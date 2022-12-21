ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

WATCH: Grandmother, toddler pinned under car rescued by neighbors, police

By Nexstar Media Wire, Athina Morris
WGN News
WGN News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4J7GTO_0jq3fSpR00

TAMPA, Fla. ( WFLA ) — A dramatic video shows police and bystanders in Florida rescue an 80-year-old woman and a 3-year-old girl trapped underneath a car on Sunday.

The Tampa Police Department said the car’s driver was pulling out of a parking spot at an apartment complex as the woman returned to her vehicle from the grocery store, pushing the child in a stroller. Police said the 23-year-old driver didn’t know the woman and child were behind him and backed over them with his vehicle.

“The driver said he felt a bump, but assumed it was a large storm drain located behind his car and attempted to pull forward,” police said in the news release. “When the vehicle did not move, he became aware that he had struck someone.”

The great-grandmother and child were pinned under the car.

‘I am terrified of Troy’: Salt Life co-founder accused of stalking women after killing teen

Bystanders used a hydraulic jack to raise the car from the ground, then first responders arrived and were able to free the woman and child.

A video shows Cpl. Lance Baker, with the Tampa police, pulling grocery items from beneath the vehicle to give the woman more room to breathe. Then he worked with firefighters to cut the girl out of her stroller and pulled both victims to safety.

The woman was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition. The girl was hospitalized in stable condition.

The driver is not expected to face charges. Police said impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash, and he remained at the scene and was cooperating with their investigation.

“We are proud of Cpl. Baker’s quick actions and calmness under pressure while helping this family,” said Interim Chief of Police Lee Bercaw. “We are thankful for the good Samaritans and Tampa firefighters who also jumped into action to help make sure this grandmother and young child will get a chance to see another Christmas this week with their family.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Chicago Police officer accused of urinating in ice machine, shoving bar employee in Florida

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Chicago Police officer was arrested in Florida this week, after authorities said he shoved a caught urinating in an ice machine at a beach resort bar.Officer Henry Capouch, 30, was charged with simple battery and disorderly conduct in the incident at Jimmy B's Bar at the Beachcomber Hotel in St. Pete Beach, Florida. According to a Pinellas County, Florida complaint and arrest affidavit, a bar employee was trying to get ice from the ice machine at the bar when he found Capouch "pissing" on the ice in the machine, the report said.When the employee told Capouch to stop, Capouch began swearing at the employee and pushed the employee with both hands "a couple of times," the report said. Capouch also pushed a security guard, the report said.Local police came, and the employee directed them to Capouch, who was on the beach with his girlfriend, the report said. While being arrested, Capouch actively resisted and did not obey commands – instead going on yelling and keeping standing when told multiple times to sit, the report said.Chicago Police said Capouch has been relieved of police powers pending an internal investigation.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

WGN News

38K+
Followers
14K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy