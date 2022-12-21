ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westport, NY

newportdispatch.com

Man arrested after fight in Montpelier

MONTPELIER — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier earlier this month. Police say they observed a physical altercation involving multiple parties on a sidewalk and in the roadway on Main Street on December 13. Multiple officers responded, and the parties were separated. Police say that one of the...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police

HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
HINESBURG, VT
newportdispatch.com

Police looking to identify man seen in Sharon

SHARON — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Sharon last month. On November 28, authorities were notified of a vandalism and trespassing at a local property. The victim told police that someone cut a lock off of a gate blocking access to his...
SHARON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver charged with DUI #2 in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN — A 69-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Williamstown yesterday. Police pulled over a vehicle that was parked along the side of Vermont Route 64 at around 12:00 a.m. While speaking with the driver, Vincent Loria, of Massapequa, NY, police say they...
WILLIAMSTOWN, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire

MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
MORRISTOWN, VT
WCAX

Police try to ID man who used stolen identities to get cash from Vt. credit unions

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Berlin are asking the public for help identifying a man who used stolen identities to steal cash from credit unions. Investigators say on Dec. 9, the thief hit the Berlin branch of the North Country Federal Credit Union. And they say he made multiple fraudulent withdrawals using stolen identities at other North Country branches.
BERLIN, VT
newportdispatch.com

Franklin County woman facing federal gun charges

ENOSBURG — Harley Davis, 28, of Enosburg, was charged with making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the purchase of three firearms in May 2022. Davis appeared in court yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum possible penalty of...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department

ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VT
newportdispatch.com

Driver hits utility pole in Swanton

SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
SWANTON, VT
WCAX

Navigating homelessness in Clinton County

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
CLINTON COUNTY, NY
VTDigger

Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured

Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
BARRE, VT
Addison Independent

Lights glow one final time for holiday display

SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
ADDISON COUNTY, VT
WCAX

Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
COLCHESTER, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Berlin man charged with attempted murder

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Berlin, Vermont, man faces attempted murder following an assault at a local hotel. Berlin Police say officers responded to the Hilltop Inn Wednesday for a domestic violence call. They arrested Phillip Sader, 41, on charges including attempted murder and aggravated domestic violence. The hotel, which...
BERLIN, VT

