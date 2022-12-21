NFL Network’s coverage of the halftime ceremony for the late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was anything but immaculate. Just as the “Immaculate Reception” star’s video tribute was announced to the roaring Acrisure Stadium crowd, the cable net opted to cut away for an Intel ad. Related Story Franco Harris Dies: Hall Of Famer Who Caught "The Immaculate Reception" & Won 4 Super Bowls Was 72 Related Story NFL Delays Titans-Texans Kickoff In Tennessee Because Of Winter Storm Related Story NFL And YouTube Punch Sunday Ticket, Finalizing Deal For Package After Drawn-Out Negotiations With Multiple Bidders Steelers owner Art Rooney II was on the field with Franco...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO