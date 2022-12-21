Read full article on original website
Holiday Happenings (Dec. 25)
Christmas Day service, 9 a.m., Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, 2650 NW Highland Drive, Corvallis. The congregation will share God’s Word and Holy Communion both in the sanctuary and via live-stream worship, accessible at www.svlccorvallis.org and facebook.com/shepherdcorvallis. Pastor Eric Bohlmann will lead the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ. Participants will explore what it means that God became a human being and how we know God is with us today and always. Shepherd of the Valley is fully accessible.
wholecommunity.news
Todd Boyle picks some top stories of 2022
Todd Boyle discusses some of the top stories of 2022: Changes at the Register-Guard; the election of Tina Kotek as Oregon's governor; and the recall of a city councilor to protest River Road EmX. Housing, Tina, Claire, and questions about EmX. Top local news stories from the year in review.
Lebanon-Express
What's opened and closed Christmas weekend 2022 in Benton and Linn counties
Sunday is Christmas Day. But the holiday is observed in many places on Monday. Here is a list of holiday schedules and closures for the weekend:. Banks, credit unions: Some will be closed Monday. Buses: Most buses will not run Monday. Government: State government agencies will be closed Monday; federal...
hereisoregon.com
This Roseburg 7-year-old has an Oregon business license for his lemonade stand
Isaiah Barnett is just like any other 7-year-old kid in Roseburg. He loves spaghetti, riding dirt bikes, playing with RC cars, collecting Pokémon cards and playing Xbox. He does have one thing, however, that sets him apart from most of other second graders — a registered business license with the Oregon Corporation Division.
kqennewsradio.com
HOMELESS VETERANS IN WILLAMETTE VALLEY RECEIVING HOUSING VOUCHERS
U.S. Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley have announced that homeless veterans in the City of Salem, as well as in Lane, Linn and Benton counties will receive a total of nearly $700,000 in federal vouchers to help them secure affordable housing and to access support service from the Department of Veterans Affairs.
kezi.com
Winter storm causes crashes, closures, delays
WILLAMETTE VALLEY, Ore. -- Thursday night’s freezing rain left a layer of ice across the valley, turning roads into skating rinks and causing numerous crashes while closing several services. Residents are advised to avoid traveling unless absolutely necessary until about Noon on Friday, when slightly warmer weather is expected to melt the ice.
yachatsnews.com
Food banks in Yachats, Waldport and Newport see increasing numbers of the working poor asking for help this winter
About 18 months ago, the Yachats Food Pantry found itself with more groceries than clients. “If you’re hungry, please come,” urged the pantry leader, reminding people of the free food available three days a week. How things have changed. Now, like food banks across Lincoln County, Oregon and...
kptv.com
Salem-Keizer sports legend ‘Cheeseburger’ still going strong 4 decades in
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - If you’ve played in the Salem-Keizer area at any level in the past four decades, chances are that a man named “Cheeseburger” was either coach, umpire or official. At 73, legendary Salem official John Witherspoon is still doing it well. “They all seem...
KVAL
Firefighters in Salem get creative to help patient to waiting ambulance in winter storm
SALEM, Ore. — Firefighters in Salem had to improvise Friday when an ambulance could not drive up an icy hill to help someone in need of care. According to the union representing Salem Firefighters, an ambulance was unable to get up a hill amid Friday’s ice storm that swept Western Oregon.
kptv.com
Ice storm in progress as metro area remains frozen through Saturday morning
Unfortunately the forecast is working out as expected this morning. Cold air is stuck in the lower elevations of NW Oregon and SW Washington with temperatures below freezing anywhere inland from the coastline. All of the coastline has warmed above freezing. The Cascades are warming quickly and even Government Camp...
klcc.org
Lincoln County changes racist road name
A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
Oregon Gov-elect Kotek hears about housing, health, education needs on first tour stop
McMINNVILLE– Gov.-elect Tina Kotek launched a 36-county listening tour in Yamhill County on Wednesday, hearing from leaders at a community clinic, preschool and local government office that they need money, trained workers and more homes. Kotek’s visit to McMinnville was the first of a planned statewide tour over the next year, focused on improving the […] The post Oregon Gov-elect Kotek hears about housing, health, education needs on first tour stop appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
kptv.com
People in Salem-Keizer experiencing sub-freezing temps and icy roads, some lost power for hours
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - People FOX 12 spoke with in the Salem-Keizer area said Thursday feels like the coldest day they’ve experienced in a while. “I’m excited for Christmas, not excited for the cold,” Maci Fast, who lives nearby, said. “It’s starting to ice up now on...
Yahoo Sports
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks that people stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Friday, with a mix of snow and freezing rain. The region could get up an additional one-tenth of an inch of ice at elevations above 2,500 feet and from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch below 2,000 feet.
Emerald Media
Oregon adds kicker Grant Meadors to 2023 recruit class
When Camden Lewis eventually leaves the Oregon football team, Grant Meadors will be the next big leg for the Ducks. Meadors is a kicker out of Bakersfield, Calif., and is the No. 9 kicker in the class of 2023 according to 247Sports. Meadors just helped Liberty High School top off...
kptv.com
Thawing begins today for much of the metro
A slow thawing is beginning on this Christmas Eve morning. Temperatures further south in the Willamette Valley have climbed to just above freezing around Salem and Eugene. A few spots of the metro have climbed to freezing, but no one is above that point yet. Winds indicate that some areas are beginning to switch to a southeasterly wind. As the south wind arrives later today, a warm up could happen dramatically. However, the east wind is going to keep many in the east metro still very cold today. Starting to the south and west, temperatures should begin to climb above freezing after sunrise today and eventually much warmer. That will start a nice thaw in these areas. The east metro though is likely to stay locked in the freezing until this evening. We also have another wet system arriving later this morning. That is likely to bring more ice to the eastern part of the metro that is still below freezing. Another 1/2″ of ice is possible and that ice continues into the gorge today as well. Temperatures should be warming for everyone after about 3pm or so and roads will likely be improving for all through tonight.
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
mynews4.com
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
kptv.com
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
beachconnection.net
Close to 300 Glass Floats Dropped in Oregon Coast Town Over Next Month and Half
(Lincoln City, Oregon) – Oodles of glass floats will be showing up on the central Oregon coast soon – to the tune of close to 300 in the next month and a half. Lincoln City will be having some special glass float drops from now through February, with about 50 extra of them hitting the sands over the week between holidays, on top of the regular drops.
