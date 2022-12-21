Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Firms frustrated by post-Brexit trade red tape
Firms are "banging their heads against the wall" two years after post-Brexit trading began, a new report suggests. The British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) said businesses were still grappling with EU trading arrangements and more red tape. It comes as a separate report from the Centre for European Reform suggests...
U.N., U.S. respond to Taliban ban on women in non-governmental organizations
The Taliban's newly announced restrictions against women are drawing criticism from the United Nations and United States.
FTX execs hid $8 billion in liabilities in a customer account that Bankman-Fried referred to as 'our Korean friend's account,' CFTC prosecutors allege
The case of "where did the money go" is beginning to unravel for crypto exchange FTX as finding show ghost account held liabilities.
BBC
Iran protests: Activist Narges Mohammadi details 'abuse' of detained women
A leading human rights activist in Iran has written from prison to give the BBC details of how women detained in recent anti-government protests are being sexually and physically abused. Narges Mohammadi said such assaults had become more common in recent protests. She is serving a lengthy sentence in Tehran's...
BBC
Foreign aid groups halt work after Taliban ban on female staff
Three major non-governmental organisations (NGOs) have halted work in Afghanistan after women were banned from working for them by the Taliban. In a joint statement, Care International, the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) and Save the Children said they would be unable to continue their work "without our female staff". The...
BBC
Spain approves divisive transgender bill
Spain has passed a transgender rights bill allowing anyone aged 16 or over to change gender on their ID card. It was approved by 188 votes for and 150 against, and now moves to the Senate for final approval. The change has been pursued by the left-wing Podemos party, part...
Brazil's Lula promises no deforestation, but challenges loom
Brazil's incoming president has promised to eliminate all deforestation by 2030, which would be a complete change of course for Brazil compared to the last four years.
Days before new president, old divisions tearing at Brazil
SAO PAULO (AP) — Trumpets and snares will play Brazil’s national anthem at Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva’s swearing-in on Jan. 1. Then, one will hear a different song on the streets, its lyrics taking a shot at outgoing President Jair Bolsonaro. “It is time for...
Italy govt calls confidence vote over 2023 budget
ROME, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Italy's government asked on Thursday for the lower house of parliament to hold a confidence vote on the 2023 budget to speed up its approval and ensure the package becomes law by the end of this year.
TechCrunch
Daily Crunch: UK-based news site The Guardian under ransomware attack, editor says
It’s the mooooost wonderful tiiiiiiime of the yeeeaaar. Today, we’ve been skiving off work to explore the weirdest subgenres of holiday music. Trap Christmas is a thing. Christopher Lee (yes that Christopher Lee, Saruman in “Lord of the Rings”) recorded a heavy metal Christmas album, which is truly god-awful. Spinal Tap also did a holiday song, which…I mean. And we aren’t upset by disco Christmas or these goats singing “We Wish You a Merry Christmas” either…
BBC
Thurrock Council repays Newcastle City Council £15m loan with interest
A council said a £15m loan had been repaid from another local authority that is effectively bankrupt. Thurrock Council in Essex is borrowing nearly £850m from the government so it can pay back other local authorities across the country. Labour-run Newcastle City Council said the money had been...
US News and World Report
EU Holds Back All of Hungary's Cohesion Funds Over Rights Concerns
BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Commission said on Thursday it would hold back all 22 billion euros of EU cohesion funds for Hungary until its government meets conditions related to judiciary independence, academic freedoms, LGBTQI rights and the asylum system. EU institutions had already decided on Dec. 12 to freeze...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
Engadget
Two men allegedly hacked JFK's taxi dispatch system with Russian help
Would you pay a few bucks to skip an interminably long taxi wait line at the airport? That's essentially what Daniel Abayev and Peter Leyman did, according to the DOJ, except they focused on taxi drivers. The two men, both from Queens, have been arrested for hacking into JFK's taxi dispatch system with the help of Russian nationals. From September 2019 and September 2021, they charged drivers $10 to jump ahead of JFK's taxi queue. Typically, those cars are sent out depending on their order of arrival.
BBC
US trio face extradition over alleged child kidnap plot
Three Americans facing trial over a kidnap and murder plot have lost their latest attempt to avoid extradition from Scotland. The US authorities say Valerie Hayes, Gary Reburn and Jennifer Amnott conspired to abduct five children and kill their parents in Dayton, Virginia. The plot was foiled in 2018 and...
BBC
Mariupol theatre demolished 'to hide Russian crimes', aide says
Russian authorities have started destroying the ruined theatre in Mariupol, according to an aide to the city's exiled Ukrainian mayor. Petro Andryushchenko accused the occupying authorities of seeking to cover up the murder of hundreds of civilians when the building was bombed by Russian warplanes in March. A screen was...
BBC
Leo Varadkar 'will not be deterred from visiting Northern Ireland'
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said he will not allow concerns over his personal safety to stop him visiting Northern Ireland. Mr Varadkar has previously been the target of threatening graffiti from loyalists who warned him not to cross the border in Northern Ireland. In March, his Cabinet...
BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
Comments / 0