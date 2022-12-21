Company specializing in air quality issues to investigate mold concerns in Adams County Courthouse during January visit

Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: Why can’t Quincy do for its police officers what Pekin did for its police officers?
An article recently published by the Peoria Journal-Star describes the City of Pekin removing its residency requirement for its police union, fire union and chauffeurs/helpers union. The Pekin City Manager is quoted in the article as saying, “We believe that in order to remain competitive and ensure that we are...
QPD Blotter for Dec. 25, 2022
Jason M Zwick, 42, Quincy, for domestic battery in the 2500 block of Oak. Lodged. 135. James E Burt, 39, Quincy, for violation of order of protection in the 1600 block of Oak. Lodged. 161. Ryanna L Kelley, 25, Quincy, was arrested on a warrant for F.T.A. shoplifting in the...
Newly FDA approved device to treat urinary, bowel dysfunction now available in Quincy
QUINCY — Quincy Medical Group urologist Matthew Knudson recently announced the addition of Axonics therapy — a long-lasting and clinically proven solution that provides symptom relief for patients suffering with overactive bladder, bowel incontinence and urinary retention. Knudson will be the host a virtual community health talk titled...
Fishing for Freedom gets $25,000 state grant
Springfield, IL – The Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs (IDVA) announced the first quarter of FY23 Veterans’ Grant Recipients of nearly $350,000 awarded to organizations that provide vital services to veterans including homelessness, and post-traumatic stress treatment, health insurance costs, long-term care, disability benefits, and employment and employment training. The grant is funded by the Winter Winnings Illinois Lottery ticket.
Riedel Foundation awards $33,455 grant to feed Hannibal senior citizens in need
HANNIBAL, Mo. — The Riedel Foundation recently awarded a grant of $33,455 to the Hannibal Nutrition Center to supplement rising food costs for the Meals on Wheels and in-house meal program for senior citizens. In a press release, HNC executive director Margee Tucker said, “A significant number of seniors...
Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences graduates 17 students in December
QUINCY — The following students graduated in December from the Blessing-Rieman College of Nursing and Health Sciences:. Julia Lauren Cieslewicz and Michaela Llewellyn, Quincy. Alyssa Jane Heavner, Pittsfield. Alexis Dawn Damon, Pleasant Hill and. Brittany Nicole Fowler, Springfield. Bachelor of Science in Nursing:. Becca Renee Martin, Nasiha Wehrheim and...
Three Quincy-area businesses recently named recipients of BBB TORCH Award
QUINCY — Three Quincy-area businesses — Legacy Martial Arts, Smith Brothers PowerSports and Twaddle Plumbing — recently were named recipients of a Better Business Bureau TORCH Award winner for BBB Serving Eastern & Southwest Missouri & Southern Illinois. TORCH Awards honor businesses and charities exemplifying high ethics...
Quincy Area Funders Collaborative graduates first cohort of Nonprofit Excellence Initiative
QUINCY — The Quincy Area Funders Collaborative has graduated the first cohort of the Nonprofit. Excellence Initiative. Five participating nonprofit organizations in Adams County — Bella Ease, Cheerful Home, Horizons Social Services, Quincy Community Theatre and the Quincy Family YMCA — have completed a two-year pilot program focusing on leadership development and strategic planning to help increase the capacity of their organizations.
Boxing Day: Your unwanted Styrofoam Christmas packaging could become home for feral cats
QUINCY — The presents have been opened, and it’s time to clean up the disaster of wrapping paper and boxes. Before tossing it all in the garbage, Homeward Bound Waggin’ is asking people to save any kinds of Styrofoam coolers or packaging that might be useful for feral cats.
Hannibal resident graduates from WGU Missouri
HANNIBAL, Mo. — Hannibal resident Francesca Swayze graduated Oct. 22 from WGU Missouri with a bachelor of science in nursing. The commencement ceremony, which recognized 301 undergraduate students and 356 graduate students, was held at the Dome at America’s Center in St. Louis. Established in 2013 through a...
MRN Top 10’s for 2022: Daily Muddy
Ashley and Brittany will have more field trips in 2023. Now through the end of the year, we will list a variety of “Top 10’s for 2022”. These are determined by you, the reader, based on the pageviews for each story/video/column. Don’t blame us if your item...
