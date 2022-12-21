ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing

Remember when the Dallas Cowboys were supposed to get Odell Beckham Jr.? There was a time when it felt like the signing was basically a done deal. However, as the weeks went on, it felt like OBJ wasn’t ready to with with Dallas… or any other team, for that matter. Now, in his latest radio […] The post Cowboys owner Jerry Jones puts final nail in coffin of Odell Beckham Jr. signing appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Jerry Jones makes Cowboys’ Christmas eve brighter with perfect update after beating Eagles

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have several reasons to be happy about following their Week 16 clash with the Philadelphia Eagles. Not only did Dak Prescott and co. hand the Eagles their second loss of the year and denied them of clinching the NFC East, but they were also able to stay healthy throughout the game. Jones revealed as much following the 40-34 victory, noting that there is no notable injury to report for Dallas, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.
DALLAS, TX
Deadline

Franco Harris Tribute Fumble: NFL Network Cuts To Commercial During Ceremony For “Immaculate Reception” Legend

NFL Network’s coverage of the halftime ceremony for the late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was anything but immaculate. Just as the “Immaculate Reception” star’s video tribute was announced to the roaring Acrisure Stadium crowd, the cable net opted to cut away for an Intel ad. Related Story Franco Harris Dies: Hall Of Famer Who Caught "The Immaculate Reception" & Won 4 Super Bowls Was 72 Related Story NFL Delays Titans-Texans Kickoff In Tennessee Because Of Winter Storm Related Story NFL And YouTube Punch Sunday Ticket, Finalizing Deal For Package After Drawn-Out Negotiations With Multiple Bidders Steelers owner Art Rooney II was on the field with Franco...
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take

The San Francisco 49ers are one of the best teams in the league with a 10-4 record, despite third-string quarterback Brock Purdy running the show after injuries to Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo. Recent reports indicate the team is hoping Jimmy G could potentially return for the playoffs, but according to ex-Niners HC Steve Mariucci, […] The post Ex-49ers coach drops bold Brock Purdy-Jimmy Garoppolo playoff take appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
ClutchPoints

Cowboys’ comeback vs. Eagles clinches league-wide record proving this season is wild

The Dallas Cowboys gifted their fans a nice present on Christmas eve, coming back from a 10-point deficit against the Philadelphia Eagles and pulling off a 40-34 victory at home. That come-from-behind victory was a notable one, as it saw the 2022 NFL regular season set a new league-wide record for the most wins snatched from the jaws of defeat in a single NFL calendar, per ESPN Stats & Info.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Philly defenders drop defiant vow after loss to Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys handed the Philadelphia Eagles their second loss of the season in Week 16. While the Eagles might still be a league-leading 13-2, two of Philly’s defenders won’t be forgetting this Cowboys’ loss anytime soon. Dallas defeated Philadelphia 40-34. Following the loss, cornerback Darius Slay and defensive tackle Fletcher Cox took to Twitter […] The post Philly defenders drop defiant vow after loss to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ nemesis, referee Clete Blakeman, assigned Chiefs-Seahawks game

It looks like Patrick Mahomes won’t be too happy with the choice of officiating crew in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Week 16 showdown with the Seattle Seahawks. According to the latest updates, Clete Blakeman and his crew will preside over the Chiefs-Seahawks game. Unfortunately for Mahomes and co., the first time Blakeman worked on a Kansas City match–against the Tennessee Titans in Week 9-0–they ended up with having 10 penalties.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles

Dallas Cowboys veteran wideout T.Y. Hilton used to be one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, back when he was still with the Indianapolis Colts. While he’s now beyond his prime, he is still very much capable of turning back the hands of time every now and then. Just take for his example […] The post Dak Prescott pays ultimate respect to T.Y. Hilton after vet’s insane grab vs Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Pittsburgh players’ epic Franco Harris gesture before Raiders game

The Pittsburgh Steelers came to Acrisure Stadium with a determination to honor the team’s former legend Franco Harris, who died earlier this week. The great running back was scheduled to be honored in front of the Pittsburgh fans for his role in completing the famous Immaculate Reception play, which brought the Steelers a playoff victory over the Oakland Raiders in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

