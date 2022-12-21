Read full article on original website
kciiradio.com
Sigourney Sweeps HLV in Hoops
The Sigourney Savages took both halves of a road conference basketball doubleheader Tuesday night at HLV. In the girls’ game, Sigourney led 11-8 at the end of the first quarter and stretched that lead to 11 at halftime. While HLV would fight their way back closer, the Savages would ultimately hold on for a 36-29 win, helping them improve to 4-3 in the South Iowa Cedar League and 6-5 overall.
Sioux City Journal
Affolter embraces role with Hawkeyes
IOWA CITY — Ready when needed, Sydney Affolter is working to make a difference for the University of Iowa women’s basketball team. The sophomore is carving out a niche for the 13th-ranked Hawkeyes, filling a needed role. It’s not the easiest spot to be in. “You can’t...
Iowa QB Joe Labas on his first career start: 'It means a lot'
Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Labas hasn't taken a college snap yet, but he'll get his first starting opportunity against Kentucky during the Music City Bowl in Nashville on New Year's Eve. The second-year quarterback couldn't believe that his time had finally come to be the starter for the Hawkeye offense.
kciiradio.com
Lone Tree Volleyball Paces School’s Academic All-Conference Honors
12 Lone Tree Lion athletes received academic all-conference honors from the Southeast Iowa Super Conference this fall, and the volleyball team was well represented. 10 Lone Tree volleyball players were named all-academic, including Riley Krueger, Emma Slaughter, Lindsay Werbach, Bailey McGrew, Haley Bockelman, Alex Dautremont, Avery Morarie, Cate Sexton, Rylee Shield and Hayden Yoder. Lions sophomore Vivian Zaurba added academic all-conference to her outstanding cross-country season that included reaching the Class 1A state championships, while Jadin Greiser represented the boys’ cross country team. Athletes received all-academic status for having a 3.5 grade-point average or better.
kciiradio.com
Gary Raymond Peiffer
Funeral Mass for 83-year-old Gary Raymond Peiffer will be at 10:30a.m. Wednesday, December 28th at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wellman. Burial will be at the Wellman Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 27th from 4-6p.m. at the Powell Funeral Home in Wellman. A memorial fund has been established for St. Joseph Catholic Church in Wellman.
cbs2iowa.com
Semi jackknifes on I-80 Friday evening
Our Iowa's News Now Skycam in Coralville caught the moment a semi jackknifed heading west on Interstate 80. Luckily a separate semi behind the first one was able to stop before sliding into it.
KCJJ
Accident closes Highway 22 for several hours between Lone Tree and Nichols
It wasn’t the weather, but a car accident that closed Highway 22 between Lone Tree and Nichols Thursday afternoon. According to the Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office, the highway was closed between Bancroft Avenue and 180th Street just after 12:30pm. A post on Facebook notes Highway 22 was reopened to normal traffic just before 6pm.
kciiradio.com
Richard LaWayne “Butch” Long
Funeral services for 75-year-old Richard LaWayne “Butch” Long will be at 10:30a.m. Friday, December 30th at the Brighton First Church of God. Burial will follow at Sandy Hook Cemetery north of Brighton. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29th from 6-8p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Washington County, The Crosspoint Baptist Church of Coralville and the Bibles for Pamela fund or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
5 Great Burger Places in Iowa
Photo byPhoto by Eaters Collective on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Iowa and you like going out from time to time, here is a list of five amazing burger places that are known for serving delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
cbs2iowa.com
TRAFFIC ALERT: I-80 closed near Williamsburg
I-80 CLOSED NEAR WILLIAMSBURG: Multiple crashes involving semis has closed I-80 eastbound in Iowa County. Travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City.
cbs2iowa.com
Crews Prepare for long battle on Iowa's secondary roads
VINTON, Iowa — For many in rural Iowa, it could be hours, or days, for road crews to reach their homes once the holiday blizzard finally dies down. That's because of the long duration of wind expected to come behind the snow, likely making it impossible for road crews to work at certain periods of time.
KCJJ
Iowa City Schools cancel classes ahead of impending storms
The Iowa City Community School District has announced that they will be cancelling classes Thursday and Friday due to the predicted inclement weather. All practices, activities and competitions are canceled for both days, and all building and District offices will also be closed. Wind gusts of up to 55 miles...
cbs2iowa.com
Jackknifed semi blocking I-80 eastbound near Coralville
A semi is blocking I-80 eastbound near Coralville. Currently Iowa State Patrol is saying travel is not advised on this stretch of road.
These Are the Top 8 Mexican Restaurants in the Cedar Valley
What's better than some great sizzlin' fajitas? Maybe if there's a margarita on the side! Mmm. If you're looking for a good Mexican restaurant in the Cedar Valley, you've found the right list! Ooh, and be sure to check out the list of the best margaritas in the Cedar Valley, too!
Eastern Iowa is Home to the Best Chocolate Shop in the State
When it comes to chocolate, there's a shop here in Iowa that does it right! A new study from 24/7 Wall Street has named Chocolate Manor in Davenport as the best chocolate shop in the state!. Chocolate Manor is located at 110 E 2nd Street and is a family-owned and...
cbs2iowa.com
Marion and Cedar Rapids tactical officers find man dead after reports of shots fired
Marion — On Thursday, December 22, Marion and Cedar Rapids police and tactical officers found a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound after responding to a report of shots fired. Around 6p.m., Marion arrived at 2470 3rd Avenue in Marion after receiving a report of gunshots. The officers found...
KCRG.com
Blizzard conditions impact travel Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Road conditions Thursday morning across eastern Iowa are partially to completely covered as snow continues to fall, and the winds pick up. The Iowa DOT is reporting very slick roads and several crashes across the state, with winds expected to contribute to whiteout conditions Thursday. The DOT and the Iowa State Patrol are both recommending against travel as visibility is declining. As the blizzard conditions continue to increase throughout the day and through Friday, it’s the wind that will be trouble for travelers.
kciiradio.com
2 Dead After Armed Robbery In Des Moines
A 17-year old from Brighton has been charged with one count of first-degree robbery in connection with an armed robbery in Des Moines that resulted in two deaths. Evidence shows that four people agreed to meet at MacRae Park in Des Moines on Monday to complete a transaction. One of the four, identified as 22-year old D’Anthony Coleman of Ottumwa, was shot and killed as the transaction became a robbery.
