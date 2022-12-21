ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Palestine, IN

LouisvilleReport

Who's In, Who's Out and Who's Back for Louisville Football in 2023

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Ever since the 2022 season ended for the Louisville football program, it has been a whirlwind of roster upheaval. Between players declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft, transfers coming in and out, as well as new recruits joining the fold, at times it has been hard to track which scholarship players are joining, leaving and staying for another year.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Chris Barclay officially named RB coach at Louisville

Former Male High School All-State running back Chris Barclay is coming home. Barclay, who has worked for new U of L coach Jeff Brohm at Western Kentucky and Purdue, is joining Brohm's staff at Louisville as the running backs coach. A day after he was hired last week, Brohm confirmed to Cardinal Authority that Barclay was joining his staff but the school made it official on Monday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
saturdaytradition.com

Charlie Spegal, former Indiana RB, settles on in-state transfer destination

Former Indiana running back Charlie Spegal has settled on a transfer destination. He will be staying within the confines of the Hoosier State, travelling about 75 miles northeast from Bloomington to Ball State University. Spegal made his transfer decision official on Twitter Monday afternoon. Spegal could thrive in the MAC...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
uoflcardgame.com

Brohm gets some good ones in first recruiting class

Football national signing day was earlier this week. It’s always interesting and intriguing. Coaches recruit five stars. Some recruit two, three or four. New Louisville football coach Jeff Brohm wasn’t counting stars but after six years at Purdue had a good idea what he needed. But he had to make a quick switch to the Cardinals needs. He had a good start, flipping two players headed for West Lafayette, including Louisville St. Xavier linebacker Micah Carter and Henderson County’s Saadiq Clemons, a defensive lineman.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Indiana basketball moves up to No. 16 in AP Top-25 poll

Indiana is trending in the right direction again following a pair of wins last week to round out the non-conference season. The Hoosiers improved two spots in this week's Associated Press Top-25 poll, rising from No. 18 last week to No. 16 this week. Today marks the 8th consecutive week that Indiana has been ranked inside the top-20 of the AP poll.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
wdrb.com

BOZICH | My AP college basketball weekly ballot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Ballots for the Associated Press college basketball Top 25 poll are typically due on Monday mornings at 10 a.m. EST. There is no reason to wait. With the holiday break here, all results are in. All of the upsets — losses by Virginia, Duke, Mississippi State, Arizona State and Illinois — have been filed.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

4 Great Burgers in Indiana

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Indiana that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them before, give them a try next time you are around.
INDIANA STATE
247Sports

What a gift: Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal uses NIL money to pay off his sister's student loan debt

Indiana basketball player Anthony Leal gave his older sister Lauren an amazing Christmas gift. Lauren, the oldest of Martin and Sherry Leal’s two children, played basketball for two years at DePauw University — which is Division III and non-scholarship — before transferring to Indiana University as a regular student and graduating from IU last week.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
readthereporter.com

Where was singer Bobby Helms from?

1848 – Paris Dunning became the ninth governor of Indiana when James Whitcomb resigned the office to go to the United States Senate. Dunning is the only person in state history to hold the offices of governor, lieutenant governor, state senator, president pro-tempore of the senate, and state representative.
INDIANA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

Photo byPhoto by Alex Munsell on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky and you are looking to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike.
KENTUCKY STATE
99.5 WKDQ

Kentucky’s Biggest Snow Ever Was Recorded in the 1990s-Do You Remember It?

Are you dreaming of White Christmas in Kentucky? Does anyone even remember when the last true White Christmas happened in the Tri-State? Here's what we know. When I think of a White Christmas I think of all our homes and streets covered in winter white snow. I think of barely being able to see the street lights and sitting inside watching giant magical snowflakes fall as they glisten in beams of light.
KENTUCKY STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Indiana

If you live in Indiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
INDIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes Near Indianapolis

Summer might be one of Indiana’s shorter seasons, but as Hoosiers prep for warmer temperatures in the future, the quest for fantastic swimming spots is on. We want to let you know about a few swimming holes that are popular with both locals and visitors near Indianapolis. Once the temperatures begin to rise, these lakes and rivers will aid in your cooling down.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
