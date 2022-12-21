ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man accused of sexually abusing child he was babysitting, Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says

By Emily Mikkelsen
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

GRAHAM, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been accused of sexually abusing a child he was babysitting, the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office says.

According to the sheriff’s office, they began working with the Alamance County District Attorney’s Office on a sexual assault case.

Man faces 5 counts after alleged child sexual abuse in Randolph County

A juvenile victim said that Christopher Wayne Edwall sexually abused them on two separate occasions. The victim said that this happened while Edwall was babysitting them.

On Dec. 19, warrants for two counts of felony indecent liberties with a child were obtained and Edwall turned himself in.

