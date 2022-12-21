Read full article on original website
Chester Gregory will perform here Jan. 30
Chester Gregory will bring his high-energy tribute to the musical legacy of Jackie Wilson in a concert Jan. 30 at Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. Gregory will perform at 7 p.m. as part of the Morgan City Live (Morgan City Concert Association) subscription season. Tickets for the single concert are $25...
MICHAEL 'MIKE' Wood
Michael Francis Wood, a resident of Morgan City, passed away December 15, 2022 at Ochsner Hospital in New Orleans. Mike was born on January 8, 1947 in Washington, D.C., the son of Howard Wood and Mabel Frost Wood. Mike was an avid golfer and turkey hunter. He was also very...
Man accused of possessing five different drugs
Morgan City police reported two arrests on drug charges Monday, including a man accused of possessing five different drugs and trying to bring contraband into a jail. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 24-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 50 calls for service and made these arrests:
CHARLES ELMER HEBERT JR.
Charles Elmer Hebert Jr., a native and resident of Morgan City, died Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, at Patterson Health Care. He is survived by his father, Charles Hebert Sr.; four sisters, Janelle Yurosky, Jean Hebert, Carol Carroll and Jennifer Dreher; and a host of other relatives. He was preceded in...
SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
Morgan City police report domestic abuse, DWI arrests
Morgan City police reported two arrests on domestic abuse-related charges over the weekend. Three more arrests resulted in drunken-driving charges. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 72-hour reporting period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 110 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Dylan D....
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
3 suspects charged with 2nd-degree kidnapping
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police said three suspects have been arrested on charges of second-degree kidnapping following an incident on Christmas Day. According to BRPD, Dequincy Turner, 29, Antoine Gabriel, 26, and Lionel Turner, 22, were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Arrest documents...
New Iberia home burns
New Iberia Fire Department is on the scene of a residential fire that took place Friday evening on Mixon Street.
Pastor of Lafayette Christian Academy breaks silence on Jan. 6 riot association
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor, Jay Miller, is responding to newly surfaced video in connection with the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
'Serial robber' arrested after string of armed robberies at BR businesses
BATON ROUGE - Police arrested a man accused of five armed robberies throughout the capital area. The Baton Rouge Police Department announced Kevin Johnson, 55, was arrested Monday. Johnson is accused of committing multiple armed robberies that began on Nov. 20. Johnson is accused of having robbed Dollar General on...
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
Morgan City police make four marijuana arrests
Morgan City reported seven arrests Thursday and early Friday, four of them alleging marijuana possession. Police Chief Chad M. Adams reported that over the last 24-hour period, the Morgan City Police Department responded to 47 calls for service and made these arrests:. --Alannis M. Thigpen, 22, Henry Street, Patterson, was...
Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say
DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
Lafayette Christian Academy President and Pastor Jay Miller responds to newly surfaced video of him at Jan. 6 insurrection
A newly released video recorded in connection with the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol has been uncovered
Three alarm fire ravages Pelican Point Preschool in Houma
At approximately 12:30 a.m. on December 26, 2022, shift crews of Bayou Cane Fire Department responded to the report of a structure fire at 703 Enterprise Dr. the business of Pelican Point Preschool. The first arriving crews found a working fire in a commercial building. This immediately prompted a 2nd and 3rd alarm which brought in 2 additional trucks from Houma Fire Department for assistance. The fire was brought under control within an hour. No injuries were reported. The business was in the final stages of construction and scheduled to open in January. The building sustained heavy fire damage. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
LAWCO issues critical water conservation request
Louisiana Water Company (LAWCO) is urging customers in the City of New Iberia, Village of Loreauville, and Iberia Parish service areas to conserve water as much as possible during this freeze event.
Louisiana man dies in head-on crash
GEISMAR, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana State Police (LSP) is investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash in Ascension Parish that happened Thursday (Dec. 22) afternoon. According to LSP, the initial investigation showed that Michael Head, 62 of Geismar, was driving a 2014 Cadillac SRX westbound on LA 928, while the driver of a 2013 Toyota 4-Runner […]
Police respond to disturbance at Lafayette Books-A-Million store
Heavy police presence spotted outside Lafayette Books-A-Million store
