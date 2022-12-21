Lander Lawmakers Senator Cale Case and Representative Lloyd Larsen have introduced SF 43 into the hopper at the state legislature that would create a special district for Emergency Medical Services. Fremont County has been struggling to afford its private ambulance service, Priority Ambulance dba Frontier Ambulance for the past two years. The proposed legislation would allow the county commissioners to enact a resolution for such a district. The proposed district would be submitted to the county assessor and department of revenue for review for any conflict, overlap, gap or other boundary issue. The maximum tax that could be levied on property owners would be four mills, if voters approved. A Committee has not yet been assigned for the bill. In an email, the Lander Chamber of Commerce has expressed its support of the bill through the Wyoming Business & Industry Federation which has supported the previous bills of this type. Federation is based in Cheyenne and the Lander Chamber is a member of that Federation.

FREMONT COUNTY, WY ・ 9 HOURS AGO