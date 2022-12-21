Read full article on original website
Rian Johnson's Exhaustive Writing Approach To Looper Landed Him In Uncharted Territory
Nowadays, Rian Johnson surely knows how to deal with a complex story that revolves around eccentric characters. Writing and directing the surprise 2019 hit "Knives Out," along with its new follow up, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," would challenge any filmmaker who wants to make sure the audience doesn't catch any plot misstep. Johnson also needed to make sure his "Star Wars" entry, "The Last Jedi," lived up to his vision, surely aware of the fan scrutiny it would receive. In his interview with GQ, he explained how the skills that would pay off on these high-profile projects were honed during his work on 2012's "Looper."
Edge Of Tomorrow Forced Emily Blunt To Tap Into Aggression She Never Even Realized She Had
Actors can learn a lot about themselves while on the job. Having to star in so many roles may almost feel like living multiple lifetimes, which not only helps keeps the job fresh and interesting over the years but lets actors also learn about themselves. Emily Blunt is a talented...
Joe Mantegna Buried His Belief Of A Criminal Minds Reboot Until He Was Actually On Set
Amid a 15-season run that saw more than 300-episodes of "Criminal Minds" make it to the primetime airwaves, it was a little surprising when the series called it quits in 2020. That's even more true given how devoted the series' fanbase had become over that span, and how strong the series continued to be on the ratings front. Still, even diehard fans might've agreed "Criminal Minds" had gotten a touch formulaic after such a lengthy network run. And after a two-year hiatus, the series received a much-needed refresh when it debuted on Paramount+, with longtime showrunner Erica Messer conjuring a multifaceted narrative that both fits within and boldly expands on the original series' formula.
How Emily Blunt Got Ripped To Play Rita Vrataski In Edge Of Tomorrow
Starring Tom Cruise as Major William Cage and Emily Blunt as Sergeant Rita Vrataski, "Edge of Tomorrow" was a critical hit with its time loop plot – as Cage is doomed to live, die, and repeat. Considered by some to be one of the best sci-fi films of the 2010s, "Edge of Tomorrow" has great action sequences, fun thrills, and characters that you'll find yourself rooting for.
Our Heads Are Spinning Over This Look At Leonardo DiCaprio As Spider-Man
For many webheads out there, it's hard to envision anyone else donning the Spider-Man mask other than Tobey Maguire. The actor portrayed the iconic Marvel superhero and his secret identity of Peter Parker in the character's first major live-action movie, released in 2002 and directed by Sam Raimi, and would reprise the role in the film's two sequels, cementing Spider-Man in the minds of many fans. Even after the beloved live-action portrayals of the character from Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland, many fans still consider Maguire's performance the one that all other Spideys should aspire to reach.
Daniel Craig Was 'Terrified' Of His Accent While Filming The Knives Out Movies
The often-overlooked murder mystery genre returned to the cinema in a big way via 2019's "Knives Out." The Rian Johnson-directed whodunnit features an ensemble cast of tremendous actors, ranging from Jamie Lee Curtis to Michael Shannon, who all brought their A-game to make the film a resounding critical financial hit. As a result, it landed a historic sequel in 2022, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery," which features an entirely new cast of characters entangled in a gripping mystery. Well, the cast is almost entirely new, with only one carryover from "Knives Out": Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc.
The Deleted Scene From Hawaii Five-0 That Would Have Changed Everything
The "Hawaii Five-0" reboot came to a satisfying conclusion with the aptly titled series finale episode, "Aloha." Aloha means hello and goodbye in Hawaiian. While it may mean goodbye for now for the beloved action series, the finale suggested a new beginning for our hero throughout the series, Steve McGarrett, played by Alex O'Loughlin. O'Loughlin was actually planning on leaving after Season 10, which was the real reason for the show ending.
Why Benita From Blue Bloods Looks So Familiar
In the very first season of the crime drama show "Blue Bloods," there were many unexpected twists and turns present that can still be seen today. One of which was the sweet nurse Benita Ginn in Season 1 Episode "After Hours", who was bereaved of her boyfriend and the father of her unborn child. While she is at first painted as being an unfortunate victim left in the aftermath, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg) and his then-partner Jackie Curatola (Jennifer Esposito) later realized it was Benita who was the villain all along after questioning another suspect.
Yellowstone's Lilli Kay Joined The Show With A Lifetime Of Riding Experience
In the ongoing fifth season of Taylor Sheridan's hugely popular "Yellowstone," the Dutton family has climbed even further up the echelons of power in Montana. John Dutton (Kevin Costner) is serving as governor, with his loyal daughter Beth (Kelly Reilly) as his chief of staff and his son Jamie (Wes Bentley) as the attorney general. Of course, it's not entirely a family affair. In Season 5, Episode 2, "Yellowstone" viewers are introduced to Clara Brewer (played by Lilli Kay), Dutton's personal assistant.
Ryan Coogler's Original Plan For Val In Black Panther 2 Would Have Made Way More Sense
"Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" hit cinemas in November 2022, capping off Marvel Studios' Phase 4. The sequel to the 2018 cultural phenomenon, "Wakanda Forever" emerged as a financial success, raking in over $400 million domestically (via The Numbers), making it one of the biggest hits of the year. Beyond finances, the Marvel sequel has been lauded across the board for its emotional resonance and tackling themes of grief and sorrow, which were largely influenced by real life events.
Jorja Fox Managed To Get A Catherine And Sara Rivalry Removed From The CSI Script
Filming a season of network television is a gargantuan task. The task of essentially offering a feature film a week becomes near-impossible when episode counts get into the double digits. While not as common today, typical network procedurals still knock out large episode orders that require them to be in near-constant production. It's an exhaustive process. Production on "Law and Order: SVU," for instance, was partly shut down in 2014 to give its cast, especially lead Mariska Hargitay, a chance to rest (per Deadline).
How Seth Green Landed His Role Of Chris On Family Guy
The titular family presented in "Family Guy" may not be the sharpest tools in the tool shed, but none quite achieves the heights (or lows) of Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green). The family's middle child, Chris is very much a copy of his father, with low intelligence and even lower common sense, but we wouldn't want him any other way.
That '70s Show Fans Refuse To Forget How Jackie's Friends Betrayed Her
On "That '70s Show," Jackie (Mila Kunis) famously dated three of the four male leads on the show. Kunis has made it clear that she thinks her character ended up with the wrong one in the upcoming reboot, "That '90s Show." In an interview with Access Hollywood, Kunis explained that she thought her character, who will be married to Michael Kelso in the reboot — played by Kunis' real-life husband Ashton Kutcher — made the wrong choice. She believes her character should be with Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
CSI's George Eads Really Struggled With Marg Helgenberger's Initial Exit From The Show
When "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" began airing back in 2000, it was probably expected to do no better or worse than any other police procedural of the time period. This likely made it all the more surprising for CBS when the show exploded in popularity to the point where members of its hardcore fan base were regularly seen walking around in shirts and hats from the iconic series.
How I Met Your Father Showrunner Addresses The Main Criticism Of The Series
To survive in a brutal landscape of low attention-span viewers, television comedies have to evolve and bring new ideas to the table. When "How I Met Your Mother" launched on CBS in 2005, it was lauded for its distinctive premise and execution, which focused on a father (Josh Radnor) recounting his romantic exploits to his children. With flashbacks, forwards, and a variety of segues, "How I Met Your Mother" told a compelling story in an even more compelling way, making it one of the most celebrated and funniest sitcoms of all time.
Showtime Gives Yellowjackets Fans Their First Look At Grown-Up Van
When "Yellowjackets" premiered on Showtime in 2021, it quickly became a critical darling and, thanks in part to its weekly release model, a subject of intense fan obsession. Created by husband and wife team Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, "Yellowjackets" unfolds in two distinct timelines. In 1996, an elite high school soccer team is stranded in the remote wilderness when their plane crashes en route to a tournament. In the present day, the adult versions of the survivors contend with unresolved trauma and unsolved mysteries.
House Of The Dragon Star Emma D'Arcy Struggled To Film Rhaenyra's Episode 10 Birth Scene
"House of the Dragon" is no stranger to traumatic births. In the very first episode of the HBO series, Queen Aemma Arryn (Sian Brooke) succumbs to complications of a bloody rudimentary C-section. That's not to mention the visceral, mesmerizing introduction viewers have to Emma D'Arcy, who graphically portrays a birth in their first few minutes as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen. Perhaps it's not a surprise, then, that the series continues this motif in Episode 10, with Rhaenyra enduring yet another birth — though this time a particularly tragic and disturbing one.
Stranger Things' Matthew Modine Believes Dr. Brenner Just Wanted To Be A Father To Eleven
When Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things" was released, audiences were holding their collective breaths. Fans were eager after having done their homework by rewatching the first three seasons to be ready for another installment in Hawkins. It was finally time to return, to see what had happened to Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Will (Noah Schnapp), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), and the rest of the gang.
All The Monsters In The Witcher: Blood Origin Explained
The following contains spoilers for "The Witcher: Blood Origin" and "The Witcher." The first spin-off from "The Witcher" franchise on Netflix promises to deliver a story that will attract fans of the books, series, and video games. While the absence of Henry Cavill feels highly conspicuous, this has more to do with the mini-series' setting than with his departure from the primary "Witcher" series (via IndieWire). "The Witcher: Blood Origin" takes place more than a thousand years before the events of the first two seasons of "The Witcher," specifically during a cataclysmic magical event known as the conjunction of the spheres when the opening of numerous portals leads to the arrival of humans and monsters to the continent which, at the time, is only inhabited by dwarves and elves.
The Seinfeld Fanny Pack Storyline That Never Made It Onto An Episode
One of the most interesting aspects of the beloved sitcom "Seinfeld" is how it serves as a time capsule for some of the biggest trends of the 1990s. If there was a fad during the '90s, fans could be sure that "Seinfeld" made fun of it in some capacity. From two-line phones to non-fat yogurt to label makers, the series went out of its way to lambast nearly every new craze that popped up during its time on air.
