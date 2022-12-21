Read full article on original website
Indianapolis peacemaker program sees success in reducing crime ratesEdy ZooIndianapolis, IN
Blessings Boxes in IndianapolisMedia TVIndianapolis, IN
What’s Happening with the Carmel Clay School Board Race Should Terrify EveryoneyaqianCarmel, IN
Indianapolis Colts Bench QB Matt Ryan AgainOnlyHomersIndianapolis, IN
4 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2022 season ended for the Louisville football program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, transfers coming in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.
For the Brohm family, it's a family affair with Louisville football
University of Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm walked into his first radio show last Wednesday night at Roosters in Fern Creek and there were plenty of familiar faces. But the first two faces he saw when he walked in were his mother and father. Oscar Brohm and Donna Brohm were...
Chris Barclay officially named RB coach at Louisville
Former Male High School All-State running back Chris Barclay is coming home. Barclay, who has worked for new U of L coach Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky and Purdue, is joining Brohm's staff at Louisville as the running backs coach. A day after he was hired last week, Brohm confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Barclay was joining his staff but the school made it official on Monday.
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination
Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
uoflcardgame.com
Brohm gets some good ones in first recruiting class
Football national signing day was earlier this week. It’s always interesting and intriguing. Coaches recruit five stars. Some recruit two, three or four. New Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t counting stars but after six years at Purdue had a good idea what he needed. But he had to make a quick switch to the Cardinals needs. He had a good start, flipping two players headed for West Lafayette, including Louisville St. Xavier linebacker Micah Carter and Henderson County’s Saadiq Clemons, a defensive lineman.
Indiana basketball moves up to No. 16 in AP Top-25 poll
Indiana is trending in the right direction again following a pair of wins last week to round out the non-conference season. The Hoosiers improved two spots in this week's Associated Press Top-25 poll, rising from No. 18 last week to No. 16 this week. Today marks the 8th consecutive week that Indiana has been ranked inside the top-20 of the AP poll.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | My AP college basketball weekly ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ballots for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll are typically due on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. EST. There is no reason to wait. With the holiday break here, all results are in. All of the upsets — losses by Virginia, Duke, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Illinois — have been filed.
Yardbarker
Best Christmas Video: Hoosier Anthony Leal Uses His NIL Money to Pay Off Sister's School Loans
Family comes first in Hoosier Nation, no doubt about that. And for junior guard Anthony Leal, his family has ALWAYS come first to him. On Christmas morning at the Leal house in Bloomington, Anthony surprised his big sister Lauren — his dearest friend and basketball idol — with an amazing Christmas gift.
4 Great Burgers in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
What a gift: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal uses NIL money to pay off his sister's student loan debt
Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal gave his older sister Lauren an amazing Christmas gift. Lauren, the oldest of Martin and Sherry Leal’s two children, played basketball for two years at DePauw University — which is Division III and non-scholarship — before transferring to Indiana University as a regular student and graduating from IU last week.
readthereporter.com
Where was singer Bobby Helms from?
1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
leoweekly.com
They Were Arrested While Homeless. They Died In Louisville’s Jail.
When people die in the custody of Louisville’s jail, the city eventually tells the public a few things: A name, an age, a sex, what charges the person was held on and, sometimes, a manner of death. Between Nov. 29, 2021 and Oct. 3, 2022, the span of less...
The wealthiest person in Bloomington has given away millions
Over the Christmas holiday period, I have been writing articles focusing on leaders, business people, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. During the festive season, people love to read positive and uplifting stories.
Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?
Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana
If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WLWT 5
Check your tickets: $1 million-winning lottery ticket sold in Kentucky
If you asked for a million dollars for Christmas, your wish may have just come true. Someone bought a winning lottery ticket in Louisville on Tuesday night. Lottery officials said the Mega Millions ticket won the game's second prize of a million dollars. Video above: Northern Kentucky man claims winning...
Second young tiger cub dies at Indianapolis Zoo
"Our veterinary and animal care team worked tirelessly to try and save Nicolas but made the tough decision to euthanize him to relieve his suffering."
Friends search for missing Avon man
Friends and family are looking for an Avon man who disappeared last week. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office is investigating what happened to Donald K. Miller.
a-z-animals.com
The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis
Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
247Sports
