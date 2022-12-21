Read full article on original website
Related
Watch SZA’s New “Nobody Gets Me” Video
SZA has shared a video for “Nobody Gets Me,” marking the release day of new album SOS. Bradley Calder directed the video. SZA, who wore a St. Louis Blues hockey jersey for the album cover and a Seattle Mariners baseball cap on Saturday Night Live, continues the sporty sartorial theme, wearing a New York Jets jacket as she mooches about on a rooftop. Watch it below.
Arca Shares New Songs on Kick Compilation: Listen
Arca has released Kick, a “best of” compilation of songs from her KICK album series. The album, whose tracklist was put together by fan votes from her Discord channel, also features three new tracks (“Alto Voltaje,” “Ritual,” and “Sentient Savior”), plus the previously released non-KICK tracks “Cayó” and “El Alma Que Te Trajo.” Check out the Kick compilation’s tracklist and the new songs below.
Deathprod Announces New Album Compositions, Shares Video: Watch
Deathprod, the ambient project of Norwegian musician Helge Sten, has announced a new album. Compositions will arrive on January 27 via Smalltown Supersound. He’s released the lead single “Composition 1” to coincide with the news, and it comes with a music video directed by Kim Hiorthøy. Find it below.
Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown Announces New Thanks for Coming Album
Thanks for Coming, the solo project of Water From Your Eyes’ Rachel Brown, has announced they’ve signed to Danger Collective and a new album is on the way. Billed as a best-of compilation, You Haven’t Missed Much comes out this Friday, December 16. Check out the single “Plagiarizer” below.
Wiz Khalifa Is George Clinton in Trailer for New Movie Spinning Gold: Watch
Wiz Khalifa portrays Parliament leader and funk icon George Clinton in a forthcoming film about Casablanca Records. Spinning Gold chronicles the rise of the label in the 1970s, following founder and producer Neil Bogart (played by Jeremy Jordan) as he signs artists who would go on to become icons of their era. The movie depicts the ascent of Donna Summer, Gladys Knight, the Isley Brothers, the Village People, Kiss, Bill Withers, and more. Watch the trailer below (via Complex).
Age-old advice for living a fuller life at 95
At 95, I live on my own without any organised caring for support, and I disagree somewhat with your article (‘I don’t fall, I slide’: older people rebel to keep sense of control, research finds, 21 December). I wear a call button, but this prevents me being anxious when I am in the garden. I love my garden and work out there, but my call button is to my family to let them know I need help.
Cardi B Joins Rosalía for New “Despechá” Remix: Listen
Rosalía has enlisted Cardi B for a new remix of her song “Despechá.” Listen to the new “Despechá Rmx” below. Rosalía shared “Despechá” in July, and she released the track’s music video in August. The song got included on on Motomami +, a deluxe update of Rosalía’s album Motomami.
6 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Little Simz, the Smile, Young Dolph, For Tracy Hyde, Boldy James & Cuns, and Your Old Droog. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Maxi Jazz, Singer and Founding Member of UK Dance Group Faithless, Dies at 65
Maxi Jazz, the singer and multi-instrumentalist best known for his work with the electronic band Faithless, has died, The Guardian and Rolling Stone report. Members of Faithless confirmed the news on social media earlier today (December 24). “We are heartbroken to share that Maxi died peacefully in his sleep last night,” Faithless keyboardist Sister Bliss wrote on Twitter. He was 65 years old.
The Year in Rap: Drake, Ice Spice, Glorilla, and the Best Regional Scenes
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributing Editor Dylan Green and Staff Writer and rap columnist Alphonse Pierre chat about Kendrick Lamar’s messy major statement, Drake’s exhausting trend-surfing, and the regional scenes and rising stars—many of them women—responsible for much of the year’s most vital and exciting music.
The Weeknd Shares New Avatar: The Way of Water Song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)”: Listen
After teasing it weeks in advance, the Weeknd has released the new song “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength),” which he made for the new movie Avatar: The Way of Water. The track, which has been featured in an official teaser trailer for the film, was written by the Weeknd and produced by Swedish House Mafia and composer Simon Franglen. Listen to “Nothing Is Lost (You Give Me Strength)” below.
Listen to Babyxsosa’s “Girlfriend”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. For the last year or so, I’ve mostly consumed Babyxsosa’s music through leaks and snippets on SoundCloud. Since the melodic Virginia rapper departed from Surf Gang, her songs have become harder to come by; I was starting to think that maybe she was too busy being caught in the web of the high fashion world. Recently, though, her SoundCloud page has been pretty active. In the last month, she put out two quiet, moody, self-produced instrumentals and the song “Girlfriend,” with its sweet-sounding, love drunk coos. The radiance of the “Girlfriend” beat confirms a direction that she’s been leaning to for a while: Gentle pop-rap hybrids with a tint of ambience. Her feathery vocals fit that sound, even if I ultimately find this track too saccharine. But it’s scratching at the door of something really good, and sometimes that journey is the most fun part.
Gregg Turkington Remixes Animal Collective’s “Car Keys”: Listen
Animal Collective have released a new Gregg Turkington remix of their Time Skiffs song “Car Keys.” Hear it below. Time Skiffs is the latest studio album from Animal Collective, following 2016’s Painting With. In the interim, the band has released a live album, an audiovisual album, and more. Animal Collective also made the soundtrack for the A24 film The Inspection, which includes additional contributions from Serpentwithfeet and Indigo De Souza.
Watch Brandi Carlile Perform “The Story” and “You and Me On The Rock” on SNL
Brandi Carlile was the musical guest on the December 10 episode of Saturday Night Live. The Steve Martin and Martin Short–hosted episode saw Carlile perform the In These Silent Days cut “You and Me On The Rock” with Lucius and “The Story,” the title track from her 2007 sophomore LP. Check it out below.
DJ Premier on the Music That Made Him
Walking into DJ Premier’s studio compound is like embarking on a tour through music history. His career as one of rap’s greatest-ever producers and DJs began in 1989, when he and the late rapper Guru joined forces as Gang Starr to drop their debut album No More Mr. Nice Guy and helped to architect the sample-based sound of New York hip-hop in the ’90s. Several Gang Starr portraits adorn the studio walls, alongside a panoramic shot of Premier and Christina Aguilera sitting at a mixing board for a 2006 Vibe profile, and several RIAA plaques: one for JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt, for which Premier produced the songs “D’Evils” and “Bring It On”; another for Rage Against the Machine’s The Battle of Los Angeles, which the band gave Premier after a 1999 tour with Gang Starr.
Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV Share Song From New Band Decisive Pink: Listen
Angel Deradoorian and Kate NV have announced a new project called Decisive Pink. The duo recently wrote an album together during a stint in Cologne, Germany, and have signed with Fire Records. Today, they have shared their debut single as a band. Check out “Haffmilch Holiday” below. Both...
Listen to DETO BLACK’s “Drop Off”: The Ones
Content This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. A Nigerian rapper/singer with a Cali-girl inflection, an alté genre-bender, and a certified chartered accountant, DETO BLACK dares you to pigeonhole her. On “Drop Off,” she melds riot grrrl edge with the cocky swagger of mixtape-era Nicki Minaj, her espoused idol: “Independent bitch and I’m really really rich, but I don’t give a fuck, you’re paying.” Not having a good time? Black would advise you to just take your top off and vibe. A chorus of “aahh”’s over frenetic breakbeats gives “Drop Off” the feeling of a Powerpuff Girls fight scene: Her vocals are as sweet as Bubbles, as commanding as Blossom, and the embodiment of the most dismissive Buttercup eye roll.
Why Beyoncé’s Renaissance Is the Best Album of 2022
Co-hosted by Editor-in-Chief Puja Patel and Reviews Editor Jeremy D. Larson, and featuring guest critics and contributors, our weekly podcast includes in-depth analysis of the new albums we find extraordinary, exciting, and just plain terrible. This week, Contributor Julianne Escobedo Shepherd, who reviewed Beyoncé’s Renaissance for us over the summer, pops by to chat about how the album serves as a love letter to Black and queer club culture, and why it shows the superstar using her immense power for good.
Herbert
Note: This article contains references to suicide. On “The Book of Soul,” the penultimate song from Ab-Soul’s 2012 breakout album Control System, his life flashes before his eyes. What starts as an abridged telling of his childhood battle with the rare skin disease Stevens-Johnson syndrome gives way to a recollection of his relationship with singer Alori Joh, who died by suicide months before the album’s release. The song corralled Soul’s fascination with religion, conspiracy theories, and traditionalist wordplay into a bracingly personal story that’s more unsettling a decade later—if only because of how prescient it turned out to be.
Snake Chain
Punk vocalists long ago mastered anger and its many variants: rage, disdain, bratty irritation. For the London quartet Shake Chain, fear and vulnerability are equally interesting trenches of the human mind. On their debut album, Snake Chain, lead singer Kate Mahony gives madcap readings of both—sobbing, screaming, whining, and squealing her way through banal little snapshots of modern life. Her bandmates—guitarist Robert Eyres, bassist Chris Hopkins, and drummer Joe Fergey—clot their harsh arrangements with synth textures and samples of well-known videos. The blare only maximizes Mahony’s cantata of discomfort; it makes for an unusual punk record that’s as funny as it is unhinged.
Pitchfork
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
The most trusted voice in musichttps://pitchfork.com/
Comments / 0