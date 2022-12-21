Read full article on original website
Sunny days? Lebanon grants pet goose 2-week stay
Sunny doesn’t fly unless it’s in the passenger seat of Tina Corr’s car. Or in Corr’s arms, whenever she scoops the domestic knob goose from a nearby lawn and carries him to the sanctuary of his own fenced yard in Lebanon. For all of Sunny’s eight...
Lebanon Fire District finalizes contract for new station
The Lebanon Fire District has finalized its contract with the construction company tasked with building the agency’s nearly $14 million fire station. During a special Board of Directors meeting Thursday morning, Dec. 22, the LFD board approved its final contract with Tualatin-based Emerick Construction for the new Station 31 project, according to an agency news release.
OSU football: Is overlapping signing day and bowl season best for college football?
Oregon State football coach Jonathan Smith held his first press conference after the Beavers were selected to play in the Las Vegas Bowl from inside a vehicle. He was on a recruiting visit and stepped out of a player’s home for a few minutes to talk about playing Florida. Smith had no choice but to juggle these two responsibilities — getting his team ready for a bowl game and finishing up recruiting for the early signing period — because that is the way the college football calendar is set. Late December is bowl season and Wednesday was the first day recruits could sign a National Letter of Intent to make their commitments official.
OSU men's soccer: Terry Boss resigns as OSU men's soccer coach
After leading the Oregon State men's soccer program to unprecedented success, Terry Boss is stepping down from the position. The announcement was made Thursday by OSU, which also stated that Boss is leaving to pursue a coaching opportunity in professional soccer. In 2021, Boss led the Beavers to the No....
What you missed this week in notable Lebanon crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Lebanon Express.
