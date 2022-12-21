Read full article on original website
Related
kwhi.com
WOOTEN UP FOR 5A QUARTERBACK OF THE YEAR
The website, TexasHSFootball.com, is doing a fan vote for the 5A Quarterback of the Year, and Brenham's Rylan Wooten is among the nominees. This past season as a senior, Wooten helped lead the Brenham Cub Football Team to an 8-5 record, and they made it to the Region Semifinals of the playoffs.
kwhi.com
FOUR LOCAL PLAYERS NAMED TO LEGACY VOLLEYBALL TEAMS
Four players from three area high schools have been announced as members of the Legacy All Star Volleyball Teams. For the 5A-6A team, Brooke Bentke of the Brenham Cubettes was chosen. The Cubettes were 37-13 this past season, won the District Championship, and made it to the Region Finals in the playoffs. Bentke, who has signed with Texas State, broke the school record for career kills.
KBTX.com
Meet Sam Salz, the Sabbath Observant Kippah wearing walk-on for Texas A&M
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M gained a new member on the football team for the later half of the season. Sam Salz journey to college football is unconventional. He’s never played organized football nor did he have any college offers out of high school, but that hasn’t stopped him from earning a spot on Texas A&M’s football roster.
kwhi.com
AREA PLAYERS TAKE PART IN SIGNING DAY
Nine local high school players and five members of the Blinn Buccaneers took part in the early signing day. From La Grange High School, DL Jaren Woods is going to Baylor, while CB Bravion Rogers heads to Texas A&M. For A&M Consolidated High School, WR Wesley Watson signed with Kansas...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Former Texas A&M DB announces ACC transfer after season with Aggies
Former Texas A&M DB Marquis Groves-Killebrew has found a new home. After a year in College Station, the Georgia native is headed to Louisville to continue his college football career. Groves-Killebrew made the announcement Friday on social media. Out of North Cobb High School, Groves-Killebrew was a blue-chip prospect. The...
No Mass Exodus: Texas A&M Football’s No. 1 class is just fine
Texas A&M football had no mass exodus from the Transfer Portal this offseason. That No. 1 class from last year is looking just fine. When Texas A&M Football bottomed out with a 5-7 record and no bowl appearance, rumors of a devastating demise via the Transfer Portal were everyone. The No. 1 class that the Aggies had “bought” surely wouldn’t stick around following one of college football’s most disappointing seasons in recent history, right?
kwhi.com
HEMPSTEAD NAMES MORGAN INTERIM HIGH SCHOOL PRINCIPAL
A former Brenham High School assistant principal has been named as the new interim principal for Hempstead High School. LaKesha Morgan, who has been the assistant principal at Hempstead High School, was chosen by the Hempstead School Board to take charge of the campus until a permanent successor is chosen.
myaggienation.com
Missing Texas A&M student’s vehicle found in Austin
Missing Texas A&M student Tanner Hoang, who hasn’t been heard from since Friday, had his vehicle located in an Austin parking lot Thursday afternoon. The vehicle — a 2009 silver Lexus ES350 four-door sedan with a Texas license plate numbered BS2C737 — was found unoccupied with no sign of Hoang. State and local law enforcement officials are investigating and will be processing the car.
KBTX.com
Navasota man killed in Midland crash
MIDLAND, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Public Safety says a Navasota man was killed Wednesday evening in a two-vehicle crash in Midland. Troopers say Michael Kennedy, 61, was a passenger in a 2022 Ford Expedition when the driver failed to yield the right of way at a stop sign while entering a highway.
kwhi.com
COLLEGE STATION WOMAN WINS ‘STUFF YOUR STOCKING’ GRAND PRIZE OF $1,000
A College Station woman now has an extra $1,000 for the holidays after getting her stocking stuffed by KWHI and KTEX-106. Karol Patrick’s name was drawn from everyone who signed up for the “Stuff Your Stocking” contest. Patrick registered at A Little Piece of Mexico in Brenham, one of many participating businesses around the area.
Big Chappell Hill ranch with rolling hills and sweeping vistas steps onto market for $7.75M
Anyone in the market for wide open spaces — where the views go on for days and the hill stretch all the way to the sky — should consider in Big Step Ranch. Located in Chappell Hill (900 South Meyersville Rd.), the 186-acre property is on the market for $7.75 million, represented by Tonya Currie of Compass Realty. The ranch offers killer views that span all the way to College Station, a modern farmhouse, a metal pergola wine arbor, and a sense that there are still places in the world where the only development is the wind blowing through the...
Houston Press
Openings and Closings: The Crack Shack Coming Soon, Becks Prime Reopens
The Crack Shack, 23501 Cinco Ranch, is slated to open in early 2023 in Katy. Originally founded in San Diego in 2015, the concept is inspired by Southern California/Baja fried chicken. It began as a project from the owners of the upscale San Diego restaurant Juniper and Ivy, a team that includes Founder and CEO Michael Rosen, Director of Culinary Jon Sloan and Director of Operations Dan Pena. The Crack Shack has now expanded to nine fine casual eateries.
The Crack Shack to Debut in Texas
Katy will be the first spot in the Lone Star State for this California-based chicken restaurant.
Two juveniles dead, driver injured after Trinity crash
TRINITY, Texas (KETK) – Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace announced that a Saturday morning crash on State Highway 49 in Trinity has left one person injured and two juveniles dead. According to officials, emergency personnel responded to the single vehicle crash around 4 a.m. Of the vehicles three passengers, the two juveniles “succumbed to their […]
kwhi.com
POWER OUTAGES REPORTED AROUND AREA FOLLOWING ARRIVAL OF COLD FRONT, HIGH WINDS
Power was restored at midnight to nearly 500 Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members in Lee and Washington counties after an outage late Thursday night. Bluebonnet said around 11 p.m. that it was making repairs to equipment that caused an outage along Highway 290, north of Ledbetter. Approximately 489 members were affected.
KBTX.com
Highway 290 in Waller County reopens following crash
WALLER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Update: The highway is now back open. A major crash Thursday morning has forced lane closures on the eastbound lanes of Highway 290 near the Waller County line. Hazmat crews and law enforcement say the cleanup could take several hours and ask people to avoid...
kwhi.com
CLOSURE ON KRUEGER ROAD BEGINNING TUESDAY FOR BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION
Washington County Engineering and Development Services will close part of Krueger Road starting Tuesday for bridge construction. The Krueger Road bridge at Jackson Creek will be closed for approximately eight weeks. The bridge is located half a mile north of FM 1155 East in Washington. Drivers are asked to choose...
kwhi.com
DEES LEAVING GIDDINGS ISD FOR A NEW JOB
Giddings ISD Superintendent Roger Dees announced his resignation from the district after accepting a new position. Dees has been named as the Deputy Director for the Region 13 Education Service Center in Austin. Dees has been in public education for 30 years as a teacher, coach, and an administrator at...
kwhi.com
LAGRANGE HIGH SCHOOL STUDENTS HELP DEPUTY SANTA PROGRAM
Students from La Grange High School helped out the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office with their annual “Deputy Santa” toy drive and “Bucks for Bikes” program. The Student Council, National Honors Society, and the Interact Club thanked their fellow students for helping them in collecting 100 toys for the drive, and they also raised over $1,300 for “Bucks for Bikes.”
kwhi.com
ABILENE MAN KILLED AFTER BEING STRUCK BY CAR NEAR CALDWELL
An Abilene man was killed Tuesday night in an auto-pedestrian crash on Highway 21 near County Road 103, west of Caldwell. DPS reports that just before 8 p.m., a 2012 Infiniti passenger car traveling eastbound struck a pedestrian that entered the roadway. The pedestrian, identified as 23-year-old Michael Carter, was...
Comments / 0