OSWEGO – Kim Maiden Simmonds, 75, of Oswego, New York, passed away on Tuesday, December 13th. Kim was born on December 5th, 1947 in Wales. He left school at age 16 to become a musician, and in 1965, he founded the Savoy Brown Blues Band (later shortened to Savoy Brown).He remained its only permanent member throughout the 57-year existence of the band. Considered one of music’s premier blues and blues rock guitarists, and songwriter, Kim is also discussed as one of the architects of the 1960’s British blues scene in London.

