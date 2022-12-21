ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, IL

Company specializing in air quality issues to investigate mold concerns in Adams County Courthouse during January visit

By David Adam, MRN Editor
muddyrivernews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 25, 2022

Jason M Zwick, 42, Quincy, for domestic battery in the 2500 block of Oak. Lodged. 135. James E Burt, 39, Quincy, for violation of order of protection in the 1600 block of Oak. Lodged. 161. Ryanna L Kelley, 25, Quincy, was arrested on a warrant for F.T.A. shoplifting in the...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Newly FDA approved device to treat urinary, bowel dysfunction now available in Quincy

QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group urologist Matthew Knudson recently announced the addition of Axonics therapy — a long-lasting and clinically proven solution that provides symptom relief for patients suffering with overactive bladder, bowel incontinence and urinary retention. Knudson will be the host a virtual community health talk titled...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Fishing for Freedom gets $25,000 state grant

Springfield, IL – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) announced the first quarter of FY23 Veterans’ Grant Recipients of nearly $350,000 awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including homelessness, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment and employment training. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.
ILLINOIS STATE
muddyrivernews.com

Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December

QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Three Quincy-area businesses recently named recipients of BBB TORCH Award

QUINCY — Three Quincy-area businesses — Legacy Martial Arts, Smith Brothers PowerSports and Twaddle Plumbing — recently were named recipients of a Better Business Bureau TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois. TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities exemplifying high ethics...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Quincy Area Funders Collaborative graduates first cohort of Nonprofit Excellence Initiative

QUINCY — The Quincy Area Funders Collaborative has graduated the first cohort of the Nonprofit. Excellence Initiative. Five participating nonprofit organizations in Adams County — Bella Ease, Cheerful Home, Horizons Social Services, Quincy Community Theatre and the Quincy Family YMCA — have completed a two-year pilot program focusing on leadership development and strategic planning to help increase the capacity of their organizations.
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Hannibal resident graduates from WGU Missouri

HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal resident Francesca Swayze graduated Oct. 22 from WGU Missouri with a bachelor of science in nursing. The commencement ceremony, which recognized 301 undergraduate students and 356 graduate students, was held at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Established in 2013 through a...
HANNIBAL, MO
muddyrivernews.com

MRN Top 10’s for 2022: Daily Muddy

Ashley and Brittany will have more field trips in 2023. Now through the end of the year, we will list a variety of “Top 10’s for 2022”. These are determined by you, the reader, based on the pageviews for each story/video/column. Don’t blame us if your item...

Comments / 0

Community Policy