Charges Against Quiver Dismissed in Dewey Homicide
Three were originally charged in the death of 31-year-old Ashley Dewey after she was found beaten, stabbed, her body face down under a burning tire in a bathtub in Riverton in August. But charges have been dismissed against a man initially charged as an accessory in her murder. Jason Quiver,...
Fort Washakie man sentenced for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Acting United States Attorney Nicholas Vassallo announced today that Caleb Engavo, 20, of Fort Washakie, Wyoming, was sentenced on Dec. 9, 2022, by Chief United States District Court Judge Scott W. Skavdahl for assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to do bodily harm. Engavo received...
Christmas Winds were strong locally
The National Weather Service reported the peak wind gust on Christmas Day was 82 mph in the Sunlight Basin Northwest of Cody. In Fremont County, Dubois had the strongest peak gust at 48 mph while Pavillion had a 47 mph gust. See the regional peak wind gusts in the chart below:
Emergency Medical District Bill Introduced in State Legislature
Lander Lawmakers Senator Cale Case and Representative Lloyd Larsen have introduced SF 43 into the hopper at the state legislature that would create a special district for Emergency Medical Services. Fremont County has been struggling to afford its private ambulance service, Priority Ambulance dba Frontier Ambulance for the past two years. The proposed legislation would allow the county commissioners to enact a resolution for such a district. The proposed district would be submitted to the county assessor and department of revenue for review for any conflict, overlap, gap or other boundary issue. The maximum tax that could be levied on property owners would be four mills, if voters approved. A Committee has not yet been assigned for the bill. In an email, the Lander Chamber of Commerce has expressed its support of the bill through the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation which has supported the previous bills of this type. Federation is based in Cheyenne and the Lander Chamber is a member of that Federation.
Fire Destroys House on Riverview Cutoff Road Tuesday Evening
Fremont County Firefighters were dispatched Tuesday afternoon to an address on Riverview Cutoff Road for a house fire that filled the valley with smoke before the blaze was extinguished. It appeared the home was totally destroyed by the fire. Cause of the blaze is under investigation. This post will be updated.
Monster-Sized Wyoming Wolf Leaves Tracks Near Lander
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Finding the tracks of what was probably a bulldozer of a wolf on his family’s property west of Lander recently came as no surprise to rancher and local business owner Ron Hansen. “This was a big track,” he told Cowboy...
Record Low Temperature at Riverton Airport Recorded Thursday
The National Weather Service Station at Central Wyoming Regional Airport recorded it’s lowest ever temperature since 1995 this morning. RECORD EVENT REPORT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE RIVERTON WY 500 AM MST THU DEC 22 2022 ...ALL-TIME RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE REACHED AT THE RIVERTON WY AIRPORT... THE LOW TEMPERATURE THROUGH 8 AM MST AT THE RIVERTON WY AIRPORT WAS -31 DEGREES. THIS BREAKS THE ALL-TIME RECORD LOW TEMPERATURE. THE PREVIOUS RECORD WAS -29 DEGREES SET ON DECEMBER 21ST, 1998. RECORDS AT THIS LOCATION DATE BACK TO 1995. THE TEMPERATURE MAY STILL DROP AGAIN TONIGHT.
Tuesday Weather: Warmer, Windy with snow in the Mountains
Snow across the west today and tonight; high wind for portions east this afternoon/evening. Temperatures remain warm today. Today’s high temperatures will reach the mid-to-upper 50s in Dubois and Jeffrey City, Near 40 at Riverton, the upper 30s at Lander, Near 30 at Thermopolis and the low 20s Shoshoni and Worland. There is a Winter Storm Warning for the Wind River Range and near Dubois. A high Wind Warning from South Pass City, Jeffrey City and into Natrona County.
