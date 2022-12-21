Read full article on original website
Related
stmarynow.com
Chester Gregory will perform here Jan. 30
Chester Gregory will bring his high-energy tribute to the musical legacy of Jackie Wilson in a concert Jan. 30 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Gregory will perform at 7 p.m. as part of the Morgan City Live (Morgan City Concert Association) subscription season. Tickets for the single concert are $25...
stmarynow.com
Man accused of possessing five different drugs
Morgan City police reported two arrests on drug charges Monday, including a man accused of possessing five different drugs and trying to bring contraband into a jail. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 50 calls for service and made these arrests:
stmarynow.com
Morgan City police report domestic abuse, DWI arrests
Morgan City police reported two arrests on domestic abuse-related charges over the weekend. Three more arrests resulted in drunken-driving charges. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 110 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Dylan D....
Comments / 0