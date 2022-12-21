ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange County, CA

CBS LA

Two families rescued from Buena Park hotel elevator

The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning. OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator. It's unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported. The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard. 
BUENA PARK, CA
KTLA

Orange County inmate dies in custody

An inmate in Orange County has died two days after being booked into jail. Sean Conroy Whiting, 35, was booked into the Intake Release Center in Santa Ana on Wednesday for violating a domestic violence restraining order, the Orange County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release. On Friday, Whiting was taken to the Orange […]
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time

Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
fullertonobserver.com

Women’s Club of Fullerton celebrate winter together

“It was a great turnout with 28 members and 3 guests in attendance. We had so much fun celebrating the season together, with dinner at Ruby’s diner in Brea, topped off with a super fun gift game. The one where you get to take something you like after it’s unwrapped,” said the President of Woman’s Club of Fullerton, Debbie Adams. For more information about the Women’s Club of Fullerton go to https://wcof.club.
FULLERTON, CA
davisvanguard.org

Guest Commentary: For Decades, Los Angeles Jailed People with Mental Health Needs. Now, It’s Finally Prioritizing Treatment

The Los Angeles jail system is the largest mental health institution in the United States, and it’s locking up more people with mental illness than ever before. But this fall, a coalition local organizers, service providers, impacted families, and advocates like Vera secured two major victories that will divert hundreds of people with mental health needs away from Los Angeles County’s inhumane and dangerous Men’s Central Jail (MCJ) and into supportive housing. The wins are part of an ongoing effort to transform how Los Angeles approaches mental health.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto

MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
MODESTO, CA
CBS LA

Billboards spring up around Los Angeles with messages combating antisemitism

Nearly a dozen billboards carrying messages denouncing antisemitism have sprung up across Los Angeles County, with organizers hoping that their messages of love can counter the spread of hate speech. "With the current and frightening rise in antisemitism here in Los Angeles and around the country, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles in partnership with OUTFRONT Media, has today launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with the spreading of true love speech and ancient Jewish wisdom," said a statement from Aram Goldberg, Vice President of Public Relations with The Jewish Federation of Greater Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Five women covertly steal safe from Orange County grocery store

Police are searching for a group of women who pulled off a covert burglary in the city of Orange. It happened last Saturday as employees at Produce World were busy helping customers. Police call it a distraction burglary. In total, five women were involved. According to officials, they posed as shoppers and peppered two clerks with all kinds of questions, allowing one of the women to sneak in the back and look for cash."The woman wearing a long checkered dress is seen on security video casing the storeroom, going in and out of the office where the money from sales was...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Thieves steal parrots from Orange County pet store

Authorities are looking for two or more people responsible for breaking into an Orange County pet store and getting away with three parrots. On Dec. 20, burglars broke into the Feed Barn Pet store in Capistrano Beach just after midnight. Capistrano (or Capo) Beach is a neighborhood in the city of Dana Point.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
sanclementetimes.com

Councilmember James Assaulted Outside of San Clemente Home

Councilmember Gene James was taken to a hospital on Monday night, Dec. 19, after being assaulted with a skateboard outside of his San Clemente home, resulting in multiple facial injuries, the elected official confirmed to San Clemente Times. James, 68—who Sgt. Scott Steinle, public information officer for the Orange County...
SAN CLEMENTE, CA
