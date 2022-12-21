ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shepherd, MT

Third winner announced in Q2 Holiday Giveaway

By Dianne Parker
 4 days ago
The third winner of the Q2 Holiday Giveaway was announced Wednesday on Montana This Morning.

Q2’s Dianne Parker surprised Shepherd resident Randy Kyhl with a $1,000 gift card.

The Q2 Holiday Giveaway is a partnership with First Federal Bank and Trust .

Two more drawings are scheduled for the week of Dec. 19, 2022, with the last chance to register to win on Thursday, Dec. 22. The final winner will be announced Friday, Dec. 23 on Montana This Morning.

All viewers need to do for a chance to win is download the free Q2 streaming app through Roku, AppleTV, Android TV, and FireTV and follow the instructions to enter, or simply scan the QR code with your phone.

Click here to learn how to download the streaming app .

Comments / 1

