Developer uses iOS 16 exploit to change system font without jailbreak
We recently wrote about the first jailbreak tool available for iOS 16, which lets users read and modify internal system files, opening up a whole new world of possibilities when it comes to customizations. However, a developer managed to use an exploit found in iOS 16 to change the default font of the system without jailbreak.
Security analyst: LastPass statement on breach includes ‘half-truths and outright lies’
Just before Christmas, LastPass issued an update on its security breach including the news that customer vaults were obtained by the hacker. After digging through all the technical claims, one security researcher says the situation is much worse than the company claims and beleives the statement is “full of omissions, half-truths and outright lies.”
9 apps to try to unlock the full potential of your new Mac
Did you unbox a new MacBook Air or MacBook Pro for Christmas? As you unbox your shiny new Mac and set it up, you might be wondering what apps you should install first. Although Apple includes some great apps built into macOS, several third party options are worth checking out. We’ve compiled a list of some of the best Mac apps to help you get the most out of your new computer along with some helpful tips and tricks so you can get the most out of your new Mac.
Top iPhone 14 Pro features to check out and customize
Just get a new iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max? Read on for a look at some of the best features to test out and customize on your new device including the always-on display, enabling the full 48MP camera, Dynamic Island, and more. If you were able to get an...
Deals: ESR 7.5W MagSafe Charging Station $56, eero Wi-Fi 6 systems from $97, more
Following the holidays and heading into the New Year, all of today’s best discounts are now live and are headlined by ESR’s HaloLock 7.5W MagSafe 3-in-1 charging station that’s down to $56, which is a 20% discount from its normal going rate. You’ll also want to check out the eero 6/+ and Pro 6/6E mesh HomeKit Wi-Fi systems that are on sale from $97 as we head into the New Year. Plus, Spigen’s 65W dual USB-C GaN charger is perfect for powering your Apple kit at $32, down from its normal $49 going rate. Hit the jump for all of the best Apple deals and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
Alexa helps Siri avoid last place in MKBHD smartphone voice assistant test [Video]
Siri isn’t the worst voice assistant on phones today, according to MKBHD. In his latest video, Marques Brownlee conducts are four-way test between Siri and its competitors to see how voice assistants compare in 2022. The voice assistant voice off is the sequel to a similar test shared in...
How to copy text from videos with macOS Ventura
9to5Mac is brought to you by CleanMyMac X, the all-in-one utility that can help keep your Macs clean, fast and protected in just a few clicks. Try it for free or upgrade to the full experience. One of the lesser-known features that have arrived with macOS Ventura is an expansion...
How to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro and remove AirPods Apple ID
Ready to sell or hand down your AirPods? Or maybe you want to fix an issue you’re having. Read along for how to reset AirPods and AirPods Pro and the separate process to remove AirPods Apple ID. Part of the magic of Apple’s AirPods is a super seamless experience...
Pick up Amazon’s #1 most wished-for iPad case from ZUGU
Designed with a focus on quality, functionality, and protection, ZUGU has become the #1 most wished-for iPad case on Amazon with over 70,000 5-star reviews. If you’re looking to get the most out of your new iPad while keeping it safe this holiday season, you can’t beat ZUGU.
These camera settings can help you take better photos and videos on your iPhone
Many people use their iPhone as their primary camera these days since the lenses on modern smartphones capture images with impressive quality. Even if the camera is good enough by default, there are some settings that you can change on your iPhone to take even better photos and videos. Read on as we detail how to do just that.
