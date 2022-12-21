Read full article on original website
Related
wxhc.com
Gas Prices Down Nearly 42 Cents Statewide
Some could say it is an early Christmas gift, or that this is how it is supposed to be. Gas prices statewide are down nearly 42 cents, when compared to just a month ago. The average price for a gallon of gas in the state is now $3.44, when compared to $3.83 a month ago.
wxhc.com
Traffic Alert: Emergency Construction on I81 Northbound
New York State Alerts is informing travelers I81 Northbound just north of exit 10 (US Route11/McGraw) is undergoing emergency construction. The left lane of I81 North will be closed for approximately one day for the work to be completed. Use caution when traveling through this area.
wxhc.com
Cortlandville Man Arrested After Stealing Purse
On Wednesday, December 21st, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Department was dispatched to the Thirfty Shopper on Route 281 in Cortlandville in the afternoon for a reported larceny of a purse. Through an investigation, officers were able to determine 51 year old Carl R. Sherman of Cortlandville, had stolen a...
Comments / 0