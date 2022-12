Is your mall open on Christmas weekend? Hours for Aventura, Dadeland, Sawgrass Mills

Planning a trip to the mall on Christmas Eve? You must be desperate for a present.

What about after Christmas? You must want to return the ugly sweater.

South Florida malls are closing early on Christmas Eve. They’ll be closed Christmas Day before reopening on Monday, Dec. 26, the federal holiday.

What you should know about mall hours during the holiday stretch:

Holiday hours at major South Florida malls

Remember, individual stores might close earlier than the mall as a whole.

Aventura Mall: Closing at 7 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Broward Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Coral Square: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Dadeland Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Dolphin Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

The Falls: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Florida Keys Outlet Marketplace: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Miami International Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Sawgrass Mills: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.

Westland Mall: Closing at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, closed on Christmas Day. Open at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 26.