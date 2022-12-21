At approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 26, 2022, shift crews of Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 Enterprise Dr. the business of Pelican Point Preschool. The first arriving crews found a working fire in a commercial building. This immediately prompted a 2nd and 3rd alarm which brought in 2 additional trucks from Houma Fire Department for assistance. The fire was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported. The business was in the final stages of construction and scheduled to open in January. The building sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

HOUMA, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO