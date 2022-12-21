ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

247Sports

Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve

Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

CU lands another highly regarded transfer

One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
BOULDER, CO
247Sports

Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl

Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
247Sports

College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022

College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Nebraska defender Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft

After several productive seasons in Lincoln, Nebraska outside linebacker Garrett Nelson announced Tuesday that he will forego his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Nelson played his final season as a Husker in 2022, serving as a team captain and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten Coaches...
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Georgia’s Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann describe sharing defensive coordinator duties

ATLANTA — Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann has had the role of co-defensive coordinator since 2019, but it was clear this offseason a change was coming after Dan Lanning’s departure for Oregon. In Lanning’s place came a revered veteran coach in Will Muschamp, and together, he and Schumann have made sure the Bulldogs’ defense stands among the nation’s best.
ATHENS, GA
247Sports

This week in WSU hoops: Welcome to Pac-12 play

AFTER A LACKLUSTER showing in the Diamond Head Classic, there is no rest for the weary when it comes to Washington State (5-8). The Cougars open Pac-12 play Friday at home vs. a very polished UCLA team. Ranked No. 11 in the country, UCLA is 11-2 and No. 4 in KenPom, eviscerating just about everyone crossing its path.
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Everything Wisconsin said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State

Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
MADISON, WI
247Sports

Michigan WR Ronnie Bell gives scouting report on his brother, Kendrick Bell

PHOENIX, AZ. — The Michigan football program last week signed Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of U-M wide receiver and captain Ronnie Bell. A three-star QB/ATH from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Kendrick committed to the Wolverines over offers from UMass and Northern Iowa. Like his brother, he wasn’t recruited as widely by programs other than Michigan; like his brother, Kendrick was an excellent basketball player before focusing more exclusively on football.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Alabama safety Jordan Battle accepts invite to play in Senior Bowl

Alabama senior inside safety Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in February, the annual game announced on Tuesday afternoon. Battle is the ninth Crimson Tide player to accept an invite to the all-star game for seniors, which will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Emil Ekiyor, Byron Young, DJ Dale, Cameron Latu, DeMarcco Hellams, Tyler Steen, Will Reichard and Henry To'o To'o also accepted invites. The most Senior Bowl-bound Alabama players in one year was 10 in 1987.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
