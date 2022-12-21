ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Franco Harris, Pittsburgh Steelers icon and one-half of ‘Immaculate Reception’ dies at 72

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3covfJ_0jq3fsaD00

Four-time Super Bowl champion and Pittsburgh Steelers icon Franco Harris has passed away at 72, just days before the fiftieth anniversary of the legendary “Immaculate Reception.”

On Wednesday morning, Harris’ son Dok reported to the Associated Press that his NFL Hall-of-Fame father had passed away suddenly overnight. The cause of death has not yet been determined.

Franco Harris’ sudden passing comes two days before the anniversary of the historic NFL moment he was forever been linked with. During a 1972 divisional playoff clash between the Steelers and then-Oakland Raiders, Harris caught a tipped pass that defied sports physics and ran it in for a game-winning touchdown.

Related: NFL games today – Get watch times and odds for Week 16 in the NFL

The play has forever been known as the “Immaculate Reception” and set the franchise on a path of success during the 1970s that has rarely been seen in the NFL , and Harris was a key part in that.

Franco Harris was a part of the 1990 class of the football Hall-of-Fame

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uuTnt_0jq3fsaD00
Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

While Franco Harris will forever be connected with a specific moment in Steelers history, the New Jersey native had a fantastic career in the league. He won Rookie of the Year honors in his debut season in 1972 and helped the team reach the NFL playoffs for just the second time in franchise history.

The Pittsburgh Steelers did not win the Super Bowl after the “Immaculate Reception,” however, that season was the start of a run of dominance led by Harris and the “Steel Curtain” defense that would include winning four championships five years during the decade. Franco Harris earned Pro Bowl honors in his first nine seasons in the league, and All-Pro honors in 1977.

Also Read:
NFL MVP odds 2022-23: Patrick Mahomes regains throne after Jalen Hurts injury

Franco Harris will go down as the greatest running back in Steelers history after posting 11,950 yards and 91 rushing touchdowns during his 12 seasons in Pittsburgh. In eight of those years, the Penn State standout rushed for over 1,000 yards. He is ranked 15th among the all-time rushing leaders in NFL history with 12,120 yards.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Brittany Mahomes Shares Bronze and Sterling's Matching Outfits on Baby's First NFL Sunday: Photo

Brittany Mahomes and husband Patrick Mahomes welcomed their second child together — a baby boy named Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III — last week Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III has his first NFL Sunday under his belt! The one-week-old son of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Kansas City Current co-owner Brittany Mahomes, both 27, cheered his dad on from home with big sister Sterling Skye, 21 months, by his side. Brittany shared photos on her Instagram Story Sunday of her holding both of her kids, taken from behind where...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Sean McVay's Wife Reveals 'Hardest Part' of Being Married to LA Rams Coach

Veronika Khomyn is opening up about being the wife of Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay. The 32-year-old Ukrainian model had a Q&A session on her Instagram page and was asked "What's the hardest part about being married to someone who has to be tied to their job?" "Time...
Deadline

Franco Harris Tribute Fumble: NFL Network Cuts To Commercial During Ceremony For “Immaculate Reception” Legend

NFL Network’s coverage of the halftime ceremony for the late Pittsburgh Steelers legend Franco Harris was anything but immaculate. Just as the “Immaculate Reception” star’s video tribute was announced to the roaring Acrisure Stadium crowd, the cable net opted to cut away for an Intel ad. Related Story Franco Harris Dies: Hall Of Famer Who Caught "The Immaculate Reception" & Won 4 Super Bowls Was 72 Related Story NFL Delays Titans-Texans Kickoff In Tennessee Because Of Winter Storm Related Story NFL And YouTube Punch Sunday Ticket, Finalizing Deal For Package After Drawn-Out Negotiations With Multiple Bidders Steelers owner Art Rooney II was on the field with Franco...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy