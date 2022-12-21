Read full article on original website
La Parrilla To Host Oswego Players Brings Dinner Theatre Production
Oswego, NY – The Oswego Players opens its 2023 season with a special dinner theatre production on January 20 and 21 at La Parrilla on the Water in Oswego. The “Check Please” Trilogy, a comedy about bad dating experiences, is set over three short acts. Each play follows a series of blind dinner dates that couldn’t get any worse – until they do.
Industrial Park Renamed In Treadwell’s Honor
OSWEGO COUNTY – After nearly 40 years of leading Operation Oswego County, Inc., L. Michael Treadwell will retire as of December 31, 2022. Nearly 80 people, including family, staff and colleagues, joined together on Friday, December 2, 2022 at the Lake Ontario Event and Conference Center, to celebrate his career.
Oswego County Residents Earn Deans List From Colgate University
HAMILTON, NY – Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2022 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction. Francesca Goodell is a graduate of John C Birdlebough High School,...
Phoenix Central School District Closed Friday, December 23
PHOENIX, NY- Following is a message from the Phoenix Central School District regarding school closings due to the approaching winter storm:. -Please update that c to close tomorrow December 23, 2022. Thank you,. Mickey.
Margery Walsh
FULTON – Margery Walsh, 100, of Fulton, NY passed away Sunday, December 18 2022, at Seneca Hill Manor, Volney, NY. Margery was born in Aroostook, New Brunswick Canada to the late Elgin and Effie (Elmer) Benjamin. While volunteering with the USO at the United States Air Force Base, Presque...
Phoenix Students Participate In Holiday Giving Efforts
PHOENIX, NY – The spirit of giving was in full swing in recent weeks as Phoenix Central School District students and staff collected items for families in need. Hundreds of items were donated, sorted and packed into boxes. Members of the National Honor Society and JV and Varsity Girls’ Basketball teams joined volunteers and community members in the collection effort.
Kim Maiden Simmonds
OSWEGO – Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th. Kim was born on December 5th, 1947 in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music’s premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960’s British blues scene in London.
Lions District Governor Visits Fulton, Inducts Devendorf As Member
FULTON -District Governor for NY Lions District 20-Y Sheree Vora, delivered a presentation on her goals for the district, installing Rebecca Devendorf as a member of the Fulton Lions Club at the club’s December meeting. Vora also recognized the Fulton club for their 70th Anniversary this year. In her...
Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst
FULTON – Parker T. “Chip” Almahurst, 66; of Fulton, NY passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at his home after a long illness. Parker was born in Oswego, NY to the late Neil and Helen (McDermott) Walts. He remained a lifetime resident of Fulton. Parker was past employed with Gordon’s Electronics, Syracuse, NY and OTB, Phoenix, NY. He was a wonderful woodworker and crafter. Parker loved horses, horse racing and once owned a Sulky Racing horse at Vernon Downs. Parker enjoyed going to Turning Stone Casino and playing BINGO. He was music lover and enjoyed collecting music, making mix tapes and worked as a Disc Jockey for many years.
Senator John W. Mannion Declares Victory In 50th Senate District Race
SYRACUSE, NY— Senator John W. Mannion today declared victory in the race to represent the people of Onondaga and Oswego counties in the redrawn 50th Senate District. By order of State Supreme Court Judge DelConte, the race is to be certified with Mannion maintaining a 10 vote lead following a count, hand recount, and rulings on objected ballots.
Clifford John Stowell
BOWENS CORNERS, NY – Clifford John Stowell, 94 of Bowens Corners passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, at his home. Born in Fulton, he lived his whole life in Bowens Corners. Clifford was the 7th of eight children, born to Vernon C. Stowell and Eva Harris Stowell. Clifford...
APW Elementary Hosts Evening Of Holiday Fun
ALTMAR, PARISH, WILLIAMSTOWN – Wednesday, Dec. 14 was an evening for holiday fun as APW Elementary School hosted its Holiday Tree Family Night and Elementary Holiday Concert. The festivities began by inviting local families into the school’s courtyard, where students and teachers had decorated lighted trees. Visitors were able...
Local Students Recognized For Community Service Efforts
PULASKI – Students at Pulaski’s Make Sense Shop recently received medals for all their hard work during community service efforts earlier this year. Throughout the fall, which is a very busy time of year in Pulaski due to the town’s influx of fishermen, students at the Make Sense Shop picked up over 280 pounds of trash throughout the town.
Oswego County Today Weekly News Roundup: December 11 – December 17
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Today presents the top stories from this past week: Sunday, Dec. 11 – Saturday, Dec. 17. The Village of Phoenix Police Department, the United Way of Greater Oswego County, and the Cities of Oswego and Fulton partnered together for the ‘Shop with a Hero’ Program. The program offers marginalized children the opportunity to Christmas shop. See the full story here.
CSSD Alert: Friday Will Be An Early Dismissal Day
CENTRAL SQUARE – Following is a message from CSSD Superintendent Thomas Colabufo regarding impending weather warnings and an early school dismissal for Friday, December 23:. We have been monitoring the weather that has been forecasted for this Friday throughout the week to see if the extreme drop in temperature predicted to hit our area on Friday, December 23, would remain in place.
Compass Federal Credit Union Donates More Than $15,000 To Area Schools For Clothing Needs
OSWEGO, NY – As has become tradition, Compass Federal Credit Union donated an increased amount of more than $15,000 to area schools to help pay for hats, mittens, snow pants, shoes and other student clothing needs that become especially important during the winter months. Each school in the Oswego...
OPT Pulls Buses Off Roads Ahead Of Friday, Dec. 23 Weather Forecast
OSWEGO COUNTY – Oswego County Public Transportation (OPT) will pull all of its buses off the road at noon on Friday, Dec. 23 due to inclement weather in the forecast. OPT bus routes will return to normal schedules on Monday, Dec. 26. For more information, call 315-598-1514. OPT buses...
State Republicans have it right!
Thursday December 22nd, the State Republicans made a motion to have the public decide raises. They got the same outcome as the Democrats of Oswego County Legislature did. The Oswego County Legislature got it wrong and so did the State Legislature. The public should decide not the elected body. I...
Eleanor M. Mayer
MINETTO, NY – Eleanor M. Mayer, 81; of Minetto passed at home surrounded by her loving family early Friday, December 16, 2022, after a short illness. Mrs. Mayer was born in Oswego, NY to the late James and Irene (Robarge) Carroll. She remained a lifelong resident of Oswego, NY.
Holiday Craft Night Provides Fun Activities For Fairley Families
HANNIBAL – The Fairley Elementary School cafeteria was bustling with excitement in mid-December during holiday craft night. Hundreds of students and family members gathered for a fun-filled evening of crafting, cocoa and conversation. Dozens of tables were set up with construction paper, glitter, cardboard cutouts, pipe cleaners and other supplies for students to use to create holiday ornaments.
