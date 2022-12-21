Read full article on original website
Fox11online.com
Sledding underway at Green Bay hill after Winter Storm Brooklyn
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- After a holiday weekend filled with severely cold weather, people had a chance to get outside Monday. "It was a little brutal with the cold and the snow and blowing wind the other day, but today's been an awesome sledding day," said Tammy Albers, from Fort Walton Beach, Fla.
Fox11online.com
Anglers hit the ice on Little Lake Butte Des Morts ahead of warmer temperatures
WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WLUK) -- With the bitter cold sticking around, ice fishing has started in some areas of Northeast Wisconsin. But with warmer temperatures on the way, there are some concerns. Handfuls of ice shanties filled with fishermen were sitting on top of Little Lake Butte Des Morts the day...
Fox11online.com
Take a 'Magic Carpet ride' at Green Bay's Triangle Sports Area
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The new Magic Carpet ride had its big debut at the Triangle Sports Area in Green Bay Tuesday. Many parents and kids came out to tube, as it came just in time for winter break. Tubers were excited to get back out on the hill for...
Fox11online.com
Outagamie Co. tow ban lifted
APPLETON (WLUK) - Outagamie Co. lifted its tow ban on I-41 and Wis. 441 on Sunday morning. The sheriff's department says tow operations can resume. Outagamie County was one of several communities which put the tow bans in place on Thursday, due to the conditions caused by Winter Storm Brooklyn.
Fox11online.com
Explore the Neville during Christmas break
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Looking for a place to explore during Christmas break?. FOX 11 spent Tuesday morning at the museum to see what you can experience.
Fox11online.com
Green Bay's Christmas could be among its coldest ever
GREEN BAY (WLUK) - With a projected high temperature Sunday of 8 degrees, it could land in the top ten list of coldest Christmas Days recorded in Green Bay. According to the National Weather Service, the record low for Dec. 25 in the city is -4, set in 1933 and 1983.
Fox11online.com
Oshkosh Arena to begin charging for parking
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- After five years of free parking, the Oshkosh Arena will now be charging for parking for every event. The arena, which is the home of the Wisconsin Herd, announced Tuesday that it would be charging $10 for parking beginning Jan. 1. It explained that the first five years of parking were sponsored by Verve credit union.
Fox11online.com
Northeast Wisconsin low-income housing, shelters to receive over $350,000
MADISON (WLUK) -- Over $350,000 will be coming to Northeast Wisconsin to support multiple shelters in the area, after Gov. Tony Evers announced $2 million in grants across the state Tuesday. Evers, along with the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, announced that 54 organizations across the state would receive...
Fox11online.com
Appleton organization provides 3,000 Christmas meals for free
APPLETON (WLUK) -- We Care Meals provided its annual Christmas meal for anyone who wanted or needed it today at the Grand Meridian in Appleton. Many community members stepped up to either serve meals in person or deliver them to people's homes. We Care Meals has served people in the...
Fox11online.com
Appleton residents react to gas price increase
(WLUK) -- While national gas prices continue to drop, prices in the Fox valley are going in the opposite direction. "When that stuff happens I really gotta start budgeting my money, cooking at home, stuff like that," Appleton Resident Mason Manske said. Manske said gas prices have been a big...
Fox11online.com
Continue the spirit of giving to those in need
OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- Christmas may be over, but there is still a need for people struggling this holiday season. FOX 11 spent Monday morning at Father Carr's Place 2B to see what's needed in 2023.
Fox11online.com
'Tripledemic' causing shortage of children's medicine at Northeast Wisconsin pharmacies
LITTLE CHUTE (WLUK) -- Parents all over the country are coming across empty shelves when they go to buy over-the-counter medicines for their sick children. What's to blame? What many have been referring to as the “tripledemic." An uptick in RSV, influenza and COVID-19 in kids has caused shortages...
Fox11online.com
WIAA turns down proposal to move GB East and GB West to Bay
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- Green Bay West made a proposal this fall for itself and Green Bay East to move from the Fox River Classic Conference to the Bay for football in an effort to align itself with schools more to its level of play. However, the WIAA modified the plan keeping each in the FRCC.
Fox11online.com
Inmate appears in court for fatal attack at Green Bay prison
GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- A prison inmate accused of killing another inmate at Green Bay Correctional Institution appeared in court Tuesday. Brown County Court Commissioner Cynthia Vopal set a $1 million cash bond for Joshua Scolman. A preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 3. Scolman, 39, faces charges of first-degree...
Fox11online.com
UP man sentenced for 16th-18th felonies
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- An Upper Peninsula man will spend at least the next decade behind bars after being convicted of his 16th, 17th and 18th felonies. Gary Eugene Nicoll, 58, of Menominee, Michigan, was arrested after a mile-long chase in March. Menominee County Prosecuting Attorney Jeffrey Rogg says a sheriff's deputy recognized Nicoll and knew there were warrants for his arrest. At the time, he was on probation for a 2018 conviction for unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle.
Fox11online.com
Man to face up to 40 years in prison for running drug house, selling meth and fentanyl
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUK) -- A man from Menominee, Mich. is facing up to 40 years in prison for repeatedly selling methamphetamine and fentanyl. Nicholas Randolph Rivard, 37, was sentenced to consecutive prison terms on Dec. 22 by Circuit Court Judge Mary Barglind. Rivard was found guilty on Oct. 26 of...
