ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sourcing Journal

True Religion Opens Its Vault as Circularity Takes Priority

By Glenn Taylor
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VIPbz_0jq3fFbE00

True Religion is being proactive in building out a circular product strategy, determined to ensure that deadstock denim doesn’t exist in the marketplace and is only put back in once it is repurposed into something special.

In September, the brand launched the True Religion Vault as part of its circularity push, starting with 1,000 individual pairs of jeans made and worn in the early 2000s. Knowing that many of its products are being sold on the secondhand market, the brand wanted to bring more vintage jeans back under its own umbrella with a modern twist.

“You will be able to find the original Joey jeans with a patch that you hadn’t seen before,” said Zihaad Wells, True Religion creative director. “You can find something that you’ve been looking for that you can now only really buy from us. For True Religion, as one of these brands that have become heavily thrifted for Gen Z, it was important that we showed up in that space.”

Wells said Vault will operate as a marketplace for customized products, and will leverage creator collaborations to sell unique, “new” jeans that are repurposed from old denim.

Under Wells’ tenure as creative director, which began in December 2019, True Religion has developed more collections in line with this mindset, with the brand teaming with fashion designers like London-based Jaffa Saba, Atlanta-based Elijah Popo and Blu Boy and New York’s Madeline Kraemer. Many of the collections are made from existing product that was reimagined in some cases from factory defects and overstock from prior seasons.

The promotion of a circular concept like the Vault comes as the wider industry shifts to producing more sustainable apparel, whether via planet-minded materials or an eco-friendlier production process. But according to Wells, “Sustainability has become such an overused term, to the point where it almost doesn’t mean much anymore.”

That’s not to say the denim brand hasn’t been improving its material composition. True Religion has removed leather from its jeans production and is using both pre- and post-consumer waste in its merchandise.

True Religion’s product shift comes in what is Wells’ second go-around with the iconic label. He held the role of vice president of design for the company from 2006 to 2017, before leaving for AG Jeans. Upon making his return, Wells described it as having “walked into a business that had definitely lost track of who it was.”

But Wells saw major opportunities in the company’s youthful audience, which consisted of new buyers as young as 15 years old. With the core customer ranging between 18 and 25, this pairs well with the fact that the brand offers a more accessible price point than it has had in the past.

Wells credits the engagement with these audiences for pushing some of the brand’s most successful launches and collaborations, including the return of the Ricky Red Stitch jeans and the collaborations with Supreme and rapper Chief Keef .

“We pay attention to what people are asking for, and where we can meet them,” Wells said. “There was a girl a year ago that posted a pic on Instagram wearing a pair of throwback early 2000’s True Religion cargos with a big heavy white stitching. We looked at what people were commenting, and we made sure that we put that back in the line immediately.”

This article appears on Rivet’s fall issue. Click here to read more.

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 5

Related
Sourcing Journal

Torrid Enters Resale, Marking ThredUp’s First Plus-Size Partnership

Torrid is bringing its fashion to the secondhand market. The direct-to-consumer women’s apparel, intimates and accessories seller says it is the first plus-size brand to leverage ThredUp’s Resale-as-a-Service (RaaS) platform and deploy its Clean Out program. Torrid will offer a broad assortment that includes tops, bottoms, denim, dresses, intimates, activewear, footwear and accessories. Torrid customers based in the U.S. can generate a prepaid shipping label from torrid.thredup.com, fill any shippable box with apparel, shoes and accessories from any brand, and ship it to ThredUp for free. Only 50 percent of items in the average kit qualify to be listed, says ThredUp, which...
Sourcing Journal

Levi’s Drops a Nostalgic SilverTab Collaboration

Baggy is in on both sides of the pond.  Levi’s teamed with 194 Local, an East London and Los Angeles retailer that specializes in vintage men’s wear and designer clothing from the mid-’80s through to the late 2000s, to revamp one of its signature styles from the era. The duo on Friday released a collection of Levi’s SilverTab x 194 Local Loose Fit Jeans. Retailing for $108, the collection is available exclusively on the Levi’s app and at 194 Local’s Los Angeles store.  Each jean in the collection is overdyed in lavender, mustard yellow, rust red or chocolate brown. The colors are all...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

How Texworld Evolution NYC is Taking its Winter 2023 Edition to New Heights

Texworld Evolution NYC is back and bigger than ever. The Winter Edition event, held Jan. 31-Feb. 2, 2023 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York, is meant to connect global manufacturers and suppliers to the U.S. market, ultimately creating more opportunities to help the textile community. Since its inception in 2006, Texworld NYC has served as a place of inspiration for designers, buyers and industry professionals with exclusive trend forecasts and educational seminars hosted by leading industry professionals. The 2023 event continues that philosophy with an expanded scope. Texworld NYC now features four co-located shows at the event, including Texworld...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

Pure Denim Brings Bemberg Fabrics to Pitti Uomo

Denim made with Bemberg by Asahi Kasei is getting the Pitti Uomo treatment.   Italian denim mill Pure Denim will bow a collection of seven fabrics made with the regenerated cellulose fiber at the premium men’s trade show. Called “Blue di Cupro,” the fabrics will range from 100 percent Bemberg to blends with cotton and wool.   Bemberg is made from cotton linter, a pre-consumer material obtained from the manufacturing process of cottonseed oil from oil mills in India, Brazil, Japan and the U.S. The cotton linter is refined and dissolved in a proprietary closed-loop process to produce pure regenerated fiber. Because Bemberg is...
Sourcing Journal

Metaverse Fashion Still in the ‘iPod Era’, MNTGE Founders Say

In the future, the degree to which fashion will still matter in the physical world remains to be seen. That’s why there’s no time like the present to start thinking about investing in a digital wardrobe. No wardrobe of the future would be complete without an homage to the past, and to that end, the new NFT digital fashion brand MNTGE is getting ahead of the metaverse with its maiden drop this week on Web3. The company name gets its name from “mint”, the word describing how a coin, or in this case cryptocurrency, is made into legal tender; and “vintage” because...
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae

Parade x Coca-Cola Drop a Bubbly New Collection of Intimates

Gen-Z favorite lingerie brand Parade has debuted suprising, yet welcome collection with Coca-Cola. The classic American soda is synonymous with laughter and playfulness as it has served as our refreshment of choice for years, making it the perfect partner for the fun-loving intimates label. The collaboration is grounded in the...
Vice

An art show probing intimacy & vulnerability through fashion

Working on a project with a close friend is usually the kind of thing you dream up over drinks and hardly ever get to put into reality. Not so for Berlin-based Alexandra Bircken — a former designer and present-day artist creating “non-functional objects” — and Paris-based Lutz Huelle, who launched his eponymous label in 2000 after working for Martin Margiela for three years. Friends since they were teens, the two were shaped by the same music, by the magnitude of the Berlin Wall coming down, and by the desire to move to London to study fashion. Alexandra has modelled for Lutz since she was a student, and been in his official défilés too. Their friendship is rounded out by Wolfgang Tillmans, with whom they form a sort of loose creative throuple.
sneakernews.com

The Next Nike Air Max Plus Features A “Black/University Blue” Outfit

The Nike Air Max Plus continues to form an important part of the Swoosh’s core lineup of products, despite not being amongst the most coveted by sneaker enthusiasts. Akin to countless past propositions of Sean McDowell’s creation from 1998, the unreleased pair features its most understated tone across most of its mesh upper and mixed-materials sole unit. Flair—in this case “University Blue”—enters the mix via the palm tree-reminiscent TPU overlays that appear throughout the sneaker’s top-half. Mid-foot shanks and Tuned Air units underfoot also opt for the ensemble’s bolder hue, creating a straightforward, but fresh look for those enamored with the Air Max-offshoot.
Popculture

New Recall Affects Coffee Drinkers

AliExpress has recalled its blue cup heater coffee mug warmer timer heating coaster (AliExpress item number: 1005003229233125), which has a two-pin U.S. plug and a fixed mains supply cord. A three-pin travel adaptor was also included. According to gov.uk, there is a serious risk of electric shock because the creepage and clearance distance between the live and neutral input circuits are insufficient. Due to the lack of cord anchorage, the equipment does not meet the mechanical requirements to ensure persons, domestic animals, and property are not at risk. Furthermore, the mains plug did not meet the BS 1362 (the British Standard number for cartridge fuse links used in U.K. plug tops) dimensional and marking requirements and was not fitted with a fuse link. The product was found not to meet the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016 requirements and is no longer listed on AliExpress.
SheKnows

Shoppers Are Buying These Ugg Ultra Mini Boot Dupes In Multiple Colors: ‘The Lining Is Like a Cloud’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. This season a few pairs of shoes have reached superstar status, like the shearling Birkenstocks and, lately, the mini UGGs that have been sold out everywhere. There’s something about a coveted product being out of reach, especially after you decide you need them for yourself. Ever heard the saying, “the heart wants what it can’t have?” if you haven’t stopped thinking about adding a pair of the best-selling UGGs to your wardrobe, you have to give these Ultra Mini Boot...
Sourcing Journal

Denim Bubble: How Long Will the Trend Cycle Last?

“This is the first time in my 30-year career where there are multiple denim trends happening all at once,” said Mary Pierson, Madewell senior vice president of denim design. “The exit from skinny jeans seems to have accelerated so quickly. Now, we are seeing a range of leg shapes and rises trending as well as heavier, less stretchy and non-stretch denim gaining popularity.” Though consumers found physical and emotional comfort in dressing in cozy loungewear during the early months of the pandemic, Covid-19 is not the singular factor in the evolution toward roomier fits. “The skinny trend was dominant for so...
Sourcing Journal

Mattress Giant Could File for Bankruptcy Next Month: Report

Bedding company Serta Simmons is in preparation to seek bankruptcy protection as early as January, according to a report in Bloomberg. Unidentified sources close to the situation told Bloomberg the mattress company has been in confidential talks with creditors about a restructuring plan, which may include giving certain first-lien lenders control. Those talks could change, and it’s still unclear whether Serta Simmons will need financing to fund its operation through Chapter 11. Serta Simmons’ entire debt load of more than $2 billion matures in 2023, and its approximately $843 million first-lien term loan due November 2023 is quoted at around 9 cents...
Sourcing Journal

Scotch & Soda Has a New Footwear Licensee

Amsterdam-based Scotch & Soda has a new footwear partner closer to home.  The brand inked a worldwide licensing deal with Bos Group International for the design, production and distribution of footwear collections for men, women and kids. A family-owned business that is also based in the Netherlands, Bos Group International is taking over the Scotch & Soda footwear licensing operations following the termination of the trademark license agreement with HS Footwear GmbH (part of Germany-based Hamm Group), the brand’s previous licensing partner since 2018.  Bos will execute the wholesale deliveries for Scotch & Soda’s Spring/Summer 2023 collections and will carry on the development and sell-in for Fall/Winter 2023....
Sourcing Journal

Yeezy Alum Explains How $6M Startup FCTRY LAb Will Put Nike on Notice

Omar Bailey, the former head of the Yeezy/Adidas fashion line, is opening a new factory of his own; one that’s not just more inclusive and diverse but also operates outside the box compared to anything that’s come before. Co-founded with Abishek Som, a former Wall Street executive and investor, FCTRY LAb makes its official launch on Thursday in Los Angeles as a “prototyping lab and venture studio.” Equals parts design academy, state-of-the-art shoe factory, startup thinktank and marketing agency, FCTRY LAb looks to be flexible in ways the big brands like Nike, Under Armour, Adidas and Puma could never dream. And Bailey...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sourcing Journal

It’s a Good Time to Be in the Cowboy Boot Business

Though Western‘s a hot trend in fashion right now, for many parts of America, it’s simply a way of life. Down in cowboy-centric Texas, Old Gringo chose Fort Worth for the site of its first flagship store. The footwear company’s new location at the Stockyards Station outdoor shopping center features more than 100 styles of cowboy boots and other shoe styles, including in-store exclusives handmade by artisans in Leon, Mexico. Old Gringo said it owns and operates the largest handmade boot factory in the world, where shoes are produced in a 275-step process. The expansion into physical retail has been in the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Sourcing Journal

Are Ye-less Yeezy Photos Real or Fake?

For weeks, the fashion world waited with bated breath to find out what Adidas would do with the brand it owns, but without the collaborator it disowned. A tweet from Canada’s Vancouver-based online shoe seller Sole Savy, and an article published on wegotthiscovered.com, suggests the German sportswear giant filed a trademark with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) requesting a mark for the 350 V2 Granite shoe, which would have been part of its highly popular Yeezy line, but now will bear no mention of its namesake, the hip-hop artist and presidential hopeful formerly known as Kanye West. The only...
NEW YORK STATE
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy