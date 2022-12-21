Read full article on original website
TMZ reveals General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy's cause of death
The soap world is in mourning after news earlier today that General Hospital actress Sonya Eddy had passed away. The news was revealed by Eddy's good friend Octavia Spencer who starred in the film The Help. Spencer said on Tuesday "The world has lost another creative angel " and at that time no cause of death was revealed.
‘Days of Our Lives’ star Tamara Braun announces her exit from the soap opera: ‘I will miss you all’
Tamara Braun is saying goodbye to “Days of Our Lives.”. The 51-year-old actor reflected on her time on the soap opera as Ava Vitali as she announced on Instagram that she would be leaving the show. Braun posted a video collage filled with behind-the-scenes moments with the "Days of Our Lives" cast and crew.
Steve Burton Mourns Death of General Hospital Costar Sonya Eddy: 'We Had So Much Fun'
Steve Burton posted a tribute to his late costar Tuesday, following her death on Monday at the age of 55 Steve Burton is mourning the loss of his friend and costar Sonya Eddy. On Tuesday, the General Hospital alum, 52, shared a tribute to the late actress, who died on Monday aged 55. "At a loss for words. Devastated.💔 @sonyaeddy is one of the greatest," wrote Burton on Instagram, alongside an image of the pair on set. "We worked together for a long time :) and we had so much fun," he added....
Who Is Leaving ‘The Young and the Restless’ in 2022?
'The Young and the Restless' saw many big name actor leave the show in 2022, here's a list of all the shocking departures.
General Hospital Comings And Goings: Lead Actress “Not” On A Break
Who’s coming and who’s going from General Hospital (GH)? Are any of your favorite performers from yesteryear returning to the daytime drama, this week, or in the not-too-far-off future?. General Hospital C&G News. Have any new actors or actresses been cast on the show in contract, recurring, or...
Surprise! Six Years After Leaving Young & Restless, Justin Hartley Is Returning to CBS
It seems strange to think about how much time has passed, but it’s been six years since Justin Hartley was last on CBS playing The Young and the Restless‘ Adam Newman. He left back in 2016, heading, as we all know, over to NBC to join the runaway hit that was This Is Us. That award-winning drama, though, wrapped up last spring after six seasons and Hartley was freed once more to search for a new project.
How Many Kids Does ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Melody Thomas Scott Have?
Melody Thomas Scott's character on 'The Young and the Restless' Nikki Newman has several children — how many kids does the actor behind her have in real life?
The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope may have sealed the fate of Adam and Sally
Courtney Hope and Mark Grossman on Mexican vacationPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. For the past 24 hours news has been breaking that suggests that The Young and the Restless cast member Mark Grossman is no longer withSharon Case and is now dating Courtney Hope. Fans of the CBS soap spotted Hope and Grossman vacationing in Mexico and have been wishing the well and saying they look good together. Some fans will be wondering if Hope broke up Case and Grossman or iff they were already apart.
Who Is the Longest Running Cast Member on ‘The Young and the Restless’?
'The Young and the Restless' has many veteran actors who've been with the cast for over four decades.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Diane or Phyllis? Who’s Responsible for Bringing Jeremy to Town
'The Young and the Restless' rivalry between Diane Jenkins and Phyllis Summers is becoming more intense, with someone posing danger to their families.
‘General Hospital’: Maurice Benard Says He Was ‘Intimidated’ By Rena Sofer
Maurice Benard recently sat down with former 'General Hospital' co-star Rena Sofer and admitted he was 'intimidated' by her at first.
Soap Opera Actress Surprises Fans With Pregnancy Announcement
Kassandra Clementi and her partner Dan McKernan are expecting a new resident at their Barn Sanctuary rescue farm in Michigan. The former Home and Away actress shared the exciting news Tuesday that she and McKernan are expecting their first child together. Clementi made the announcement on Instagram, where she shared...
The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia
The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
‘Days Of Our Lives’ Bids Farewell To John Aniston
So long to the beloved and very unpredictable Victor Kiriakis: John Aniston’s final episode of Days of Our Lives dropped today on Peacock. DOOL announced before Christmas that it would pay tribute on December 26 to Aniston, the veteran soap actor best known for his 30-plus-year run as the soap’s crime boss and in his personal life as the father of Jennifer Aniston. He died November 11 at age 89. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Tamara Braun Exits 'Days Of Our Lives' & Ends Latest Stint As Ava Vitali Related Story John Aniston Dies: 'Days Of Our Lives' Actor, Father Of...
‘The Young and the Restless’ Actor Melissa Claire Egan Started Auditioning For Roles at 10 Years Old
Melissa Claire Egan is well known for her role as Chelsea on 'The Young and the Restless' and it turns out the talented actor has been auditioning for roles since she was 10 years old.
‘The Young and the Restless’: Faith Newman Actor Alyvia Alyn Lind Will Star in Disney+ Series ‘The Spiderwick Chronicles’
Here's a look at the career of 'The Young and the Restless' star Alyvia Alyn Lind, including her newly landed role in Disney+'s 'The Spiderwick Chronicles' series.
Rena Sofer Nearly Left Soap Operas Because Most of the Actors Are ‘At the Mercy of These Writers’
Rena Sofer has a long career in daytime soap operas, but the actor admitted she nearly left soaps because characters are 'at the mercy' of the writers.
‘The Young and the Restless’ Stars Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope Fuel Dating Rumors With Recent Vacation Photos
Mark Grossman and Courtney Hope of 'The Young and the Restless' recently fueled rumors the two are dating with photos from a vacation in Mexico.
Is Leigh-Ann Rose out as Imani now that Mishael Morgan has exited The Young and the Restless?
Leigh-Ann Rose began portraying Imani Benedict the sister of Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) on The Young and the Restless in 2019. Imani was hot and heavy for Nate Hastings (Sean Dominic) and determined to come between him and Elena Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) but this storyline was dropped. Rose was said to have a scheduling problem and she may have been filming Catfish Christmas a 2022 holiday movie. She was replaced for a few episodes on Y&R by Denise Boutte and it was said she would return but as of this writing, she has not.
Sally Spectra is in a no win situation on The Young and the Restless
Sally is in the middle between the Newman brothersPhoto bySoaps in Depth screenshot. The Young and the Restless has written Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) into an impossible situation. She is deeply in love with Adam Newman (Mark Grossman) but feels that his brother Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) is the better choice for her. Morrow recently did an interview with Soap Opera Digest where he echoed the views of many fans when he implied that Sally and Nick don't have a future.
