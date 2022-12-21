ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WITN

Arrests made after home break-in and van stolen

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies arrested two men in relation to a home break-in and stolen van. Joshua Waters and David Ross have been arrested after stealing a van and breaking into an Alphonso Waters Road home, according to Lenoir County Sheriff’s deputies. Deputies say “thanks to the...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
WITN

Kinston police arrest man accused of drug trafficking

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Kinston police say they have arrested a man accused of distributing illegal narcotics. 27-year-old Raheem Freeland was taken into custody Wednesday after members of the Kinston Police Department’s SWAT Team and the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team on Freeland’s residence located on the 1500 block of Stroud Ave.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Previous offender arrested in Kinston on drug charges

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Kinston police arrested and charged a previous offender with drug-related crimes. Raheem Freeland, 27, was out on bail and was wearing an Electronic Ankle Monitoring device for a previous firearm charge. He was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the following: Members of the Kinston Police Department Violent Criminal Action Team […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Goldsboro police investigating ATM robbery

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are investigating after an early morning bank robbery Friday. Officers responded at approximately 4:10 a.m. to the PNC Bank located at 106 N. Spence Ave. in reference to an ATM burglar alarm call. Upon arrival, officers found the ATM damaged, as well as evidence...
GOLDSBORO, NC
WNCT

Parole Absconder arrested in Craven County

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A parole absconder was arrested in New Bern on Thursday. The Craven County Sheriff’s Office arrested Rodney Gaskill, 60, at the Craven County Senior Center on George Street in New Bern. Officials said he was paroled from prison on Aug. 23 for exploiting an elder/disabled adult. He failed to report […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Kinston man charged for indecent liberties with a minor

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting a 14-year-old relative. The Kinston Police Department arrested 26-year-old Raheem McClean of Kinston on Thursday, after being called to a reported assault near the 800 block of East St. After an investigation, McClean was charged with...
KINSTON, NC
neusenews.com

Neuse News year in review: June

Neuse News delivers hyper-local news to the inbox of our readers every morning at 7:00 AM. Here is a look back on April’s most memorable articles. According to their Facebook page, Bill’s Grill & Bar is now open in La Grange. Number 2. UPDATE: Arrest made in Herritage...
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Rocky Mount Police investigate homicide, make arrest

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police make an arrest in a homicide investigation. Police say on Thursday around 10:30 p.m. officers responded to a home in the 400 block of Edgecombe Street to a shooting with an injury. They found 34-year-old Rico Battle unresponsive. Officers began life-saving measures,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WITN

Lenoir County shooting leaves one man in critical condition

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -A shooting in Lenoir County Thursday has left a man in critical condition with what authorities say are life-threatening injuries. Shortly after noon, Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to reports of two men with gunshot wounds at separate locations in Deep Run. The preliminary...
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
thewashingtondailynews.com

Sheriff’s Office makes arrest for meth, fentanyl and mushrooms

On Dec. 16, 2022, investigators with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Drug Unit arrested Robert Smith aka Robin Hood, 32 years of age, of 543 Old Mill Road in Chocowinity. Smith was charged with three (3) counts of Possession with Intent to Sell and Deliver Methamphetamine, Possession of Fentanyl a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Psilocybin Mushrooms a Schedule I Controlled Substance and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
CHOCOWINITY, NC
WNCT

Winterville police looking for suspect in attempted murder

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Winterville police are asking for the public’s help in a shooting that happened on Dec. 10. The victim, who police have not identified, was attacked from behind as he tried to enter his home. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is in recovery, police said. No further details were available. The […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for person of interest in Winterville shooting

WINTERVILLE, Pitt County — Winterville police are looking for a person of interest from a shooting that happened Dec. 10, 2022. They said it occurred near the intersection of Jessica Drive and Kinsey Loop around 7 p.m. Law enforcement said the person attacked the victim from behind and that...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

TROOPERS: Driver believed involved in fatal Craven County hit & run dies

GREENVILLE, NC

