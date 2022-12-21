President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'

Mega

President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.

According to Fight of His Life , an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”

Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident where Harris’ husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff , complained about his wife’s policy portfolio focusing on voting rights and migration at the nation’s southern border.

When Emhoff’s remarks made their way back to President Biden, the commander-in-chief reportedly became “annoyed.”

“Biden was annoyed,” wrote Whipple, who interviewed a number of Biden administration officials for his upcoming book. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”

But President Biden’s frustrations with his vice president were reportedly not without warrant, because other top White House officials allegedly also complained about Harris, her “inner circle” and her “slow progress” in dealing with the issues assigned to her.

“[Harris’] inner circle didn’t serve her well in the presidential campaign,” one senior White House official told Whipple. “And they are ill-serving her now.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these revelations mark just the latest tensions between Biden and Harris to come to light since the pair took office nearly two years ago.

In November 2021 – less than one year after the Biden-Harris Administration began – Harris and her closest advisors complained the vice president was “sidelined” by President Biden at a time when her approval ratings were plummeting.

“They’re consistently sending her out there on losing issues in the wrong situations for her skill set,” one of Harris’ top aides said at the time.

“It is natural that those of us who know her know how much more helpful she can be than she is currently being asked to be,” added Eleni Kounalakis , the lieutenant governor of California. “That’s where the frustration is coming from.”

Biden and Harris’ working relationship – once described as an “exhausted stalemate” – has reportedly grown better in recent months following their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , the renewed Build Back Better bill, and the pair’s successful negotiation in returning Brittney Griner home from Russian imprisonment.