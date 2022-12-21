Read full article on original website
The Jewish Press
US Approves Patriot System, $45B Aid Package for Ukraine
The United States has approved the transfer of a Patriot Missile Defense system – and a $45 billion aid package – for Ukraine. The country has already received some $50 billion in aid from the US. The measure, which came as part of a government spending bill passed...
The Jewish Press
Terror Victims Sue Biden Administration for Funding Palestinian Authority
Victims of PA Arab terror are suing the Biden administration for awarding millions of dollars to the Palestinian Authority, which pays terrorists and their families. The lawsuit, filed in a U.S. district court in Texas on Tuesday, contends that the Biden administration is in violation of the 2018 Taylor Force Act, which prohibited the executive branch from providing funds to the PA due to its practice of “pay-for-slay,” as “paying salaries to terrorists serving in Israeli prisons, as well as to the families of deceased terrorists, is an incentive to commit acts of terror.”
POLITICO
Trump Christmas message: 'The USA is dying from within!!!'
His holiday messages mixed cheers and jeers.
Anger as ‘worthless’ Texas governor drops off migrants outside Kamala Harris’s residence in freezing weather
Texas Governor Greg Abbott appears to have celebrated Christmas this weekend by ensuring that three busloads of migrants would be left in the cold outside of Kamala Harris’s residence.The Republican state leader has continued, along with Florida’s Ron DeSantis, to use confused migrants and lure them onto buses to take them to areas that will attract media attention under the promise of aid being provided once they arrive. In many if not all cases, the governors have had little to no contact with local authorities to manage the migrants’ arrival and to ensure they are not left out on...
The Jewish Press
Democracy in Israel
A recent visit to Israel revealed matters different from previous visits — and similar to what is happening in the United States. Today’s Israel, like the US, is a deeply divided nation. Israel’s democratic system is based on a unicameral parliament, the Knesset, the members of which are chosen in an election based on nationwide proportional representation. Because no one single political party has ever in the country’s history won a majority of 61 out of 120 Knesset seats, multiple parties — including small ones — need to group together in a coalition to form the government.
The Jewish Press
Why ADL Abandoned Antisemitism And Went Woke
In 2018, the ADL announced that it was no longer in the ‘kindness’ business. “Forget Kindness. Schools Need to Foster Social Justice,” Jinnie Spiegler, the ADL’s curriculum director, barked. Spiegler, an obsessive leftist with seemingly no Jewish interests, whose Twitter account promotes antisemitic leftists like...
The Jewish Press
IDF Intelligence 2023 Predictions: Iran Meddling in Region, Arab Terrorism Up, Hezbollah Doesn’t want War
IDF Intelligence estimates that next year Iran will continue to try to heat up, arm, and finance terrorism against Israel, but will not break the rules on the nuclear issue; in Gaza and the PA, terrorist activities will increase; Hezbollah is not interested in war; instability will worsen the world over; and the war in Ukraine has convinced smaller countries that they must attain atomic weapons. According to Israel Hayom, this is the gist of the IDF Intelligence report which was compiled in recent weeks and will soon be presented to the political echelon.
The Jewish Press
Head of US Military’s Middle East Activities Sounds Off on Iranian Drone Threat
(JNS) The head of U.S. Central Command said on Wednesday that the American commitment to the Middle East should be measured by the strength of its partnerships, and not “by boots on the ground,” like in the past. Addressing reporters in a briefing, General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, Commander...
The Jewish Press
Spreading Unabashed Lies, 330 US Clergy Ban Ben Gvir, Smotrich
According to JTA, more than 330 American clergy from the Reform, Conservative and Reconstructionist progressive movements––“including some who occupy prominent roles in major cities”––have issued a “Call to Action for Clergy in Protest of Israeli Government Extremists,” pledging to ban members of the Religious Zionist alliance from speaking at their synagogues, and lobby to ban them from speaking anywhere in their communities.
The Jewish Press
President Herzog Rallying Lapid, Netanyahu to Cooperate Against UN’s ICC Recommendation
President Isaac Herzog is working to harness Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu and outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid to join together in a move against the United Nations’ initiative asking the International Criminal Court in The Hague to rule whether Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria is considered a permanent annexation, Reshet Bet Radio reported Sunday morning.
The Jewish Press
Defective Chip: RZP MKs Who Know Better Slammed by Leftists and Bibi
MK Orit Strock (Religious Zionism) on Sunday broke the cardinal rule: Thou shalt not answer hypothetical questions. She was later joined by MK Simcha Rothman who should also know better. As expected, this provided all of RZP’s enemies from the left and the right, including Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu, with a priceless opportunity to show just how liberal and progressive they are, compared to the settlers from the dark ages.
The Jewish Press
Israeli-Arab Mayor Attends Funeral of Terrorist Who Wounded 3 Policemen
The mayor of the Arab Israeli city of Kafr Qassem attended the funeral on Saturday of a terrorist who was slain while attempting to shoot and run over several police officers. Despite the police having already settled on a motive, Mayor Abdel Badir offered several possible motives for Friday’s pre-dawn attack in interviews with Hebrew media, including criminal intent and mental illness.
The Jewish Press
UAE Sending 2,500 Generators to Ukrainian Civilians
The United Arab Emirates has announced it is sending 2,500 electricity generators to civilians in Ukraine. The generators will be used to power homes affected by outages from the Russian attacks on essential energy infrastructure, in some cases with the use of Iranian kamikaze drones. Israel sent 17 strong generators...
The Jewish Press
Watch: Fatah Terrorists Practice Urban Combat in Jenin
The Fedayeen Twitter account published a video of Fatah soldiers participating in urban combat training in the Palestinian Authority controlled city of Jenin on Dec. 18, coming after months of violence emanating from the terror-infested city. Last week, an Israeli military investigation found that a Border Police officer likely shot...
The Jewish Press
Why Israel is Becoming the Ultimate Study Abroad Destination
There are many reasons why students choose to pack their bags and study in Israel. After all, there aren’t many destinations where you can get a world-class education in one of the most innovative countries in the world, while surrounded by history and basking in sunshine for (most of) the year.
The Jewish Press
Lithuanians vs. Hasidim: Gafni Against Goldknopf’s Membership in Security Cabinet
The Lithuanian Degel HaTorah faction of United Torah Judaism, headed by MK Moshe Gafni, attacked the Chairman of Agudat Israel and UTJ MK Yitzhak Goldknopf who is seeking membership in Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu’s political-security cabinet for the first time in the history of Haredi participation in Israeli politics.
The Jewish Press
Worse Than Extermination
Chanukah parties with family and friends are one of the highlights of this special time of year. Though an appropriate way to celebrate, the Shulchan Aruch paskens that these parties are not obligatory because, as opposed to Purim, Chanukah was not established as “feasting and joy.”. Why was Chanukah...
The Jewish Press
EU’s Secret Palestinian Building Plan for Area C
The EU’s secret Palestinian building plan for Area C of Judea and Samaria (the West Bank) disqualifies Europe as a fair and professional mediating body in the Middle East conflict, as determined by the 1995 Oslo Interim Accords. The concealed EU plan to help the PA build in Area...
The Jewish Press
ZOA Slams Funding of ‘Propaganda Outfit’ UN in Omnibus Spending Bill
Zionist Organization of America National President Morton A. Klein criticized the $1.7 trillion federal omnibus spending bill, which would dedicate more than $1.4 billion to funding multinational organizations like the United Nations. “It is outrageous that America sends even a dime of taxpayer money to the U.N., an organization of...
The Jewish Press
Report: Israel Offers Terrorists the Option to Serve Their Time in Jordanian Prison
According to a report in the Al-Arabi Al-Jadid newspaper, the Committee of Jordanian Prisoners held in Israeli prisons claims that the Israeli prison administration has offered Palestinian Authority terrorists with Jordanian citizenship the option to move to Jordanian prisons to serve the remainder of their sentences. Most of the PA/Jordanian terrorists are serving life sentences.
