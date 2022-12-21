Read full article on original website
Castleton woman killed by falling tree
The unnamed 51-year-old woman died Friday morning about two and a half hours after the tree fell onto her.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested after fight in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 34-year-old man was arrested in Montpelier earlier this month. Police say they observed a physical altercation involving multiple parties on a sidewalk and in the roadway on Main Street on December 13. Multiple officers responded, and the parties were separated. Police say that one of the...
WCAX
Grinch caught by Hinesburg Police
HINESBURG, Vt. (WCAX) - The Grinch is notorious for trying to steal Christmas and the Hinesburg Police has been keeping a close eye on the mean one. Officers are playing the part of the Grinch, and have been flooding their Facebook page with pictures and videos for the last month.
Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition
The assault victim is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the corrections department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to identify man seen in Sharon
SHARON — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Sharon last month. On November 28, authorities were notified of a vandalism and trespassing at a local property. The victim told police that someone cut a lock off of a gate blocking access to his...
newportdispatch.com
Driver charged with DUI #2 in Williamstown
WILLIAMSTOWN — A 69-year-old man from New York was arrested for his second DUI in Williamstown yesterday. Police pulled over a vehicle that was parked along the side of Vermont Route 64 at around 12:00 a.m. While speaking with the driver, Vincent Loria, of Massapequa, NY, police say they...
mynbc5.com
Vermont family reunited with dog after devastating fire
MORRISTOWN, Vt. — A Vermont family reunited with their dog after their dog was missing for 25 days. Back in November, Jessica Harden was home in Morristown with her newborn when she heard someone banging on her door in the middle of the night. When she opened the door, she saw flames. Everyone got out safely but their dog, Bailey got scared and took off.
WCAX
Police try to ID man who used stolen identities to get cash from Vt. credit unions
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in Berlin are asking the public for help identifying a man who used stolen identities to steal cash from credit unions. Investigators say on Dec. 9, the thief hit the Berlin branch of the North Country Federal Credit Union. And they say he made multiple fraudulent withdrawals using stolen identities at other North Country branches.
newportdispatch.com
Franklin County woman facing federal gun charges
ENOSBURG — Harley Davis, 28, of Enosburg, was charged with making false statements to federally licensed firearms dealers in connection with the purchase of three firearms in May 2022. Davis appeared in court yesterday and was detained pending further proceedings. If convicted, Davis faces a maximum possible penalty of...
mynbc5.com
Colchester Police asking public to identify person of interest in armed robbery
COLCHESTER, Vt. — Police are asking the public to help identify a man believed to be a person of interest in an armed robbery at a home in Colchester. The Colchester Police Department said they received a call at 7 p.m. on Wednesday about an armed robbery at a home on College Parkway.
WCAX
Winds rip roof off St. Albans Fire Department
ST. ALBANS TOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - First responders in Franklin County are dealing with their own storm damage while they work to help residents. Firefighters in St. Albans Town spent the morning helping with downed trees, some on power lines and others blocking roads. While they were out, Chief Harold...
newportdispatch.com
Driver hits utility pole in Swanton
SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
WCAX
Navigating homelessness in Clinton County
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - As the colder months roll in, concern for the homeless population is on the rise. In New York’s Clinton County, emergency shelter programs are pushing capacity. “There’s not a lot of places out there,” said Plattsburgh resident Brianna Guerin. Guerin struggled to find...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
Addison Independent
Lights glow one final time for holiday display
SALISBURY — For the past 30 years, Wayne and Diane Smith’s light show has been a hallmark of the holiday season in Addison County. During the month of December, loads of people drive by the couple’s home to see it decked with decorations that far exceed the typical holiday lawn display.
WCAX
Woman hit by tow truck in Colchester parking lot
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Colchester Police are investigating a serious accident after a woman was hit by a tow truck. Police say they responded to the entrance to the Fanny Allen Medical Building on College Parkway around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. The driver of the tow truck, Dominic Sunderland, 21, of...
Orange County sheriff-elect rebuffed after attempting to seize office early
Emails show Sheriff-elect George Contois attempting to seize power of the department from the current sheriff, Bill Bohnyak, who subsequently cut off Contois’ access to his department email. Read the story on VTDigger here: Orange County sheriff-elect rebuffed after attempting to seize office early.
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
WCAX
Whiteout conditions on I-89, Temperatures hit bitter cold, warming shelters available
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters who trekked through treacherous road conditions on their Friday night commute home were met with whiteout conditions on Interstate 89. It deteriorated quickly as the temperature plummeted. If you have to hit the road, the agency of Transportation reminders. “Slow down. When you do come,...
WCAX
Berlin man charged with attempted murder
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - A Berlin, Vermont, man faces attempted murder following an assault at a local hotel. Berlin Police say officers responded to the Hilltop Inn Wednesday for a domestic violence call. They arrested Phillip Sader, 41, on charges including attempted murder and aggravated domestic violence. The hotel, which...
