China COVID curbs; Tesla weighs on Nasdaq
Dec 27 (Reuters) - The Dow Jones opened higher on Tuesday after China further relaxed its COVID-19 curbs by scrapping the quarantine rule for inbound travelers, while a drop in Tesla shares weighed on the Nasdaq. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 20.30 points, or 0.06%, at the open to...
Taiwan extends compulsory military service to 1 year
Taiwan will extend its compulsory military service from four months to a year starting in 2024
Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Says Type A Meeting With FDA Granted For NurOwn
* BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA GRANTED FOR NUROWN®. * BRAINSTORM CELL THERAPEUTICS INC- TYPE A MEETING HAS BEEN SCHEDULED TO OCCUR ON JANUARY 11, 2023
WRAPUP 1-China health commission stops publishing daily COVID figures
BEIJING, Dec 25 (Reuters) - China's National Health Commission (NHC) stopped publishing daily COVID-19 data on Sunday, amid doubts about their reliability as infections have exploded in the wake of an abrupt easing of tough restrictions. "Relevant COVID information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and...
Vietnam central bank buys dollars to shore up foreign reserves
HANOI (Reuters) - Vietnam's central bank said on Tuesday it was making efforts to shore up foreign exchange reserves by buying up more U.S. dollars, after it was forced to sell a large amount of greenback earlier in the year to support its dong currency. The State Bank of Vietnam...
Gold jumps to six-month high on China reopening optimism
(Reuters) - Gold prices jumped to their highest level in six months on Tuesday as optimism surrounding decisions by top consumer China to further ease COVID-19 restrictions weighed on the dollar, while benchmark U.S. yields limited gains. Spot gold jumped 1.1% to $1,817.25 per ounce by 1733 GMT, rising to...
Gold gains on dollar weakness as China relaxes COVID curbs
(Reuters) - Gold prices firmed above the key psychological threshold of $1,800 on Tuesday, as the U.S. dollar weakened following China's decision to further ease COVID-19 restrictions. Spot gold rose 0.6% to $1,809.20 per ounce by 1136 GMT. U.S. gold futures were up 0.7% to $1,817.60. Gold is performing in...
Gold firms as softer dollar boosts appeal
(Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as a dip in the dollar made bullion less expensive for buyers holding other currencies, although trading was thin after the long Christmas weekend. Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,807.69 per ounce, as of 0704 GMT. U.S. gold futures rose 0.6% to...
SpringWorks Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application To FDA For Nirogacestat For Treatment Of Adults With Desmoid Tumors
* SPRINGWORKS THERAPEUTICS COMPLETES SUBMISSION OF NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR NIROGACESTAT FOR THE TREATMENT OF ADULTS WITH DESMOID TUMORS
