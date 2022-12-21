Read full article on original website
Related
Wood burning ban issued for Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside and San Bernardino counties on Christmas Day
If you are planning to open your Christmas presents around a roaring fire Sunday morning? Don’t. The South Coast Air Quality Management District announced that Dec. 25 is a no-burn day for major parts of Southern California, including “all those living in the South Coast Air Basin, which includes the non-desert portions of Los Angeles, […]
Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator
The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard.
Santana: As Temperatures Drop, OC Effectively Ends Walk-In Shelters for People Living on the Streets
For the first time in a decade, Orange County leaders won’t be offering those living on the streets any kind of quick shelter options during the coldest nights of the year. This, at a time when homeless deaths are already at record levels and we find ourselves amidst an ongoing COVID and flu surge.
Where Can Seniors Play? Placentia Adds Latest Center
A new senior community center is coming to Placentia – a city where about 14% of the population is 65 years and older – as Orange County expects a boom in its population of older adults. Orange County Board of Supervisors this month approved a 75-year rent free...
Orange County, San Diego among popular California destinations for prospective renters
Apartment hunting can be challenging, especially if you are looking for a vacancy in California. A new study from RentCafe, an apartment search website, outlined how hard the apartment search was for prospective movers in its 2022 Year-End Report for the Golden State. The study found that Orange County, the city of San Diego and […]
Orange County inmate dies in custody
An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
Voice of OC’s Award-Winning Journalism Kept Delivering for Orange County in 2022
Orange County residents have built one of America’s most recognized nonprofit newsrooms. Throughout 2022, the newsroom continued to earn recognition from the nation’s top journalism organizations. Voice of OC journalists wrapped up the year, accepting the state’s Mark Twain Award from the California News Publishers Association posthumously on...
Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022
After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022.
Northern Cafe Coming to Westpark Plaza
Northern Cafe has expanded over the years to include a handful of Los Angeles and Orange County outposts
NBC Los Angeles
Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time
Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
15 Things to Do in Dana Point, from Beer Tasting to Whale Watching
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach getaway or an active one on the water, here are the best things to do in Dana Point.
fullertonobserver.com
Women’s Club of Fullerton celebrate winter together
“It was a great turnout with 28 members and 3 guests in attendance. We had so much fun celebrating the season together, with dinner at Ruby’s diner in Brea, topped off with a super fun gift game. The one where you get to take something you like after it’s unwrapped,” said the President of Woman’s Club of Fullerton, Debbie Adams. For more information about the Women’s Club of Fullerton go to https://wcof.club.
davisvanguard.org
Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment
The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
Massive King Tide Waves To Strike California Coast
Here's when you can expect to see them.
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
Billboards spring up around Los Angeles with messages combating antisemitism
Nearly a dozen billboards carrying messages denouncing antisemitism have sprung up across Los Angeles County, with organizers hoping that their messages of love can counter the spread of hate speech. "With the current and frightening rise in antisemitism here in Los Angeles and around the country, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with OUTFRONT Media, has today launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with the spreading of true love speech and ancient Jewish wisdom," said a statement from Aram Goldberg, Vice President of Public Relations with The Jewish Federation of Greater Los...
Five women covertly steal safe from Orange County grocery store
Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash."The woman wearing a long checkered dress is seen on security video casing the storeroom, going in and out of the office where the money from sales was...
Santa Monica property owners post sign in shopping area saying city 'is not safe' due to crime, homelessness
A community activist group posted a sign in a busy shopping area in Santa Monica, CA saying that the city is "not safe" which drew pushback from some in the city.
KTLA.com
Thieves steal parrots from Orange County pet store
Authorities are looking for two or more people responsible for breaking into an Orange County pet store and getting away with three parrots. On Dec. 20, burglars broke into the Feed Barn Pet store in Capistrano Beach just after midnight. Capistrano (or Capo) Beach is a neighborhood in the city of Dana Point.
sanclementetimes.com
Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home
Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
Voice of OC
Santa Ana, CA
8K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to consistently deliver fair, focused and thorough journalism on quality of life and arts issues for Orange County communities while encouraging civic engagement and civil discourse through our editorial pages and social channels.https://voiceofoc.org/
Comments / 0