Baton Rouge, LA

brproud.com

Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man wanted in connection to Walmart fire in Hammond

HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The State Fire Marshal’s Office is asking the public for help in identifying and locating a wanted suspect. According to officials, a man is being sought in connection to starting a fire inside the Walmart in Hammond on Dec. 24. Officials say the Hammond Fire...
HAMMOND, LA
brproud.com

Man killed in shooting at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning identified

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department has identified the victim in a deadly shooting that happened at apartments near LSU Wednesday morning. Police said Tyren Henderson, 21, was shot and died at the scene at the Lark Apartments in the 4100 block of Burbank Drive around 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Police identify victim of deadly shooting at LSU off-campus apartments

Here are some last-minute reminders for protecting your house before the cold hits. Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office distributes Christmas gifts. Santa’s helpers with the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office filled a big room with toys, games, and even bikes for deserving children. Mental health resources for those...
wbrz.com

Three runaway girls from Denham Springs found safe Friday, deputies say

DENHAM SPRINGS - A group of three girls who reportedly ran away from their Livingston Parish homes Thursday were found safe by Friday night. According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, 12-year-old Olivia Carrier, 14-year-old Anna Barker and 16-year-old Jandi Hughes were last seen on Spur Drive in Denham Springs around midnight Thursday.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
WAFB

4-year-old boy rescued from freezing water in Central

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency responders rescued a child who wandered off and got lost during a hike with his father on Saturday, Dec. 24. According to officials, the Central Police Department received a call from a ‘frantic’ parent around 2:40 p.m. saying his son walked away from him and he couldn’t find him.
CENTRAL, LA
WAFB

CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted for attempted murder

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are searching for a wanted fugitive. Police said Kenneth Selders, 59, is wanted on the charges of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon. If you have any information on his whereabouts you are urged to contact...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge drag racing returned over weekend; police investigating

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Police say investigations into drag racing in Baton Rouge haven’t stopped after more activity popped up last weekend. During questioning after a police press conference Wednesday morning, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul said many suspects were arrested in the weeks and months following the last drag racing investigations. He said “organized, coordinated events” have moved to various locations in and out of city limits since then.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WANTED: EBRSO looking for burglar

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help identifying a man who allegedly burglarized a home near Burbank Drive. The burglary reportedly happened Monday, Dec. 12, on Spring Cove Drive. According to the sheriff’s office, a victim reported that someone...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

