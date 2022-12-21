OSHKOSH (WLUK) -- After five years of free parking, the Oshkosh Arena will now be charging for parking for every event. The arena, which is the home of the Wisconsin Herd, announced Tuesday that it would be charging $10 for parking beginning Jan. 1. It explained that the first five years of parking were sponsored by Verve credit union.

