WITN
Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
WITN
Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested a man accused of distributing illegal narcotics. 27-year-old Raheem Freeland was taken into custody Wednesday after members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave.
Kinston man arrested, charged with indecent liberties with child after assault
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Kinston man has been arrested and charged with indecent liberties with a minor. Raheem McClean, 26, of Kinston, was arrested on Thursday by members of the Kinston Police Department. The arrest came after a report of an assault near the 800 block of East Street. Officers met with the suspects, […]
Previous offender arrested in Kinston on drug charges
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a previous offender with drug-related crimes. Raheem Freeland, 27, was out on bail and was wearing an Electronic Ankle Monitoring device for a previous firearm charge. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following: Members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team […]
cbs17
1 dead in head-on crash in Clinton; ‘alcohol and speed’ are factors, police say
CLINTON, N.C. (WNCN) — The driver of a car that crossed the centerline and triggered a crash in Clinton on Christmas Eve has died, police said. Police said they belied “alcohol and speed are contributing factors in the crash.”. The wreck happened Saturday around 4:15 p.m. along College...
WITN
Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
WITN
Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
WITN
Juvenile suspect identified in Craven County breaking and entering case.
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified a suspect in a breaking and entering case from Thursday morning. Deputies say this happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Express Tobacco & Vape on N.C. 55 East Highway in New Bern. The Sheriff’s Office...
cbs17
Multi-county fugitive with ‘lengthy’ criminal history wanted for Halifax warehouse break in: sheriff
ENFIELD, N.C. (WNCN) — A man with a ‘lengthy’ criminal history is wanted by the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office for breaking and entering into a warehouse near Enfield. The sheriff’s office said on the evening of Dec. 16, a breaking and entering occurred at a warehouse...
neusenews.com
Neuse News year in review: June
Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on April’s most memorable articles. According to their Facebook page, Bill’s Grill & Bar is now open in La Grange. Number 2. UPDATE: Arrest made in Herritage...
WITN
Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
jocoreport.com
Police: Man Arrested After Attempting To Cash Altered Fire Department Check
SMITHFIELD – Police in Smithfield arrested a man at KS Bank on N. Brightleaf Boulevard after he allegedly tried to cash an altered check. Joseph William Boone Jr., of Valley Forge Way S, Cameron, NC was arrested December 14 and charged with uttering a forged instrument. Police said Boone...
WITN
Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting in Lenoir County Thursday has left a man in critical condition with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Shortly after noon, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in Deep Run. The preliminary...
thewashingtondailynews.com
Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for meth, fentanyl and mushrooms
On Dec. 16, 2022, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Robert Smith aka Robin Hood, 32 years of age, of 543 Old Mill Road in Chocowinity. Smith was charged with three (3) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
Man killed in Rocky Mount shooting, suspect charged with murder
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A man was shot and killed in Rocky Mount on Thursday night. Rico Battle, 34, died from a shooting. Police responded to the 400 block of Edgecombe Street around 10:30 and found Battle, who died at the scene. Gavin Hill was arrested and charged with...
wcti12.com
Police looking for person of interest in Winterville shooting
WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Winterville police are looking for a person of interest from a shooting that happened Dec. 10, 2022. They said it occurred near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop around 7 p.m. Law enforcement said the person attacked the victim from behind and that...
WITN
TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies
RIDDLE: Attorney sacrificed himself to save others during Goldsboro law firm shooting. Residents weigh in on loose credit card security in video games. Eastern Carolina residents react to massive Fortnite lawsuit. Updated: 5 hours ago. POLICE: Man found dead inside vehicle pulled from Roanoke River had gunshot wound. ECU College...
Victim in Edgecombe County killing identified as Conetoe man, sheriff’s office says
TARBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The victim in a Sunday killing on Daisey Carney Lane has been identified, deputies said Monday. Edgecombe County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to a disturbance call around 6 p.m., according to a news release. At the scene, they found 47-year-old Christopher Deon Powell, of Conetoe, outside dead with a gunshot wound […]
