ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

President Joe Biden 'Complained' About Kamala Harris During First Months Of Presidency, Called VP 'Work In Progress'

By Connor Surmonte
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OXiAd_0jq3k6Ld00
Mega

President Joe Biden reportedly complained about Vice President Kamala Harris in the early months of his presidency, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a surprising development to come as Biden and Harris quickly approach the end of their second full year as president and vice president, new revelations are surfacing regarding the pair’s professional relationship after first taking office on January 20, 2021.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JvNm1_0jq3k6Ld00
Mega

According to Fight of His Life , an upcoming book by political writer Chris Whipple detailing the first half of the Biden-Harris Administration, President Biden allegedly told a friend that VP Harris was “a work in progress.”

Whipple reportedly cited one particular incident where Harris’ husband, second gentleman Douglas Emhoff , complained about his wife’s policy portfolio focusing on voting rights and migration at the nation’s southern border.

When Emhoff’s remarks made their way back to President Biden, the commander-in-chief reportedly became “annoyed.”

“Biden was annoyed,” wrote Whipple, who interviewed a number of Biden administration officials for his upcoming book. “He hadn’t asked Harris to do anything he hadn’t done as vice president — and she’d begged him for the voting rights assignment.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B0YEi_0jq3k6Ld00
Mega

But President Biden’s frustrations with his vice president were reportedly not without warrant, because other top White House officials allegedly also complained about Harris, her “inner circle” and her “slow progress” in dealing with the issues assigned to her.

“[Harris’] inner circle didn’t serve her well in the presidential campaign,” one senior White House official told Whipple. “And they are ill-serving her now.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, these revelations mark just the latest tensions between Biden and Harris to come to light since the pair took office nearly two years ago.

In November 2021 – less than one year after the Biden-Harris Administration began – Harris and her closest advisors complained the vice president was “sidelined” by President Biden at a time when her approval ratings were plummeting.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cz7En_0jq3k6Ld00
Mega

“They’re consistently sending her out there on losing issues in the wrong situations for her skill set,” one of Harris’ top aides said at the time.

“It is natural that those of us who know her know how much more helpful she can be than she is currently being asked to be,” added Eleni Kounalakis , the lieutenant governor of California. “That’s where the frustration is coming from.”

Biden and Harris’ working relationship – once described as an “exhausted stalemate” – has reportedly grown better in recent months following their response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine , the renewed Build Back Better bill, and the pair’s successful negotiation in returning Brittney Griner home from Russian imprisonment.

Comments / 898

Jeff Brown
6d ago

The Cackle queen, who, when asked a question, will either Babble or cackle but never answer. She's not even close to a work in progress. She will never be anything more than useless!!!

Reply(46)
351
The best President Donald Trump
6d ago

This is the most Pathetic two people we have ever seen in our Country, USA. They have No Commons Sense and have no Idea of how to run the Country. They have created a lot of Racist and problem in the United States since they are be coming the president

Reply(86)
205
Patrick Miller
6d ago

Does Vice President Harris have a “skill set”? Besides cackling and talking in circles? That is what you get when you don’t pick someone with experience, just picked because she fit the so-called minority boxes.

Reply(23)
131
Related
OK! Magazine

First Lady War: Jill Biden Stripped Melania Trump's 'Tacky' White House Renovations, Thought She 'Had Awful Taste'

When Jill Biden moved into The White House, she had one thing in mind — to re-do how Melania Trump decorated the place. “Jill hated the changes Melania had made to the second and third floors especially. She thought Melania had awful taste and made the rooms look tacky,” an insider exclusively tells OK!. “Stripping the rooms of Melania’s choice of drapes and furniture was one of the first things Jill did as first lady. It gave her a lot of pleasure.” Adding fuel to the fire, Biden was featured on the August 2021 cover of fashion bible Vogue, while...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shine My Crown

White House Press Secretary Shuts Down Disrespectful Reporter During Conference

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has hit back against a pool of reporters during a heated exchange at the White House Tuesday. White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci was in the midst of discussing the administration’s vaccine efforts when Daily Caller White House correspondent Diana Glebova shouted out a question about investigations into the 2020 coronavirus outbreak. Jean-Pierre quickly intervened, stating Glebova was being “disrespectful.”
RadarOnline

REVEALED: Further Evidence Shows Ex-Prez Donald Trump STOLE Copyrighted Images For Newly Launched 'Digital Trading Card' NFT Collection

Newly surfaced evidence suggests Donald Trump stole copyrighted images to create his recently launched “digital trading card” NFT collection, RadarOnline.com has learned.The sudden development comes just days after the former president was accused of photoshopping stolen images from small-scale clothing brands from across the country to form the basis of his NFT venture.According to Daily Mail, the majority of 4,500 digital trading cards already sold by Trump “appear to be based on unlicensed, copyrighted photos.”Even more shocking are the allegations many images were taken straight from high-profile companies such as Men’s Warehouse, Amazon, and Walmart.One NFT already sold by Trump,...
UTAH STATE
RadarOnline

Herschel Walker Furious With Barack Obama's Over Recent Comments, Says Ex-Prez Didn't Tell 'Whole Story' About Senate Candidate's Werewolf & Vampire Remarks

GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker spoke out and slammed Barack Obama this weekend after the former president criticized Walker’s qualifications to run for public office, RadarOnline.com has learned.Walker’s response came Sunday morning as the 60-year-old NFL star-turned-senator-hopeful appeared for an interview with Fox News.During the interview, Walker claimed Obama and the Democratic Party are “always trying to mislead people” and his werewolf and vampire remarks – which caused scrutiny against the Georgia Senate candidate – “had a deeper meaning” than what was reported."The whole story is the story involved people having faith, having faith and continuing to go out and...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Using Poison Against Ukrainian Troops That Leaves Victims 'Drowning' & 'Frothing At The Mouth'

Vladimir Putin’s poison of choice to use against enemy Ukrainian forces reportedly leaves its victims “frothing at the mouth” before they drown in their own fluids, RadarOnline.com has learned.The poison, named Novichok, reportedly become a favorite of Putin’s even before he first invaded Ukraine ten months ago.According to Daily Star, the now 70-year-old Russian leader first used the deadly chemical in 2018 when he ordered it to be used against notorious double agent Sergei Skripal.Although the chemical agent is widely condemned due to the devastating condition it leaves its victims, Putin has allegedly been advised to use the poison against...
The List

Why Jill Biden's Christmas Decor Has Everyone Talking About Melania Trump

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in the White House! On November 28, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden announced the beginning of the holiday season by tweeting photos of the White House's festive décor. This year's theme celebrates the U.S. Constitution, as she explained: "For this year's holidays at the White House, we hope to capture the spirit embodied in the very idea of America: We the People." She added, "As our country gathers for the holidays, traditions may vary, but our shared American values — a belief in possibility, optimism, and unity — endure each season. Room by room, visitors will be reminded of what brings us together during the holidays, and throughout the year."
NBC News

In 1980, Pres. Carter announced he wouldn’t 'support the sending' of athletes to the Moscow Olympics

On January 20, 1980, President Jimmy Carter appeared on “Meet the Press” to make a historic announcement. Moderator Bill Monroe asked Carter if he supported sending a U.S. Olympic team to the summer games in Moscow. Carter replied, “No. Neither I nor the American people would support the sending of an American team to Moscow with Soviet invasion troops in Afghanistan.”Dec. 1, 2022.
BBC

How did President Zelensky get to Washington?

The extraordinary measures taken to transport Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky from Ukraine to the US capital are a sign of just how crucial the relationship is for both countries. After visiting the front line in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, Mr Zelensky's journey to Washington DC began with an overnight train...
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

164K+
Followers
4K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy