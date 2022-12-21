Read full article on original website
Source: Mets, Carlos Correa 'working through' medical issue
The New York Mets and free agent shortstop Carlos Correa are "working through" a medical issue after his physical with the team apparently showed the same right leg concerns that nixed a deal with the San Francisco Giants earlier in the week, according to a source familiar with the situation.
White Sox acquire reliever Gregory Santos from Giants
CHICAGO -- The Chicago White Sox acquired reliever Gregory Santos from the San Francisco Giants for minor league pitcher Kade McClure on Thursday. Santos has made five appearances over the past two years for San Francisco. The 23-year-old right-hander has a 4.63 ERA over 35 appearances - two starts - between Triple-A Sacramento and the Arizona Complex League Giants Black last season. He has a 3.56 ERA over 97 appearances, including 44 starts, in six minor league seasons with the San Francisco and Boston organizations.
Giants signing Michael Conforto, reuniting Taylor Rogers with twin, sources confirm
The San Francisco Giants made a pair of additions Friday, signing outfielder Michael Conforto to a two-year, $36 million contract and left-handed reliever Taylor Rogersto a three-year, $33 million deal, sources confirmed to ESPN. Conforto's contract includes an opt-out after the 2023 season, sources told ESPN's Buster Olney. Conforto is...
