Patterson, LA

stmarynow.com

Chester Gregory will perform here Jan. 30

Chester Gregory will bring his high-energy tribute to the musical legacy of Jackie Wilson in a concert Jan. 30 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Gregory will perform at 7 p.m. as part of the Morgan City Live (Morgan City Concert Association) subscription season. Tickets for the single concert are $25...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

MICHAEL 'MIKE' Wood

Michael Francis Wood, a resident of Morgan City, passed away December 15, 2022 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. Mike was born on January 8, 1947 in Washington, D.C., the son of Howard Wood and Mabel Frost Wood. Mike was an avid golfer and turkey hunter. He was also very...
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

Man accused of possessing five different drugs

Morgan City police reported two arrests on drug charges Monday, including a man accused of possessing five different drugs and trying to bring contraband into a jail. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 50 calls for service and made these arrests:
MORGAN CITY, LA
stmarynow.com

CHARLES ELMER HEBERT JR.

Charles Elmer Hebert Jr., a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Patterson Health Care. He is survived by his father, Charles Hebert Sr.; four sisters, Janelle Yurosky, Jean Hebert, Carol Carroll and Jennifer Dreher; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in...
MORGAN CITY, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police report domestic abuse, DWI arrests

Morgan City police reported two arrests on domestic abuse-related charges over the weekend. Three more arrests resulted in drunken-driving charges. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 110 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Dylan D....
MORGAN CITY, LA
WAFB

Firefighters battle flames at BR motel

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions

A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police said three suspects have been arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping following an incident on Christmas Day. According to BRPD, Dequincy Turner, 29, Antoine Gabriel, 26, and Lionel Turner, 22, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Arrest documents...
BATON ROUGE, LA
stmarynow.com

Morgan City police make four marijuana arrests

Morgan City reported seven arrests Thursday and early Friday, four of them alleging marijuana possession. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 47 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Alannis M. Thigpen, 22, Henry Street, Patterson, was...
MORGAN CITY, LA
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
houmatimes.com

Three alarm fire ravages Pelican Point Preschool in Houma

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 26, 2022, shift crews of Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 Enterprise Dr. the business of Pelican Point Preschool. The first arriving crews found a working fire in a commercial building. This immediately prompted a 2nd and 3rd alarm which brought in 2 additional trucks from Houma Fire Department for assistance. The fire was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported. The business was in the final stages of construction and scheduled to open in January. The building sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
HOUMA, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Louisiana man dies in head-on crash

GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

