12 Creepy Abandoned Places in Colorado You Should Never Visit
WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. The vast majority of people living their everyday lives most likely don't know about the following places, and have probably never been to any of them. We cannot stress enough, please do not try to find any of these places yourself, as not only is trespassing illegal, but visiting any of these places could be very dangerous as well.
Did You Know this Huge Buddhist Temple is in Colorado?
It's no secret that Colorado is full of hidden gems. However, you may not realize that deep in the Colorado wilderness lies a huge Buddhist Temple known as the Great Stupa of Dharmakaya. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya in Colorado's Wildnerness. The Great Stupa of Dharmakaya is a huge Buddhist...
A Holiday Miracle: Colorado Baby Born in Passenger Seat of Freezing Car
Last week, the Centennial State experienced temperatures so cold that forks froze in mid-air. Most residents hunkered down to avoid the chill, but one Colorado couple had no choice but to venture out. Why? They had a baby to deliver. According to 11News, Colorado Springs resident Nicole Namba began feeling...
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
Dome Cabin In the Forest Is Perfect Colorado Winter Getaway
If you are interested in a winter wonderland getaway, this unique Colorado dome cabin may be calling out your name. This Hygge Dome is located in the forest of Blue River just five minutes from Breckenridge. In reality, this unique cabin makes a great Colorado getaway regardless of the season. It just so happens that it is especially beautiful in the winter.
Is It Legal To Bury Your Spouse In Your Yard In Colorado?
After they're dead of course. Sure, we love our spouses but sometimes they get on our nerves and we get on their nerves, it's a common thing in any normal relationship and as much as you'd like to sometimes bury them for doing the things that drives you crazy the most, this is simply a question for those that are or have ever legitimately wondered.
Colorado’s Poorest County Has 10 Cool Things Going for It
Costilla County might be the poorest county in Colorado, but this part of the state is extremely rich in history and historic places that are significant to the story of Colorado. Some people may think there is nothing to see or do in the poorest part of Colorado, but that...
Ultimate Guide to Colorado Celebrities + Where Some of Them Live
When you think of celebrities, you typically picture them living in big cities like Los Angeles or New York, and many of them originate from places like these as well. However, you may be surprised to learn that an incredible amount of celebrities have ties to Colorado. Some of these...
Historic Stick-Built House in Colorado is Currently For Sale
New houses are constantly popping up across Colorado, offering modern appliances and updated architecture. However, sometimes a rare vintage gem of a property will appear for sale somewhere in the state. Buyers who purchase these older homes have the unique opportunity to bring a historic piece of real estate back to life.
25 Things Coloradans Do When the Weather Gets Cold
If you've lived in Colorado long enough, you've probably noticed that we do things a little differently than other states during the winter. Colorado's cold climate during these months calls for a complete change in lifestyle and showcases a unique identity that most Coloradans have. Here are 25 things that...
Plan a Group Getaway at This Luxurious Colorado Campground
There are countless places to camp throughout Colorado, but for those who don't want to totally rough it, there are plenty of glamping options as well. Glamping sites offer extra amenities and lavish accommodations that are far beyond the traditional tent in the woods. From frontier tents and yurts to...
How John Otto Made the Colorado National Monument a National Park
Without John Otto, there is no telling what would have happened to the amazing rock formations and canyons just south of Fruita/ Grand Junction, Colorado. Known to many as the Father of the Colorado National Monument, Otto's efforts to preserve the area as a national park began with his arrival in Western Colorado, followed by 5 years of non-stop campaigning before President Taft created the Monument in 1911.
Colorado City Is Ranked Top 10 In The Country For Ice Skating
With the cold weather we get in Colorado, it's no surprise we have a city ranked in the Top 10 in the entire country for ice skating. Three are ranked in the Top 15. We agree. It's the most "wonderful" time of the year, right? Typically during that time, families and friends like to get together for fun "holiday" activities, with ice skating being one of the more popular ones. While my family and I will typically get out and go at least one time a year, I've never gotten good at it. We went and skated at the Gaylord of the Rockies back in November and I probably lasted 10 minutes. I grew up roller skating, and can still roller skate pretty well, but as soon as I slap on ice skates, I'm a big ol' chicken. I think it's the fear of falling and not being able to get back up... maybe? The good news is, despite my lack of talent, Colorado is still an amazing place to ice skate. In fact, one Colorado city is a Top 10 city in the country to ice skate. And one NoCO city is in the Top 15.
Check Out Light Up NoCo 2022 Winner and Highlights
And thanks to Visit Loveland, Winter Wonderlights at Chapungu Sculpture Park, Foundry Wonderlights and Loveland Light Trail, and Townsquare Media, one family has some extra cold hard cash to warm their stocking. Each year, Townsquare Media Northern Colorado and its family of radio stations seek to celebrate the lights of...
Need An Excuse Letter For Your Boss For This Weeks Colorado Weather?
Colorado is set to have its coldest day in over 30 years this week. How can you get out of work or school? We can help you out with that. Sort of... Get ready, because it's gonna be cold outside this Thursday in Colorado. Like, really cold. The coldest day in Colorado in over three decades kind of cold. The high will be 1 degree, and the low will be negative 20. Nope, you didn't misread that. It's been 32 years since we've had temps that cold and people seem to be pretty concerned with the sudden drop in temps.
12 Secretive, Mythical and Just Plain Out-There Colorado Things
You may not realize it, but there are quite a lot of things in Colorado that would fit just fine inside an issue of the National Inquirer. There are secretive places, urban legends, conspiracies, and weird history surrounding our great state from every corner. Keep scrolling to learn about and...
Colorado Unearthed: Fossil Discovery Shows Evidence of Rainforest
Colorado is known for its majestic mountains, scenic valleys, sprawling prairies, and an abundance of different kinds of wildlife, including moose and elk. But millions of years ago, the land in which we live looked much different. While none of us will ever know exactly what the world looked like...
Free Amazon Driver Tipping Is Back In Colorado Today
'Tis the season all around Colorado and beyond, and while for most it's "wonderful," for our local delivery drivers, it's the most stressful time of the year. Great news for them again though, the free tipping program from Amazon is back. How Can We Tip Amazon Drivers This Holiday Season?
Dog the Bounty Hunter Sells Famous Colorado Mansion for Nearly $1.6 Million
Between former presidents, sports standouts, and A-list actors, many celebrities have called Colorado home. Until recently, one of those stars was Duane "Dog" Chapman. Better known as Dog the Bounty Hunter, Chapman is a Denver native who previously lived in a stunning Castle Rock mansion that he featured on his various TV shows.
Is This Really The Top City For Christmas In Colorado?
Christmas in Colorado is a special time of year. One Colorado city, in particular, stands out above the rest as it was just ranked the best city for Christmas in the whole state. Do you agree?. This Is The Best City For Christmas In Colorado. Maybe it's the lights, the...
