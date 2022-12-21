Funeral services for 75-year-old Richard LaWayne “Butch” Long will be at 10:30a.m. Friday, December 30th at the Brighton First Church of God. Burial will follow at Sandy Hook Cemetery north of Brighton. Visitation will be Thursday, December 29th from 6-8p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to Hospice of Washington County, The Crosspoint Baptist Church of Coralville and the Bibles for Pamela fund or mailed to the family. Gould Funeral Home in Brighton is in charge of arrangements.

BRIGHTON, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO