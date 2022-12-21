ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine

Wednesday Scares Up Nielsen Streaming Chart's Second-Largest Tally Ever, With 6 Billion-Minute Debut

By Matt Webb Mitovich
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2enxFh_0jq3fVTc00

Oh, snap-snap!

Netflix’s Wednesday made its debut on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals with the Top 10 chart’s second-largest tally ever.

For the Week of Nov. 21, the Addams Family offshoot amassed just shy of 6 billion minutes viewed across a mere eight episodes, a total only bested by the 7.2 billion minutes that Stranger Things 4 drew this past Memorial Day weekend (for 32 available episodes).

Nielsen notes that Wednesday ‘s performance was driven largely by multicultural viewers, a quarter of which were from Hispanic households. Over half of the series’ viewers landed in the 18-49 age range, and about 60% were female.

Placing a distant second was Netflix’s Dead to Me , with 1.5 billion minutes viewed across 30 total episodes, followed by another three Netflix offerings: 1899 (1.1 billion minutes/eight episodes), The Crown (1.1 billion minutes/50 total episodes) and Manifest (988 million minutes/52 total episodes).

Rounding out the Top 10 for the Week of Nov. 21 were Disney+’s Andor (674 million minutes/all 12 episodes), Netflix’s Pepsi Wheres My Jet? (445 million/four episodes), Disney+’s The Santa Clauses (making its chart debut at No. 8 with 372 million minutes viewed across three episodes), Netflix’s Inside Job (360 million minutes/18 episodes) and Netflix’s The Great British Baking Show (344 million/85 episodes).

Falling out of the Top 10 were Love Is Blind , Netflix’s recently cancelled Warrior Nun (after a two-week run on the chart) and Ancient Apocalypse .

Want scoop on any of the above shows? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line .

More from TVLine

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

The Best Man: The Final Chapters Will Give Its Women Characters 'Fully Realized' Arcs, Showrunners Say

Malcolm D. Lee wrote the 1999 film The Best Man with the desire to showcase Black men like him who were underrepresented on screen at the time — the “educated, upwardly mobile African Americans who were just ‘normal.’” Now, 23 years later, Lee is set to launch all eight episodes of the Peacock limited series The Best Man: The Final Chapters this Thursday, Dec. 22. Picking up where we left off with the 2013 sequel The Best Man Holiday, the show will catch audiences up with the friend group as they grapple with midlife crises and rebirths while entering a different...
TVLine

Ratings: FBIs All Steady Heading Into Break, Voice Matches Year-Ago Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, The Voice‘s Season 22 finale dominated Tuesday in the demo, while CBS’ FBI copped the night’s largest audience. NBC | The Voice drew 6.7 million total viewers and a 0.7 demo rating, ticking up week-to-week and nearly matching last December’s coronation ceremony (7 mil/0.7); read recap and winner Q&A. CBS | With their fall finales, FBI (7.1 mil/0.5), International (5.2 mil/0.4) and Most Wanted (4.8 mil/0.4) were all steady in the demo (though down a few viewers) vs. their previous airings. (Get return dates!) THE CW | Leading out of a Winchesters rerun, Professionals (220K/0.0) slipped to...
TVLine

Vanessa Lachey on Juggling 3-Way NCIS Crossover, 2 Dating Shows: 'I Was Waking Up Wondering Where I Was!'

It was very much “the more, the merrier” when the casts of NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: Hawai’i came together for the CBS franchise’s first-ever 3-way crossover, airing Monday, Jan. 9, 2023. “We were all truly there to mesh, to riff off of each other, and to have a good time,” Vanessa Lachey, who plays NCIS: Hawai’i‘s Special Agent in Charge Jane Tennant, tells TVLine in the Q&A below. “It was one of those moments where I’m like, ‘Gosh, I get to do this for a living?’ And it was also a learning opportunity.” Setting the all-night crossover in motion is the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IndieWire

Netflix Sets Date for Live Chris Rock Special ‘Selective Outrage’

First commercials, now live events: Netflix is trying everything to remain culturally relevant (except maybe renew beloved shows). “Chris Rock: Selective Outrage” will become the streamer’s first live-streamed global event when Rock takes the stage at 10 p.m. EST, March 4, in Baltimore. That’s less than a year after The Slap, when Will Smith struck Rock during the live Oscars broadcast. Presumably, there will be no such interruption during this live event. “Chris Rock is one of the most iconic and important comedic voices of our generation,” Netflix VP of Stand-Up and Comedy Robbie Praw said in a statement at the time...
BALTIMORE, MD
TVLine

The Best Man: How Final Chapters Paid Tribute to Monica Calhoun's Mia

The following contains spoilers from the first four episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters. Proceed accordingly. The Best Man: The Final Chapters reunites the beloved friend group across eight, hour-long episodes as they tackle midlife crises and renaissances and enter a different stage of their lives. The gathering is bittersweet, though, with one friend missing from the festivities. Mia (played by Monica Calhoun) passed away from cancer at the end of 2013’s The Best Man Holiday, and her husband Lance (Morris Chestnut) has been grieving ever since. Despite her death, The Final Chapters found a way to bring back...
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres Mourns Twitch in Emotional New Video: 'Everyone Is in Pain and Trying to Make Sense of It'

Ellen DeGeneres is paying tribute to her longtime DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who died by suicide on Dec. 13. In a candid video posted to Twitter, DeGeneres — who previously released a written statement on social media — reflects on the “pain” of losing her colleague, then suggests the best way to honor his memory. “I just wanted to say that the past 11 days have been really tough for everyone. Everyone is in pain and trying to make sense of it. We’ll never make sense of it,” she says. “The holidays are hard, I think, anyway, but to honor Twitch,...
TVLine

Jake Weber Books Trip to NCIS: Hawai'i as Ex-Agent Holding a Grudge

Jake Weber will guest-star on CBS’ NCIS: Hawai’i later this season — though for his character and at least one Special Agent, it will not be “happy to see me.” TVLine has learned that Weber — whose many TV credits include Medium, Homeland and 13 Reasons Why — will appear in the second season’s 14th episode as Jim Carter, a former NCIS agent who is now head of security at a university. Jim prides himself on being a “good cop,” but he’s also gruff, arrogant and openly despises authority — traits that led to his downfall at NCIS after Jane Tennant...
TVLine

Ellen DeGeneres 'Heartbroken' Over Twitch's Death: 'He Was My Family'

Ellen DeGeneres is fondly remembering Stephen “tWitch” Boss, her longtime talk show DJ, in the wake of his unexpected death. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” DeGeneres wrote in an Instagram tribute on Wednesday. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.” Boss, who first rose to fame as a Season 4 contestant on So You Think You Can Dance, died by suicide on Tuesday at the age of 40. According to TMZ‘s initial report,...
TVLine

December TV Bloodbath Poll: 17 Shows Cancelled (So Far) — Which Casualty Hurt the Most? Vote!

The TV biz has the bah humbug blues. A total of 17 series were laid to rest in December — and there’s still 10 days left in the month! Not surprisingly, the body count was highest at HBO/HBO Max, which axed seven programs during the first two weeks of December, including Joss Whedon’s troubled The Nevers, anthology rom-com Love Life, ’70s sex satire Minx, voguing competition Legendary, dating romp FBoy Island, Issa Rae’s Sweet Life: Los Angeles and bilingual comedy Los Espookys. Netflix shuttered four shows, including much-maligned workplace comedy Blockbuster, fantasy drama Warrior Nun, cult fave The Bastard Son & The Devil Himself...
TVLine

Ratings: Price Is Right at Night Rerun Tops Wednesday, The Wheel Steady

In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ The Price Is Right at Night rerun led Wednesday aka Christmas Eve Eve Eve Eve in both total viewers and in the demo. CBS | The TPIR at Night rerun drew 4.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, after which A Grammy Salute to the Songs of Paul Simon did 3.8 mil and a 0.3. FOX | Night 3 of LEGO Celebrity Holiday Bricktacular was steady with 1.1 mil and a 0.3. NBC | Leading out of a Dolly Parton’s Magic Mountain Christmas (or is it Mountain Magic Christmas?) encore, The Wheel (1.6 mil/0.3)...
TVLine

Sonya Eddy, Beloved General Hospital Vet, Dead at 55

Beloved General Hospital co-star Sonya Eddy, who played Epiphany on the venerable ABC soap for the past 16 years, died Monday. She was 55. Eddy’s actress-pal Octavia Spencer confirmed the news Tuesday on Instagram, writing, “My friend Sonya Eddy passed away last night. The world lost another creative angel. Her legions of General Hospital fans will miss her.” According to TMZ, Eddy developed an “uncontainable” infection following a routine surgery on Dec. 9. She was readmitted to the hospital several days later and eventually was placed on life support. She died Monday night. Eddy — who was a licensed vocational nurse in real-life — made...
ScreenCrush

The Solution to ‘Glass Onion’s Mystery Is Hidden In its Opening Sequence

The following post contains SPOILERS for Glass Onion. A good murder mystery can be watched twice: Once to be surprised, and once to see how the movie surprised you. There are clues you missed, red herrings that tricked you, and plot threads you didn’t fully understand until the final solution was revealed. In the case of Glass Onion, it’s only on second viewing that you realize that Rian Johnson essentially spoiled his big structural twist within the movie’s first minutes.
TVLine

Does Reese Witherspoon's New Ted Lasso-esque Amazon Series Signal the End of The Morning Show?

Reese Witherspoon‘s dance card is suddenly looking very full. The Oscar winner — who recently signed on to reprise her highly ambitious Election character, Tracy Flick, in a Paramount+ sequel to the 1999 film — has inked a deal to headline a new series for Prime Video. Per Deadline, the half-hour comedy, titled All Stars, has received a two-season straight-to-series order. The Ted Lasso-esque satire finds Witherspoon playing a former cheerleader who cons her way to England to teach a ragtag group of students the art of cheerleading. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna serves as creator/showrunner. What does all this mean for the...
TVLine

Twist! Henry Cavill Out as Superman — Might He Reclaim Recast Witcher Role?

Henry Cavill‘s turn to wear the Superman cape has in fact “passed,” it has been announced, raising questions about whether the Brit will reclaim his role as The Witcher‘s Geralt of Rivia. Netflix announced in October that The Witcher was renewed for Season 4, but that series star Cavill would vacate the role of Geralt of Rivia and hand his swords over to Hunger Games vet Liam Hemsworth. That shocking news comes just days after Cavill announced his big-screen return as Superman, following a Black Adam cameo. “A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends,” the actor wrote in an Instagram caption of...
TVLine

CSI: Vegas: Another Original Cast Member Set to Return in Season 2

Early next year, Catherine Willows is going to spot a very familiar face in Sin City. TVLine has learned that original CSI cast member Eric Szmanda is set to reprise his role as Greg Sanders during the latter half of CSI: Vegas‘ current second season. His multi-episode guest stint will reunite him with his aforementioned former co-star Marg Helgenberger. Szmanda portrayed the CSI tech for the entirety of original CSI‘s 15-season run on CBS. Helgenberger was added to CSI: Vegas‘ Season 2 ensemble partly to fill the void left by fellow OGers Jorja Fox and William Petersen, both of whom departed after the revival’s...
TVLine

Ratings: SmackDown, Shark Tank Rerun Lead Quiet Friday

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s Friday Night SmackDown dominated a quiet Friday in the demo, while a rerun of ABC’s Shark Tank easily drew the night’s largest audience. FOX | SmackDown this Friday averaged 2.1 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, dipping week-to-week. NBC | Lopez vs. Lopez (2.1 mil/0.2) and Young Rock (1.5 mil/0.2) dipped in the demo yet are both eyeing their second best audiences of the season. (A Dateline rerun followed with 2.5 mil/0.3.) (Get midseason return dates!) CBS | Leading out of a Reindeer in Here encore (1.9 mil/0.2), The Greatest @Home Videos: Holiday Special...
TVLine

Did Beauty and the Beast Biff Ballroom Dance? Does Flash Pic Spill a Secret? Cocaine-filled Avocados?! And More Qs

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Fire Country, The White Lotus, The Cleaning Lady, FBI and Ghosts! 1 | Catching up on The Rookie…. Can we get a moratorium on those episodes filmed almost exclusively from the point of view of body/car/doorbell cams? Also, did you just know that Lucy would end up using the “turn in your playbook” line? 2 | Who had “cocaine-filled avocados“ on their S.W.A.T. Season 6 bingo card? Also, was Hondo really going to let Nichelle fire that...
TVLine

1923 Recap: Grade the Premiere of Yellowstone's Latest Prequel

1923, the newest Yellowstone prequel, picks up 40 years after the events of 1883. And though the Dutton family is doing considerably better from when we left it on the Oregon Trail, life is still a tiring, dusty, hard-won battle. In a moment, we’ll want to know what you thought of the premiere. But first, let’s recap the highlights. The hour opens with a scared man running from someone or something. A shot fired in his direction send him sprawling on the ground, and soon we see who fired it: A woman we’ll later learn is Cara Dutton (played by The Queen‘s...
MONTANA STATE
TVLine

Manifest's Josh Dallas Talks Potential Ben and Saanvi Romance in Final Episodes, the Fallout From That Death

Part 1 of Manifest‘s fourth and final season ended with one of the most devastating TV deaths of the year. Zeke, overhearing Olive and TJ discuss how essential Cal was to saving humanity, took matters in his own hands. As Cal lay on his deathbed, the empath used his powers to — SPOILER ALERT — absorb Cal’s leukemia, sparing the teen’s life and sacrificing his own in the process. And while a weeping Ben held his son, grateful that he was still alive, Michaela mourned her now-deceased husband at the edge of the bed. Josh Dallas, who plays Ben, tells TVLine that...
GEORGIA STATE
TVLine

Emily in Paris Boss: After 'Messy' Finale Cliffhanger, the Question Is Do Emily and Gabriel Even Want to Be Together?

Warning: The following contains spoilers from the Emily in Paris Season 3 finale. Proceed at your own risk! Someone’s got a bébé in the oven! In Emily in Paris‘ Season 3 finale, Gabriel and Cami’s engagement party turned into an impromptu wedding, as the couple exchanged vows in a nearby church. But when it came time for Cami to speak, she told Gabriel that he didn’t have to do this and that everyone can see that he and Emily are in love. With that, she exclaimed that they could all stop pretending and left the altar in tears. A hurt Alfie declared that...
TVLine

TVLine

58K+
Followers
9K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

TVLine is your source for breaking news, what to watch, scoops, interviews and much more.

 https://tvline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy