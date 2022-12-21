Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Donut Shop Has Been Named One of the Best in the CountryTravel MavenBeaver Falls, PA
Mistake leads to homeless woman falling from tent during Pittsburgh encampment clearanceEdy ZooPittsburgh, PA
Famous restaurant chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPittsburgh, PA
Clever Pittsburgh: Inventions That Changed The WorldTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Weird Pittsburgh: The Mystery of the Toynbee TilesTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Dak Prescott’s 2-word warning to Eagles on potential playoffs clash with Cowboys
After leading the Dallas Cowboys to victory over the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, Dak Prescott sent a rather bold warning against their NFC East rivals heading to the playoffs. The Eagles played well against the Cowboys and even found themselves leading for the most part during Saturday’s Week 16 game, but...
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing
Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles
Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
Joe Burrow drops Super Bowl truth bomb after Bengals’ narrow win vs. Patriots
The Cincinnati Bengals defeated the New England Patriots 22-18 on Saturday. However, it was a tale of two halves, as Cincinnati almost blew a 22-point lead. Joe Burrow got brutally honest on the Bengals following the game, per Kyle Hightower of KIRO 7. “We got to do a better job...
Dak Prescott brutally makes Eagles pay for ill-advised defensive tactic
Dak Prescott didn’t have the smoothest of stat lines overall in Saturday night’s Week 16 game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Philadelphia Eagles, but boy did he make Philly pay for relentlessly throwing him zone defense looks (h/t Sheil Kapadia of The Ringer). Per @NextGenStats, Dak Prescott...
Zach Wilson reacts to Jets fans booing him before benching vs. Jaguars
Zach Wilson was booed and then benched during the New York Jets dismal 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday. And the Jets quarterback said he understood why each happened. “I don’t blame them,” Wilson said about the loud boos directed his way throughout the rain-soaked loss at MetLife...
Franco Harris Tribute Fumble: NFL Network Cuts To Commercial During Ceremony For “Immaculate Reception” Legend
NFL Network’s coverage of the halftime ceremony for the late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was anything but immaculate. Just as the “Immaculate Reception” star’s video tribute was announced to the roaring Acrisure Stadium crowd, the cable net opted to cut away for an Intel ad. Related Story Franco Harris Dies: Hall Of Famer Who Caught "The Immaculate Reception" & Won 4 Super Bowls Was 72 Related Story NFL Delays Titans-Texans Kickoff In Tennessee Because Of Winter Storm Related Story NFL And YouTube Punch Sunday Ticket, Finalizing Deal For Package After Drawn-Out Negotiations With Multiple Bidders Steelers owner Art Rooney II was on the field with Franco...
Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take
The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cowboys’ comeback vs. Eagles clinches league-wide record proving this season is wild
The Dallas Cowboys gifted their fans a nice present on Christmas eve, coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles and pulling off a 40-34 victory at home. That come-from-behind victory was a notable one, as it saw the 2022 NFL regular season set a new league-wide record for the most wins snatched from the jaws of defeat in a single NFL calendar, per ESPN Stats & Info.
Joe Burrow rocks incredible Christmas sweater ahead of Bengals-Patriots clash
Cincinnati Bengals star quarterback Joe Burrow is all business when on the field. But Burrow has previously been seen wearing a Santa hat during a press conference. And the QB was in the Christmas spirit once again on Saturday, as he rocked a Parks and Recreation Ron Swanson inspired Christmas sweater, per the Bengals Twitter account.
Philly defenders drop defiant vow after loss to Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys handed the Philadelphia Eagles their second loss of the season in Week 16. While the Eagles might still be a league-leading 13-2, two of Philly’s defenders won’t be forgetting this Cowboys’ loss anytime soon. Dallas defeated Philadelphia 40-34. Following the loss, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to Twitter […] The post Philly defenders drop defiant vow after loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis, referee Clete Blakeman, assigned Chiefs-Seahawks game
It looks like Patrick Mahomes won’t be too happy with the choice of officiating crew in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. According to the latest updates, Clete Blakeman and his crew will preside over the Chiefs-Seahawks game. Unfortunately for Mahomes and co., the first time Blakeman worked on a Kansas City match–against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9-0–they ended up with having 10 penalties.
Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles
Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Pickett vocal on Steelers’ game-winning TD that doomed Raiders
Kenny Pickett and the Pittsburgh Steelers made just one touchdown in Week 16 against the Las Vegas Raiders, and they weren’t even able to find the end zone through 59 minutes of play. However, that one TD was all they needed to win. With just one minute left on...
Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes gift Andy Reid hilarious Christmas present after win vs. Seahawks
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were clearly in the Christmas spirit after securing their fifth straight 12-win campaign with a 24-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid received the perfect Christmas present from his team in hilarious fashion after the contest. The comical video...
NFL Week 16 Best Bets For Christmas Day: Santa Brady shows out
Christmas Eve brought a flurry of exciting games in the NFL on a Saturday, and now we get three Christmas Day games. It’s time to make some NFL Christmas picks and predictions for this joyous day. All NFL odds courtesy of FanDuel. NFL Picks: Tua Tagovailoa over 1.5 passing...
Dolphins Jeff Wilson Jr., Terron Armstead get final injury updates vs. Packers
The Miami Dolphins are set to face the Green Bay Packers on Christmas Day. Heading into the matchup, Miami received some good news on the injury front for two of their top players. Both running back Jeff Wilson Jr. and offensive lineman Terron Armstead are active for the Dolphins. Miami...
Saints Played the Grinch, Stole the Browns' Christmas with 'Fight, Heart, and Grit'
Dennis Allen and the Saints have the right to gloat after playing the Grinch and defeating the Browns on Christmas Eve at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Pittsburgh players’ epic Franco Harris gesture before Raiders game
The Pittsburgh Steelers came to Acrisure Stadium with a determination to honor the team’s former legend Franco Harris, who died earlier this week. The great running back was scheduled to be honored in front of the Pittsburgh fans for his role in completing the famous Immaculate Reception play, which brought the Steelers a playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders in 1972.
Darrelle Revis spells doom for Zach Wilson with Jets Brett Favre warning
Darrelle Revis has a message for Zach Wilson. The New York Jets quarterback got himself a prime chance to remind the franchise why he was selected with the second overall pick back in the 2021 draft in a Thursday Night Football clash with the Jacksonville Jaguars. But Wilson squandered the...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
212K+
Followers
127K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 1