After Exiting The Goldbergs Over Misconduct Allegations, Jeff Garlin Has Landed His Next New TV Role
Jeff Garlin just locked down his first big casting news since that high-profile exit from ABC's The Goldbergs.
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Star Mirren Mack Talks 'Fun' Villain Merwyn
Mirren Mack spoke to Newsweek about creating her character Princess Merwyn for the Netflix prequel "The Witcher: Blood Origin."
Jenna Ortega Is Wednesday IRL in Stunning Metallic Corset
Jenna Ortega's been getting a lot of praise for her performance in Wednesday, specifically the dance routine she crafted for the show that's getting tons of fans of the Netflix series putting up their own renditions on social media. Article continues below advertisement. Since the show exploded on the streaming...
murphysmultiverse.com
‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Has a Big Advantage Over Netflix’s ‘Daredevil’
As Charlie Cox makes the media rounds to hype his upcoming Netflix spy thriller, Treason, he’s spending quite a bit of time answering questions all about another project of his: Marvel Studios Disney Plus streaming series Daredevil: Born Again. The highly-anticipated and ambitious 18-episode series will see Cox’s Matt Murdock/Daredevil take the lead in a project for the first time since bringing the character to the MCU and for the first time since Netflix’s Daredevil was canceled following its third season.
'RHOSLC' Fans Spot Clue That Heather Never Reveals How She Got Black Eye
Heather Gay has fans talking with the reveal of her black eye, but some believe the "RHOSLC" star will keep the circumstances surrounding her injury a mystery.
Jessica Seinfeld, 51, Wears Hot Pink Swimsuit In St. Barts With Husband Jerry, 68: Photos
Cookbook author Jessica Seinfeld, 51, wowed in a hot pink swimsuit while enjoying a vacation with her husband, Jerry Seinfeld, 68, on Dec. 20 (see PHOTOS HERE). The blonde beauty accessorized her St. Barts beach look with a pair of brown tortoiseshell sunglasses, gold necklaces, and droplet earrings. She was pictured cuddling with the Seinfeld star, as they gazed at the ocean. Later, they were even spotted taking a swim together!
Leonardo DiCaprio grabs dinner with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas
Old habits die hard. Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted getting dinner with actress Victoria Lamas — who is 25 years his junior — in Hollywood on Tuesday night. The “Titanic” actor, 48, and model, 23, were spotted leaving The Bird Streets Club separately before getting into a car together, per photos obtained by the Daily Mail on Wednesday. DiCaprio appeared to be having a good time with the “Talk Later” actress as he was seen laughing with her while driving away. Lamas looked effortlessly chic in a black scoop-neck crop top with matching black pants and a black leather jacket. She styled her hair in...
Andrew Shue Says When He 'Fell in Love' With Amy Robach—'She Was Glowing'
"I'm just completely enraptured and in love," the "Melrose Place" star said on "The Doctors" in May.
Barack Obama Reveals His Favorite Movies Of 2022, And ‘Avatar’ Did Not Make The Cut
In what has become an end-of-year tradition, Barack Obama revealed his favorite movies of 2022. The list is, as usual for Obama, weighted toward prestige films. One title that’s not on the list: Avatar: The Way of Water. It could be that Obama simply hasn’t caught James Cameron’s latest. It’s best seen on the big, big screen and such showtimes have been packed, potentially proving a security hassle for the former president. Also missing is another high-quality blockbuster, Wakanda Forever, despite the fact that the original Black Panther made his 2018 list. One blockbuster that made the cut this year: Top...
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Jack Ryan’ Season 3 on Prime Video, Featuring John Krasinski In A Well-Built Version Of The Spies And Guns And Intrigue Genre
Jack Ryan returns to Prime Video for a third season of globetrotting and spy jobbing, and featuring a more comfortable John Kraskinski in the role that’s also been played by Harrison Ford, Alec Baldwin, Ben Affleck, and Chris Pine. But with two seasons under his belt, plus his turn as a bearded operator in Michael Bay’s 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi, does anyone really even remember Krasinski as Office nice guy Jim Halpert? (Maybe it doesn’t matter, anyway, since Mindy Kaling has declared their old show totally cancelable.) For the third go-round of Jack Ryan, Krasinski and returning...
KOLR10 News
‘Miracle on 34th Street’ had quite possibly the strangest trailer for a Christmas movie
A promotional trailer for the film didn’t feature any of the movie’s actors, and makes no mention of Christmas, or Santa Claus, or anything that would indicate its holiday themes.
People Are Sharing The Early Pandemic Decisions That Have Come Back To Bite Us In The Ass, And Mistakes Were Definitely Made
"So many men had secret families or affairs and lived double lives for years...until lockdowns started. They had used the guise of lengthy 'business trips' for years, and now that everyone had to work from home, the jig was up."
Billie Eilish's 21st Birthday Photo With Jesse Rutherford Sparks Discussion
Eilish threw a Christmas-themed bash for her milestone birthday with some big name guests, including Justin and Hailey Bieber.
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2: Jack’s Pinky Ring Hinted at His Real Identity From the Very Beginning
'The White Lotus' character Jack reveals himself in the final episodes of the show. But there were hints about who he really is all along.
Charlie Mackesy on Adapting 'The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse'
Author Charlie Mackesy spoke to Newsweek about adapting his novel "The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and The Horse" for an Apple TV+ Christmas special.
Edward Norton in Glass Onion brings to mind one man in particular – just admit it
Did Edward Norton base his character in Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery on Elon Musk? Probably.If you’ve read any entertainment news outlet in the past six months, you’ll know three things: Glass Onion is out on Netflix on 23 December; Daniel Craig’s Southern sleuth is confirmed queer (but Craig himself doesn’t “want to make a song and dance about it”) and Edward Norton’s character is very probably, most likely, almost definitely based on Elon Musk.The film stars Norton as Miles Bron (a brief, cursory name not unlike Ee-lon Muhsk), a billionaire tech bro CEO. Once a year, he...
'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Character Guide From Éile to Princess Merwyn
"The Witcher: Blood Origin" will introduce viewers to a whole host of new characters never seen before on the Continent.
Oscars: Shortlists for 95th Academy Awards Unveiled
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences on Tuesday unveiled its shortlists for the 2023 Oscars in 10 categories, including documentary and international features as well as documentary short subject, makeup and hairstyling, original score, original song, animated short, live-action short, sound and visual effects. Fifteen international features advanced, out of the films from 92 countries and regions that were eligible. The list includes Close (Belgium), Decision to Leave (South Korea), All Quiet on the Western Front (Germany), Alejandro G. Iñárritu’s Bardo (Mexico) and Joyland, which gives Pakistan its first shortlisted film in the category.More from The Hollywood ReporterTony Barry, Veteran Australian Film...
15 Photos of a Free-Spirited Young Jane Fonda
Jane Fonda has never been a wallflower. In addition to carving out stellar careers in film and fitness, she’s spent much of her life actively fighting for the rights of others, using her platform and privilege to be a voice for people without one. Her activism has resulted in her being arrested several times—including as recently as 2019, while participating in climate change protests in Washington, D.C.
ComicBook
The White Lotus Season 3 Rumor Predicts Major Character Return - With a Twist
The White Lotus Season 3 may give fans more than some fresh new drama to enjoy: they may get some larger connections between Seasons 1 and 2 being formed in some fun ways!. A new rumor about The White Lotus Season 3 claims that fan-favorite actress Connie Britton could be back for Season 3 as her Season 1 character, Nicole Mossbacher, who came to The White Lotus with her husband Mark (Steve Zahn), daughter Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and son Quinn (Fred Hechinger). Nicole and Mark had longstanding marital tensions to that came to a head on their vacation, but they ultimately worked them out. However, the theory for White Lotus Season 3 that's gaining a lot of popularity is that the third season will see Nicole taking a spiritial journey to the East – with an important companion in tow.
