Sam Hartman transfer portal media reaction: Notre Dame being reported as likely destination for Wake Forest QB
Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman entered the NCAA transfer portal, which makes him one of the top-end players available during the 2023 cycle approaching the new year. Notre Dame is the reported frontrunner for Hartman, who would make the Fighting Irish a potential national title contender next fall. Hartman threw...
UNC-Oregon: Matchups & Players to Watch
A closer look at the matchups to know and players to watch in Wednesday's Holiday Bowl matchup between UNC and Oregon.
Practice observations: Vols continue Orange Bowl prep in Miami
Notes and observations from Tennessee's second Orange Bowl practice in Miami from Tuesday morning at Barry University.
Busy Kevin Wilson is keeping focus on Ohio State before College Football Playoff run
ATLANTA – There is a song by Baton Rouge rapper Kevin Gates with the lyrics “I got two phones.” Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson sat in a different southern city on Tuesday morning with one more phone than Gates. But that’s the life of an assistant...
The Washington offensive coaches and players talk ahead of the Alamo Bowl
Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb was joined by quarterback Michael Penix, Jr., running back Wayne Taulapapa, and offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland in San Antonio to take questions from the media on hand ahead of Thursday night's Alamo Bowl versus Texas. Here's what they had to say. RYAN GRUBB: I'm here...
Canzano: ASU paying WSU $450,000 for Brian Ward, who also gets a $300,000 raise
WASHINGTON STATE IS No. 7 in the Pac-12 in assistant coaches salary pool but you wouldn’t know it by the financials surrounding defensive coordinator Brian Ward's move from Washington State to this hometown Arizona State Sun Devils, per esteemed Pac-12 columnist John Canzano. “Ward was making $650,000 a year...
Four-star WR Omarion Miller commits to Colorado on Christmas Eve
Vivian (La.) North Caddo four-star receiver Omarion Miller celebrated Christmas Eve on Saturday night by announcing his commitment to Deion Sanders and Colorado. He is one fo the more prolific pass catchers in the 2-23 class. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound Miller was offered by Sanders and the new Buffaloes staff on...
2023 QB Kasen Weisman talks commitment to Colorado: "We are about to change college football."
Douglasville (Ga.) South Paulding quarterback Kasen Weisman announced he'll play his college football at Colorado early Christmas evening. A former Kansas commit, Weisman took an official visit to Boulder the weekend of Dec. 16. "Just felt like home," Weisman told 247Sports. New offensive coordinator Sean Lewis was a big factor...
CU lands another highly regarded transfer
One of the top 20 rated receiver transfers has joined the herd. Former USF pass catcher Jimmy Horn Jr. presented Colorado fans with a Christmas gift on Sunday, in the form of his announcement to play in Boulder. Penn State, Houston and Texas A&M were Horn's other finalists as a...
Everything Nick Saban said after landing in New Orleans for Sugar Bowl
Alabama arrived in New Orleans on Monday to begin its on-site preparation for a Sugar Bowl matchup with ninth-ranked Kansas State (Saturday, Dec. 31 at 11 a.m. CT). Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban addressed reporters shortly after the team plane landed, and below is a transcript of everything he said after arriving in the Big Easy for Alabama's bowl game.
College football's top 25 recruiting classes entering 2023, after Signing Day 2022
College football's early signing period is over heading into 2023, but recruiting is not yet finished this cycle with a couple five-stars left on the board along with other uncommitted prospects and transfer portal talents anxious to sign. The SEC leads the way with a wealth of the nation's top-rated players per 247Sports and is looking to claim another national championship in the final days of the season.
What Kansas State players said after Tuesday's Sugar Bowl practice
This is what Kansas State players said after Tuesday practice ahead of their game against Alabama in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on Saturday, December 31, 2022. On using special teams to their advantage... "Yeah I think we can use special teams to our advantage for sure. Alabama's had great special...
How to Watch: No. 15 Oregon vs. North Carolina in Holiday Bowl matchup
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2) play its first football game in over a month, heading down to Petco Park in San Diego to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels (9-4, 6-2) in the San Diego Credit Union Holiday Bowl starting on FOX at 5 PM PST. For...
Nebraska defender Garrett Nelson declares for NFL Draft
After several productive seasons in Lincoln, Nebraska outside linebacker Garrett Nelson announced Tuesday that he will forego his remaining eligibility and enter the NFL Draft. Nelson played his final season as a Husker in 2022, serving as a team captain and earning second-team All-Big Ten honors from Big Ten Coaches...
Georgia’s Will Muschamp, Glenn Schumann describe sharing defensive coordinator duties
ATLANTA — Georgia assistant Glenn Schumann has had the role of co-defensive coordinator since 2019, but it was clear this offseason a change was coming after Dan Lanning’s departure for Oregon. In Lanning’s place came a revered veteran coach in Will Muschamp, and together, he and Schumann have made sure the Bulldogs’ defense stands among the nation’s best.
Penn State basketball guard Jalen Pickett named Big Ten Player of the Week
Penn State coach Micah Shrewsberry has had plenty of praise for guard Jalen Pickett through the first dozen games of the season, and Pickett picked up some conference-wide recognition Tuesday. Pickett was named the Big Ten Player of the Week after his performance in Penn State’s 77-68 win over Quinnipiac...
This week in WSU hoops: Welcome to Pac-12 play
AFTER A LACKLUSTER showing in the Diamond Head Classic, there is no rest for the weary when it comes to Washington State (5-8). The Cougars open Pac-12 play Friday at home vs. a very polished UCLA team. Ranked No. 11 in the country, UCLA is 11-2 and No. 4 in KenPom, eviscerating just about everyone crossing its path.
Everything Wisconsin said ahead of Guaranteed Rate Bowl against Oklahoma State
Just like Oklahoma State, this Wisconsin Badgers team looks much different than it did at the beginning of the season. Both programs have undergone significant changes in recent weeks because of the transfer portal, but Wisconsin also has a new head coach in Luke Fickell, who left incoming Big 12 member Cincinnati for one of the most consistent teams in the FBS. The Badgers (6-6, 4-5 Big Ten) are set to face the Cowboys (7-5, 4-5 Big 12) at the Guaranteed Rate Bowl in Phoenix on Tuesday. Kickoff inside Chase Field is set for 9:15 p.m. CT and will air on ESPN with Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buoantony on the call.
Michigan WR Ronnie Bell gives scouting report on his brother, Kendrick Bell
PHOENIX, AZ. — The Michigan football program last week signed Kendrick Bell, the younger brother of U-M wide receiver and captain Ronnie Bell. A three-star QB/ATH from Park Hill High School in Kansas City, Mo., Kendrick committed to the Wolverines over offers from UMass and Northern Iowa. Like his brother, he wasn’t recruited as widely by programs other than Michigan; like his brother, Kendrick was an excellent basketball player before focusing more exclusively on football.
Alabama safety Jordan Battle accepts invite to play in Senior Bowl
Alabama senior inside safety Jordan Battle has accepted an invitation to play in the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in February, the annual game announced on Tuesday afternoon. Battle is the ninth Crimson Tide player to accept an invite to the all-star game for seniors, which will take place at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile, Ala. Emil Ekiyor, Byron Young, DJ Dale, Cameron Latu, DeMarcco Hellams, Tyler Steen, Will Reichard and Henry To'o To'o also accepted invites. The most Senior Bowl-bound Alabama players in one year was 10 in 1987.
