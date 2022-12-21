Read full article on original website
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
Latest Portland winter storm forecast: Don’t expect ice to melt until early Saturday morning
If you were thinking icy conditions in the Portland area might melt today, it’s probably time to adjust expectations. “Mother Nature gave everybody a day to sit back and enjoy an extra cup of coffee or cocoa,” said Clinton Rockey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, calling Friday “Respect Nature Day.”
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
More icy weather on tap Friday night before thaw begins
PORTLAND, Ore. — After freezing rain and ice Friday across Western Oregon and Southwest Washington, things are expected to warm slightly overnight and into Saturday. Forecasters issued a Winter Storm Advisory for the Portland metro area until Saturday morning, saying more freezing rain – around a tenth of an inch - could fall.
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas. Authorities from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, say one of their biggest concerns is making sure that the region’s thousands of homeless people have access to shelter. David Cooper, who said he’s been living on the street for 20 years, sat bundled up under several layers of blankets in a southeast Portland neighborhood. Neighbors brought him hot soup, tea and hand warmers throughout the day, he said, allowing him to warm up a bit.
Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon
Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
Saturday’s big thaw and what it means for traveling
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Saturday’s climb out of the freezer box will be a slow one. Daytime highs eventually reach the upper 30’s to low 40’s but not until early evening. Be aware light freezing rain is in the forecast for the greater Portland and Vancouver metro areas through Saturday afternoon.
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
Video Shows Flash Flooding Smash Maine Coast as Winter Storm Rages
In one video posted to Twitter, strong waves can be seen crashing onto a road next to the Maine coast.
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
Oregon ice storm: What’s the difference between sleet, freezing rain and snow?
Portland is bracing for some serious winter precipitation. But what kind? According to forecasters, the approaching weather could take several forms -- snow, sleet and/or freezing rain. So, what’s the difference?. MAP: How much snow is expected at your address? Use interactive map to find out. It all depends...
Travel Over Oregon Coast Range / Washington's Willapa Hills Improves, Ice Clears Saturday
(Cannon Beach, Oregon) – Just for a little while longer, travel to and from the Oregon coast and south Washington coast will remain a problem and then clear up fairly quickly in the morning. As Oregon and Washington's arctic freeze issues dissipate, Mother Nature is looking to lob some major rainstorms at us – including flood issues and huge high tides on the coastlines. (Photo of Hwy 26 Oregon Coast Beach Connection)
Frozen pipe ‘instances’ increasing in Oregon due to cold temperatures
As temperatures gradually start to warm up from this week's freeze, first responders see an increase in calls for help as frozen pipes burst.
Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 4 this Afternoon
..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
Now ‘freezing rain’ until Friday afternoon
Weather conditions in western Washington are serious and continue to worsen as the ice storm moves in. A Winter Storm Advisory has been issued for the entire area through late Friday. Temperatures will dip into the teens and single digits tonight. Wind chills will be below zero in some pockets. Freezing rain is moving in.
Portland winter storm: A timeline for when bitter cold, snow, ice expected to arrive
Portland area forecasters are sounding the alarms that the impending snow and ice storm may not be our typical winter squall. The worst of it: Temperatures dipping into the mid-teens Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Then a thin layer of snow starting Thursday evening, followed by freezing rain into Friday. That’s expected to create a slick layer of ice over everything.
Icy weather impacts Clark County and region
Clark County got its first hit of winter weather as icy conditions snarled traffic on interstates and roadways on Thursday and Friday. The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the region on Thursday, which extended through the late hours of Friday. Freezing rain began Thursday evening and led to a number of crashes that were reported by the Washington State Department of Transportation beginning at 3:30 p.m., with one south of the Yale bridge on state Route 503.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
Ice storm knocks power out across OR, WA for second day
Local power companies are reporting outages that are leaving thousands of Oregonians and hundreds of Washingtonians with lost power.
