Philadelphia, PA

Man faces federal charges for throwing Molotov cocktails onto the porches of Northeast Philly homes

By Kyw Staff
 4 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — A Philadelphia man has been charged with intentionally starting three fires over the summer using Molotov cocktails.

Jason Mattis, 49, is charged with three counts of possession of an unregistered destructive device, stemming from two incidents in June and one in July.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania , Mattis threw the Molotov cocktails onto the porches of three different residences in Tacony.

The Philadelphia Police Department released footage of one of the incidents at the time. The video shows the suspect drive up to a house, get out, light and throw the device, then drive away.

If convicted, Mattis faces up to 30 years in prison.

