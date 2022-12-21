Read full article on original website
Six killed in Spain after bus plunges into river
Six people died and two were injured after a bus plunged into a river overnight while crossing a bridge in Spain's northwestern Galicia region, officials said Sunday. The regional La Voz de Galicia newspaper said the bus was carrying people visiting their loved ones in jail in Monterroso in central Galicia.
Canada Winter Weather
Brian Dickie, dressed as Santa Claus, gives a thumb-up as drivers honk while he rides his bike through the wintery streets of Carleton Place, Ontario, on Christmas Eve, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022. A major winter storm system continues to affect eastern Ontario. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)
Britain Economy
Shoppers throng Oxford Street in the lead up to Christmas in London, Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The British Office for National Statistics additionally reported that GDP is now estimated to be 0.8% below pre-pandemic levels, revised down from the previous estimate of 0.4% below. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)
Paris shooting suspect admits 'pathological' hatred of foreigners
A French man suspected of killing three Kurds in a Paris shooting has confessed to a "pathological" hatred for foreigners, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said on Sunday. Beccuau said in a statement that the suspect was "depressive" and "suicidal" and said he "wanted to kill foreigners" after a burglary in his home in 2016.
Syrian Kurds protest against Paris attack
Hundreds of Syrian Kurds staged a protest in northern Syria on Sunday in response to a deadly attack targeting members of the ethnic community in Paris this week. A gunman opened fire at a Kurdish cultural centre and a hairdressing salon in Paris on Friday, killing three Kurds. The suspected...
